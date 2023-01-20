Read full article on original website
Related
netflixjunkie.com
“It would surprise people…”- Bianca Censori’s Clan Spills Beans About Her Crazy Life Before She Married Kanye West Secretly
Close ones finally spill the beans on the new mystery wife of Kanye West. The singer, which had disappeared amidst controversies, finally surfaced as news of him marrying his 27-year-old Yeezy employee started to spread. So far, only a couple of photos of his wife, Bianca Censori have been out, but not much has been known about her.
musictimes.com
Kanye West Married: Ye 'Loves' Bianca Censori Because She's No Kim Kardashian?
It has been said that Kanye West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, "hates" his new wife. Two months after Kanye and Kim officially divorced, he married Bianca Censori. Everyone was astonished by the marriage announcement, but the creator of SKIMS didn't appear too surprised. According to Page Six, the reality TV personality...
Complex
Who Is Bianca Censori? What to Know About Kanye West’s Alleged New Wife
It looks like Kanye West has moved on from Kim Kardashian. Nearly two months after his divorce from the reality star was finalized, Ye has reportedly found love again. TMZ broke the news on Jan. 13 that the rapper reportedly tied the knot with a mystery woman named Bianca Censori.
People Are Still Shocked by Kim Kardashian's Real Hair Length
When it comes to hair, Kim Kardashian is a chameleon. In recent years, she's tried everything from her signature dark waves to a more controversial platinum blond (à la Marilyn Monroe) at the Met Gala and everything in between. In a Dec. 24 video posted on Kardashian and daughter North West's joint TikTok account, fans got a look at what the Skims founder's real hair looks like now. And more recently, fans are expressing their surprise, taken aback by her shorter length.
Kanye West’s New Bride’s Family Break Their Silence About Bianca Censori’s Marriage To The Rapper
Kanye West‘s new in-laws broke their silence after the controversial rapper reportedly secretly wed Bianca Censori. One of Bianca’s sisters, Angelina Censori, asked for “privacy” at this time but admitted that there was some “excitement” about the marriage reveal. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” she told the Herald Sun on Saturday, January 14. Alyssia Censori, one of Bianca’s other relatives, added that she is “super happy for them both.”
netflixjunkie.com
North West is now Kanye West! The Internet Loses it as the 9-year-old slays in a cosplay
The absence of Kanye West on social media is still the talk of the town and a major worry to his fans. However, his daughter North West is making sure that her daddy stays in the news despite his absence. Although that is unnecessary, Kanye remains relevant despite maintaining complete radio silence for days!
Kim Kardashian Spotted With Kids After Kanye West Is Nowhere To Be Found As Ex Business Manager Attempts To Launch Lawsuit
Kim Kardashian is staying focused on her kids. The SKIMS founder shared a slew of snaps to her Instagram on Thursday, December 29, of a recent outing with her children Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, shortly after news broke that Kanye West's former business manager has been unable to locate the disgraced rapper to serve him with a lawsuit. Kardashian looked as chic-as-ever in a pair of flared leather pants, coordinated with a nylon Nike top and a set of dark shades as she helped her little trio out of the car. KIM KARDASHIAN FILMS ADORABLE VIDEO OF...
Sasha Obama’s Profanity-Laced Video Goes Viral On TikTok – Did Barack & Michelle Obama Approve?
While her parents, former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama are often hailed by their fans for having both class and sass, it looks like their daughter Sasha Obama is showing another side of the first family that we haven’t seen before.
wegotthiscovered.com
What is Kanye West’s net worth going into 2023?
Formerly a multibillionaire, Ye‘s earnings have nosedived in concurrence with his reputation. He’s still one of the world’s richest musicians, but his rash of antisemitic comments have cut his net worth by roughly three-quarters. If he continues his poisonous rhetoric and continues to be punished by civil society, his valuation will likely fall even farther. Here’s what Ye’s net worth looks like as we approach 2023.
thesource.com
Rihanna Is LOVING Motherhood & Calls A$AP Rocky a ‘Great Dad’
Rihanna continues to wow the world effortlessly, and fans could not have been happier when she revealed she was pregnant with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. In May last year, the two lovebirds welcomed their newborn into the world, whose remains unknown (probably with good reason). A source recently told PEOPLE that...
Bianca Censori Is the Head of Architecture for Kanye West’s Yeezy Brand: Meet His New Rumored Wife
Who did Kanye “Ye” West marry? The “Jesus Walks” rapper reportedly tied the knot with his new rumored wife, a woman named Bianca Censori, in early January 2023. Naturally, fans of both Ye and the Kardashian-Jenners are curious about the lady who apparently stole the Grammy Award winner’s heart following his messy divorce from former spouse Kim Kardashian. Keep reading...
Look Inside Pete Davidson’s “Disgusting” $1.29 Million NY Condo
No comedian had a bigger 2022 than Pete Davidson. He left SNL, started dating Kim Kardashian, starred in a slasher movie, got in a very public feud with Kanye West, split up with Kim, is possibly dating Emily Ratajkowski, and ended up one of the top 10 most Googled celebrities of the year. He also listed his “disgusting” apartment for sale – his word, not mine.
Kanye West Brings North West, 9, On Dinner Date With New Wife Bianca Censori: Photos
Kanye West, 45, was photographed arriving at Nobu Malibu with wife, Bianca Censori, 28, on the evening of Jan. 22. Shortly after Kanye and Bianca arrived, the rapper’s daughter, North West, 9, was dropped off with a friend by her security team. North appeared to be joining her dad and new stepmom for dinner at the celeb hotspot, in photos you can see here. She wore a pair of ripped black pants and a black hoodie for the outing, pairing her look with her hair styled in long braids, colored pink and white.
News Talk 1490
Kim Kardashian Allegedly Dating This Hip-Hop Star, Tory Lanez Regrets Not Testifying [WATCH]
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. As we wrap up this week and head into the weekend, Gary brings some extra sizzling tea your way this morning on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show. First, he has the latest rumors swirling around none other than Kim Kardashian,...
netflixjunkie.com
After Winning Two Awards, Meghan Markle Finds Herself in SHOCKING List Alongside Donald Trump and Kanye West
December 2022 will always be a month to remember for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. It started with the Sussexes receiving the prestigious Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope award for calling out the structural racism in the British monarchy. Following the illustrious honor, Markle’s podcast Archetypes made headlines for winning the People’s Choice Award for Best Pop Podcast 2022.
Beyoncé’s Dubai Show Secretly Caught on Camera
The queen of privacy couldn’t keep a lid on this: Beyonce’s performance in Dubai was caught on camera by several people, despite going above and beyond to keep it secret. The singer was booked for a show in the UAE near the swanky Atlantis The Royal hotel—which allegedly paid her upwards of $24 million for a one-hour set. Those lucky enough (or rich enough) to snag a seat at the show reported that hotel staff demanded people put their devices in locked zip bags. Despite their best efforts, people filmed regardless. So far, the clips haven’t been taken down. In videos circulating on Twitter, Beyonce can be seen singing Etta James’ “At Last,” and a few of her own tracks like “XO” and “Brown Skin Girl.” Her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter even makes an appearance.#Beyonce opened her Dubai show with 'At Last' pic.twitter.com/kH71Js6KUE— Yesha (@YeshaCallahan) January 21, 2023 Read it at TMZ
musictimes.com
Kanye West Ex Kim Kardashian Wants To Have A Sit-Down Chat With New Wife Bianca Censori – Here's Why
Kim Kardashian reportedly wants to have a serious chat with Kanye West's new wife. Fans were astonished a few days ago when it was revealed that the 45-year-old award-winning rapper had wed Yeezy architect and designer Bianca Censori. TMZ claims that because they were unable to secure a marriage license,...
netflixjunkie.com
TROUBLE IN PARADISE? Is Meghan Markle Miffed With Massive Success of Prince Harry’s Memoir?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put up a united front last month as they unveiled their six-episode Netflix docuseries. After their appearance at the Ripple of Hope Award Gala, the couple featured in various trailers and episodes for Netflix. The Duke of Sussex continued with his appearances this month as well in a bid to promote his memoir Spare. However, the absence of Meghan Markle from the public light has given birth to a lot of controversial questions.
netflixjunkie.com
Privately Excited? Bianca Censori Has Surprising Expectations From Her Marriage With Controversial Rapper Kanye West
Kanye West sure falls hard when he is in love. After pining for Kim Kardashian and repeatedly trying to get her back, they finally settled on the divorce papers. The rapper dated a string of women after his split with the socialite, but none seemed to last too long. Until he suddenly went MIA and made headlines for his marriage to Bianca Censori.
Comments / 1