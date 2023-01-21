Read full article on original website
vmikeydets.com
Snyder, Oliver, Soderholm named to VaSID All-State Teams
HARRISONBURG, Va. – The Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) released its 2022 University All-State Football Team on Tuesday, with VMI's Stone Snyder, Alex Oliver and Robert Soderholm all making the list. A three-time All-American, this is the third consecutive season that Snyder has been named VaSID All-State First Team....
Mount Airy News
13 graduate from Basic Law Enforcement Training
Thirteen students recently graduated from Surry Community College’s Basic Law Enforcement Training program. Six students graduated from the day class. These students include, from left, Zack Yarbrough, Timothy Barker, Dalton Poindexter, Kyley Cook, Jeffrey Jennings and Brandon Davis. Thirteen students recently graduated from Surry Community College’s Basic Law Enforcement...
wccbcharlotte.com
Schools Delayed Tuesday Due To Threat Of Wintry Weather
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Avery County school district will be operating on a 3-hour delay Tuesday, January 24. According to a Facebook post, Buses will run safe roads only. If a decision is needed to modify the delayed schedule, it will be made before 8:00am. Watauga County Schools will...
WBTV
Several mountain school districts to operate on modified schedules due to inclement weather
AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials in Avery County announced that schools will be closed Monday due to inclement weather, while Ashe County will operate on a two-hour delay. Teachers in Avery County can take Monday as an optional workday. Ashe County Schools are currently operating under the delay, but...
wataugaonline.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Avery County for Monday January 23, 2023
NCZ033-048>052-058-230400- /O.NEW.KGSP.WW.Y.0003.230123T0500Z-230123T2100Z/. Avery-Madison-Yancey-Mitchell-Swain-Haywood-Graham- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Faust,. Mars Hill, Marshall, Walnut, Allenstand, Hot Springs, Luck,. Swiss, Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick,. Spruce Pine, Poplar, Alarka, Almond, Bryson City, Luada, Wesser,. Waynesville, Waterville, Canton, Cruso, Cove Creek, Robbinsville,. and Stecoah. 224 PM EST Sun Jan 22...
From the Archives: 25 years since Carter County, Roan Mountain floods kill 7
As News Channel 11 marks 70 years of serving the Tri-Cities, station staff are taking a look back at some of the region’s biggest stories over the decades. Join us as we retell the tales that shaped the community. CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In early January of 1998, communities across Carter County were fresh […]
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
Family accused of ‘exorcisms,’ food restriction before 4-year-old died in Surry County, warrants reveal
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — New details are emerging in the death of 4-year-old Skyler Wilson. According to warrants, Joseph Wilson, who is charged along with his wife Jodi in the death of their adopted child Skyler Wilson, got a text from his wife that there was a “problem” with “swaddling” Skyler on Jan. 5. […]
Washington County meat-packing plant location set as commissioners vote on $2 million in support
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local agriculture cooperative’s quest to build a local meat-packing plant will get a major boost Monday if the Washington County Commission finalizes approval of $2 million in federal ARPA funds for the project. The Appalachian Producers Cooperative (APC) has a plan, a board, bylaws and a selected location for a […]
thecarrollnews.com
Hillsville man airlifted, Galax man charged in wreck
A Galax man has been charged with reckless driving after a two-vehicle accident Friday in Woodlawn resulted in a Hillsville man being airlifted from the scene. According to Virginia State Police Trooper J.D. Delp, the accident occurred at approximately 7 a.m. on Friday morning, January 20. Delp said the accident occurred on U.S. 58 Eastbound about 500 feet east of Route 1120 (Canary Lane) near Miller’s Market. Delp said a school bus had stopped and a 2014 Nissan Versa Note driven by Clifford Lonnie Wild, 57, of Hillsville was stopped for a bus when a 2013 Dodge Dart driven by Robert Tyler Ashley, 21, of Galax struck Wild’s vehicle in the rear.
mynews13.com
N.C. man's detailing business premiering on History Channel
MORGANTON, N.C. — A Burke County detailing business, Visual Perfection, is being featured on the History Channel's "Dirty Old Cars." Morganton business owner Jamie Buchanan made his History Channel debut this week on the new series, "Dirty Old Cars" Buchanan owns Visual Perfections in Burke County. He started washing...
Sheriff: 2 dead after homicide-suicide in Smyth Co., Va.
CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) – Two people are dead after what the Smyth County Sheriff is calling a homicide-suicide in Chilhowie, Virginia. According to the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, Betty E. Call, 62, from Chilhowie and Randall C. Rouse, 58, also from Chilhowie were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in a home on Saturday. The […]
Woman last seen in Surry County missing for days after car runs out of gas, police say
Rebecca Tackett Hawks, 41, was last seen nearly five days ago on Jan. 18, according to the Mount Airy Police Department.
WSLS
Authorities searching for man after Wytheville Walmart bomb threat
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A Charlottesville man is wanted after allegedly threatening to bomb a Walmart in Wytheville on Sunday, Jan. 22, according to the Wytheville Police Department. 41-year-old Alan Rosenbaum is accused of calling Walmart on Sunday night and making a bomb threat, resulting in a store evacuation, according...
WBTV
Officers seize 88 animals from multiple Burke Co. properties
MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Burke County Animal Services/Animal Enforcement seized a total of 88 animals from multiple locations between Jan. 18 and 20, the agency said in a press release. The agency first seized 32 miniature horses and 39 chickens from two properties on Jan. 18. Both properties were owned...
Investigation underway into Johnson County judge ‘incident’ with county employee
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A state board is investigating an “incident” that allegedly occurred between a Johnson County judge and a county employee. According to a statement from Barbara Peck, Director of Communications and Judicial Resources for the Supreme Court of Tennessee, the Board of Judicial Conduct opened an investigation into Judge Perry L. […]
860wacb.com
Catawba County Man Arrested Again By Taylorsville Police
For the second time in less than a week, a Catawba County man has been arrested in Alexander County. 48-year old David Lee Edwards of Sherill’s Ford was taken into custody on Saturday and charged with registered sex-offender on child premises and possession of stolen goods. He was convicted in 2006 for sexual offense with a custodian or parent.
49 miniature horses, 39 chickens seized amid Burke County animal cruelty investigation
MORGANTON, N.C. — Officials in Burke County have seized 88 animals, including dozens of miniature horses, in connection with an animal cruelty case. Julie Ann Sherrill, 54, was served a search warrant on Jan. 18 and a total of 88 animals were seized, Burke County authorities said. It comes after a necropsy report on a miniature horse showed it died of starvation, according to Burke County animal services.
860wacb.com
Couple Charged With Trafficking Methamphetamine In Iredell County
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man and woman with felony drug trafficking. On Wednesday, January 18, An Iredell County Deputy was patrolling West Memorial Highway in the area of Union Grove when he observed a red in color passenger car pass while traveling over the posted speed. Deputies followed the vehicle to a safe location, where they performed a traffic stop.
Elkin Tribune
$793K stolen from Elkin Valley Baptist Church
Parishioners of Elkin Valley Baptist Church were expecting to be worshiping in their brand new sanctuary by May of this year, but construction is unlikely to be completed by then after more than $793,000 dollars the church had raised for the project was stolen by internet scammers. The church, founded...
