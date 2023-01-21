A Galax man has been charged with reckless driving after a two-vehicle accident Friday in Woodlawn resulted in a Hillsville man being airlifted from the scene. According to Virginia State Police Trooper J.D. Delp, the accident occurred at approximately 7 a.m. on Friday morning, January 20. Delp said the accident occurred on U.S. 58 Eastbound about 500 feet east of Route 1120 (Canary Lane) near Miller’s Market. Delp said a school bus had stopped and a 2014 Nissan Versa Note driven by Clifford Lonnie Wild, 57, of Hillsville was stopped for a bus when a 2013 Dodge Dart driven by Robert Tyler Ashley, 21, of Galax struck Wild’s vehicle in the rear.

HILLSVILLE, VA ・ 15 HOURS AGO