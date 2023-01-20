ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
longwoodlancers.com

Experience, Effort Key Longwood Past Presbyterian 58-56

CLINTON, S.C. – Longwood men's basketball found itself in a dogfight with Presbyterian on Saturday afternoon. Good thing the Lancers brought DeShaun Wade, Zac Watson and Isaiah Wilkins. The seasoned veterans came up clutch for Longwood down the stretch with plenty of clutch moments, and Longwood (15-6, 7-1 Big...
FARMVILLE, VA
longwoodlancers.com

Longwood Pulls Off Improbable Comeback In 70-68 Win Over Presbyterian

FARMVILLE, Va. – The Longwood Lancers women's basketball team defeated the Presbyterian Blue Hose in dramatic fashion on Alumni Day, winning by a score of 70-68. The Lancers were down by as many as 21 points but rallied back in the fourth quarter for the historic victory in front of the many Longwood women's basketball alumni in attendance.
FARMVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy