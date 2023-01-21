EXCLUSIVE: Chris Armas set to join Leeds after they lost Mark Jackson to MK Dons, with the former Man United coach expected to arrive once his visa is approved

Victoria Azarenka will face Jessica Pegula for a spot into last-four of the Australian Open. The former World No. 1 had a tough fourth-round match against China's Lin Zhu and had to turn the tables after losing the first set, ending the Belarusian 4-6, 6.1, 6-4 victory in the fourth round. In her match, she will have the biggest challenge until the next moment in the tournament, when she faces World No.3 Jessica Pegula, who comes off defeating Barbora Krejcikova after 1 hour and 41 minutes.

2 DAYS AGO