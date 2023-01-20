Read full article on original website
archpaper.com
Expand your mind with these spring architecture lectures
Architecture school is back in session. Students have a whole new class schedule as well as new opportunities to learn from professionals in architecture and beyond via school-sponsored events, lectures, and symposia. Below is a non-exhaustive roundup of spring 2023 lecture series presented by architecture schools from New York to...
archpaper.com
Princeton Architectural Press is now a Chronicle Books imprint
Since Princeton Architectural Press was first founded in 1981, the publishing company’s catalog of books on architecture and design has expanded to include nonfiction works on gardening and crafts to products like stationary and games. Last week, in a new chapter for the company, it announced it would become an imprint of Chronicle Books, a publisher based in San Francisco.
archpaper.com
Forthcoming architecture books to add to your 2023 reading list
Did you make a New Year’s resolution to read more, or do you want to add more to your to-be-read list? Well, worry not: AN editors have you covered, with a (non-exhaustive) list of design- and architecture-related titles hitting shelves, nightstands, and coffee tables in 2023. This year has...
archpaper.com
Wall partitions for swift and elegant spatial reorganization
While the pandemic introduced us to the haphazard installation of roughly cut Plexiglas as a divider in public spaces, these wall partitions have been designed with style and function in mind, allowing for swift and elegant spatial reorganization whether at home or in the workplace. Tulsi. 3form. Haven Organic Floor...
archpaper.com
London approves planning for the first section of the Camden Highline
Nearly 14 years after New York opened its elevated park built on railroad tracks, London has announced its own version of landscaped-over infrastructure received planning permission. Last week approval was granted for the first section of the Camden Highline, the proposed walkway would occupy a 0.75-mile (1.2-kilometer) section of railroad track, formerly part of the North London Railway, to connect north London’s Camden Town neighborhood with bustling central London’s Kings Cross.
archpaper.com
Adjaye Associates and Holst Architecture design a new library in the Portland suburbs
In a December public meeting, library officials in a Portland, Oregon suburb revealed renderings for a new library designed by Adjaye Associates and Holst Architecture. In addition to the stacks, the 95,000-square-foot East County Library in Gresham will host an auditorium, play spaces for younger children, a teen space, and areas devoted to programs such as career services. There will be a landscaped outdoor space on the property, as well. When completed, the library would become the second-largest in the Multnomah County Library network.
archpaper.com
Seventh Street Residence by Sidell Pakravan Architects is a contemporary take on the traditional Craftsman home
Berkeley, California’s Ocean View neighborhood can be categorized as a winding collection of early 20th-century Craftsman bungalows. These modestly scaled dwellings were designed for the working class to protest the elaborate extravagance that dripped from earlier Victorian homes in the area. Boasting thoughtful historical detailing and quality workmanship, it’s no wonder this typology continues to dominate in this pocket of northern California. To remain respectful of this context, Sidell Pakravan Architects paid close attention to scale and geometry when designing Seventh Street Residence—their 21st-century take on the traditional Craftsman.
archpaper.com
Demolition begins on Gyo Obata–designed restaurant pavilion in Washington to make way for Bezos Learning Center
The Smithsonian Institution has begun demolition of architect Gyo Obata’s glass restaurant pavilion on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., to make way for the $130 million Bezos Learning Center. Workers began demolishing the restaurant pavilion last month and are expected to be finished in February, according to Alison...
