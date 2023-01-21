Read full article on original website
tennismajors.com
Tommy Paul defeats Ben Shelton to become the first American man to reach the Australian Open semi-final since 2009
During the first week of the Australian Open Americans set the tone on the men’s side by pushing eight different player through to the third round. Of those eight, 25-year-old Tommy Paul is the last one standing. The 35th-ranked American came through the first all-American Grand Slam quarter-final in...
tennismajors.com
Australian Open: Azarenka dominates Zhu and makes quarter-finals
Belarusian Victoria Azarenka, the No 24 seed, moved into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open by edging out Chinese Lin Zhu 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 at Melbourne Park on Sunday night session. Victorious @vika7 👏. Azarenka seals her spot into the quarter-finals against Lin Zhu. #AusOpen • #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/ASrNnrYQmd. —...
tennismajors.com
Still undefeated! Surging Aryna Sabalenka powers into Australian Open semis
Aryna Sabalenka continued her jaw-dropping start to the 2023 season on Wednesday in Rod Laver Arena, pushing past Donna Vekic 6-3, 6-2 to reach her first semi-final at the Australian Open, and her fourth at the Grand Slem level. Sabalenka, who has yet to drop a set at this year’s...
tennismajors.com
“I felt the misses and the losses defining me” – Poland’s Magda Linette is learning to let go – and win – on the big stage
Upon entering the 2023 Australian Open, Poland’s Magda Linette had played 29 main draws at the majors, and lost in the first round on 17 of those occasions. Additionally, she had never been past the third round at any of them. Yes, she was talented – steadily rising even – but her performance over the last 10 days in Melbourne has gone far and above all expectations.
tennismajors.com
Rybakina topples Ostapenko to reach Australian Open semis
Taking the place of vanquished top seed Iga Swiatek in the Australian Open women’s singles draw has suited Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina quite well. The 2022 Wimbledon champion backed up her 6-4 6-4 takedown of Swiatek with another impressive victory on Tuesday in Melbourne, ending the hopes of Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko, the No 17 seed, 6-2, 6-4 at Melbourne Park on Tuesday night.
tennismajors.com
Australian Open: Tsitsipas books spot in last four
Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, the No 3 seed, advanced to the last four of the Australian Open by defeating Czech Jiri Lehecka 6-3, 7-6 (2), 6-4 at Melbourne Park on Tuesday. Tsitsipas, ranked No 4, will play Russian Karen Khachanov, the No 18 seed, next. The Greek won against Frenchman Quentin...
tennismajors.com
Australian Open: Rublev saves match points to beat Rune in fifth set tiebreaker
After three hours and 36 minutes, fifth seed Andrey Rublev and ninth seed Holger Rune were deadlocked at 9-9 in the deciding set tiebreak of their fourth round clash at the Australian Open on Monday. Both players had earned and saved two match points each when they had to change ends at the Rod Laver Arena for one more time.
tennismajors.com
Australian Open: Tommy Paul reaches maiden major semi-final
Tommy Paul moved into the last 4 of the Australian Open by edging out Ben Shelton 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 at Melbourne Park on Wednesday night. Paul, ranked No 35, will face the winner of the match between Russian Andrey Rublev, the No 5 seed, and Serb Novak Djokovic, the No 4 seed, next.
tennismajors.com
“No matter what happens on court, I’ll be able to get through it” – Sabalenka is guided by newfound calm in Australia
Don’t call it confidence. It’s something different, says Aryna Sabalenka. She’s not the same player she was when she was younger, when a bundle of nerves and expectations weighing down her otherworldly talents and humanizing her against the field. She’s always been a powerhouse, for sure. A...
tennismajors.com
Exclusive – Rybakina’s coach, Stefano Vukov: “Elena didn’t get all the things you usually get from winning a Grand Slam title”
Once again, Elena Rybakina is storming through the draw of a Grand Slam tournament. After a few months of subpar results following her Wimbledon title, the 23-year old born in Moscow is playing at a level scary to the rest of the field. She lost only one set on her...
tennismajors.com
‘I felt fantastic’ – Djokovic’s words on road to recovery
With a thorough beating of Alex de Minaur 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open, it was no surprise to hear Novak Djokovic declare that his ongoing hamstring trouble was giving him rather less pain on Monday than it had earlier in the tournament. “We take...
tennismajors.com
Resurgent Djokovic sets up Rublev quarter-final
Serb Novak Djokovic, the No 4 seed, advanced to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open by winning against Australian Alex de Minaur, the No 22 seed, 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 at Melbourne Park on Monday. Djokovic, ranked No 5, will face Russian Andrey Rublev, the No 5 seed, next. ✅ 13th...
