ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, VA

Comments / 0

Related
vmikeydets.com

Snyder, Oliver, Soderholm named to VaSID All-State Teams

HARRISONBURG, Va. – The Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) released its 2022 University All-State Football Team on Tuesday, with VMI's Stone Snyder, Alex Oliver and Robert Soderholm all making the list. A three-time All-American, this is the third consecutive season that Snyder has been named VaSID All-State First Team....
LEXINGTON, VA
Mount Airy News

13 graduate from Basic Law Enforcement Training

Thirteen students recently graduated from Surry Community College’s Basic Law Enforcement Training program. Six students graduated from the day class. These students include, from left, Zack Yarbrough, Timothy Barker, Dalton Poindexter, Kyley Cook, Jeffrey Jennings and Brandon Davis. Thirteen students recently graduated from Surry Community College’s Basic Law Enforcement...
DOBSON, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Schools Delayed Tuesday Due To Threat Of Wintry Weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Avery County school district will be operating on a 3-hour delay Tuesday, January 24. According to a Facebook post, Buses will run safe roads only. If a decision is needed to modify the delayed schedule, it will be made before 8:00am. Watauga County Schools will...
AVERY COUNTY, NC
wataugaonline.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Avery County for Monday January 23, 2023

NCZ033-048>052-058-230400- /O.NEW.KGSP.WW.Y.0003.230123T0500Z-230123T2100Z/. Avery-Madison-Yancey-Mitchell-Swain-Haywood-Graham- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Faust,. Mars Hill, Marshall, Walnut, Allenstand, Hot Springs, Luck,. Swiss, Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick,. Spruce Pine, Poplar, Alarka, Almond, Bryson City, Luada, Wesser,. Waynesville, Waterville, Canton, Cruso, Cove Creek, Robbinsville,. and Stecoah. 224 PM EST Sun Jan 22...
AVERY COUNTY, NC
thecarrollnews.com

Hillsville man airlifted, Galax man charged in wreck

A Galax man has been charged with reckless driving after a two-vehicle accident Friday in Woodlawn resulted in a Hillsville man being airlifted from the scene. According to Virginia State Police Trooper J.D. Delp, the accident occurred at approximately 7 a.m. on Friday morning, January 20. Delp said the accident occurred on U.S. 58 Eastbound about 500 feet east of Route 1120 (Canary Lane) near Miller’s Market. Delp said a school bus had stopped and a 2014 Nissan Versa Note driven by Clifford Lonnie Wild, 57, of Hillsville was stopped for a bus when a 2013 Dodge Dart driven by Robert Tyler Ashley, 21, of Galax struck Wild’s vehicle in the rear.
HILLSVILLE, VA
mynews13.com

N.C. man's detailing business premiering on History Channel

MORGANTON, N.C. — A Burke County detailing business, Visual Perfection, is being featured on the History Channel's "Dirty Old Cars." Morganton business owner Jamie Buchanan made his History Channel debut this week on the new series, "Dirty Old Cars" Buchanan owns Visual Perfections in Burke County. He started washing...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
WJHL

Sheriff: 2 dead after homicide-suicide in Smyth Co., Va.

CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) – Two people are dead after what the Smyth County Sheriff is calling a homicide-suicide in Chilhowie, Virginia. According to the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, Betty E. Call, 62, from Chilhowie and Randall C. Rouse, 58, also from Chilhowie were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in a home on Saturday. The […]
CHILHOWIE, VA
WSLS

Authorities searching for man after Wytheville Walmart bomb threat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A Charlottesville man is wanted after allegedly threatening to bomb a Walmart in Wytheville on Sunday, Jan. 22, according to the Wytheville Police Department. 41-year-old Alan Rosenbaum is accused of calling Walmart on Sunday night and making a bomb threat, resulting in a store evacuation, according...
WYTHEVILLE, VA
WBTV

Officers seize 88 animals from multiple Burke Co. properties

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Burke County Animal Services/Animal Enforcement seized a total of 88 animals from multiple locations between Jan. 18 and 20, the agency said in a press release. The agency first seized 32 miniature horses and 39 chickens from two properties on Jan. 18. Both properties were owned...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Catawba County Man Arrested Again By Taylorsville Police

For the second time in less than a week, a Catawba County man has been arrested in Alexander County. 48-year old David Lee Edwards of Sherill’s Ford was taken into custody on Saturday and charged with registered sex-offender on child premises and possession of stolen goods. He was convicted in 2006 for sexual offense with a custodian or parent.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

49 miniature horses, 39 chickens seized amid Burke County animal cruelty investigation

MORGANTON, N.C. — Officials in Burke County have seized 88 animals, including dozens of miniature horses, in connection with an animal cruelty case. Julie Ann Sherrill, 54, was served a search warrant on Jan. 18 and a total of 88 animals were seized, Burke County authorities said. It comes after a necropsy report on a miniature horse showed it died of starvation, according to Burke County animal services.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Couple Charged With Trafficking Methamphetamine In Iredell County

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man and woman with felony drug trafficking. On Wednesday, January 18, An Iredell County Deputy was patrolling West Memorial Highway in the area of Union Grove when he observed a red in color passenger car pass while traveling over the posted speed. Deputies followed the vehicle to a safe location, where they performed a traffic stop.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Elkin Tribune

$793K stolen from Elkin Valley Baptist Church

Parishioners of Elkin Valley Baptist Church were expecting to be worshiping in their brand new sanctuary by May of this year, but construction is unlikely to be completed by then after more than $793,000 dollars the church had raised for the project was stolen by internet scammers. The church, founded...
ELKIN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy