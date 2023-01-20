In a December public meeting, library officials in a Portland, Oregon suburb revealed renderings for a new library designed by Adjaye Associates and Holst Architecture. In addition to the stacks, the 95,000-square-foot East County Library in Gresham will host an auditorium, play spaces for younger children, a teen space, and areas devoted to programs such as career services. There will be a landscaped outdoor space on the property, as well. When completed, the library would become the second-largest in the Multnomah County Library network.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO