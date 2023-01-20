Read full article on original website
St. Charles Details New Redmond Cancer Center
REDMOND, OR -- St. Charles plans to build a new Cancer Center next to the Redmond hospital, expanding services beyond the current facility in Bend. "About 40% of our patients have to travel rather long distances. And they would be better served closer to home if we had those services in Redmond," says Cancer Center Medical Director Dr. Linyee Chang. Currently the Redmond hospital offers limited cancer services, like infusion and chemotheraphy. But radiation and other treatments are only available in Bend, "When it is such a burden for some of our patients - they live alone, they don’t drive, they don’t have family support - they then sometimes choose to forgo that treatment to their detriment."
Legislature Looks At Rescues For State Pet
SALEM -- Oregon's official pet would be rescue dogs and cats under a measure being considered by the Legislature. 2022 Oregon Kid Governor Emerie Martin says making rescue dogs and cats the official state pet would increase awareness, “By making shelter dogs and cats Oregon’s official pet, we are putting them front and center and promoting the adoption of these animals.”
Recreation Liability Reforms Proposed In State Bill
SALEM, OR -- Fitness and recreation companies want state lawmakers to allow enforcement of liability waivers. "Court rulings starting back in 2014, and then another one that kind of followed on that precedent this summer, have nullified liability waivers," says Jordan Elliott, President of the Pacific Northwest Ski Areas Association, "It’s taken things out of balance between personal responsibility - that I think all Oregonains recognize when they’re doing something inherently risky - And then also, the business accountability when grossly negligent operations start to happen."
Farm Worker OT Could See Legislative Changes
SALEM, OR -- A year after the legislature mandated overtime pay for farm workers, an effort is underway to make changes to the law. State Representative Shelly Boshart Davis (R-Albany) is proposing revisions to rules requiring farms pay workers overtime after a certain number of hours, "Hopefully being able to fix some of the problems that we see arise before they actually hurt both farm workers and small family farms." The law passed during the 2022 short session and took effect in June. Boshart Davis tells KBND News similar mandates in California led to smaller paychecks for farm workers, "Employers will attempt to reduce hours qualifying for overtime pay, the employers will try to hire additional laborers to reduce that overtime pay."
Neff-Purcell Construction Closure Coming
BEND, OR -- Construction will tie up traffic near a busy northeast Bend intersection, starting in about a month. “The Neff and Purcell intersection will be closed for six months and the detour goes way around on Highway 20 to 27th Street, or way around on Butler Market to 27th Street,” Kim Curley, with Commute Options, urges drivers to find alternate modes of transportation to help alleviate congestion. “When folks see the diggers and the ‘road closed’ signs and they lose their minds trying to get to work on time, we offer free carpool matching through our website Get There,” Curly suggests.
