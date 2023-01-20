Read full article on original website
Australian Open: Linette knocks out 4th seed Garcia, the women’s quarter-finals are set
No one who follows tennis would be surprised to see a Polish woman in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open women’s singles draw. But not many would have wagered that the Pole would be world No 45 Madga Linette and not top-ranked three-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek. Linette,...
Khachanov wins first 14 games against shell-shocked Nishioka to reach last eight
Russian Karen Khachanov, the No 18 seed, won against Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka, the No 31 seed, 6-0, 6-0, 7-6 (4) to move into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Sunday night. Khachanov, ranked No 20, will play the winner of the match between Pole Hubert Hurkacz,...
Australian Open: Tsitsipas edges out Sinner to reach the quarter-finals
Stefanos Tsitsipas needed that win against Jannik Sinner (6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3). And he fought very hard to get it. Entangled in a young generations battle, more and more contested as still being worthy of the “Next Big Thing” title, the number three seed had to beat Jannik Sinner (n°15) on Sunday. To reach the quarter-finals, to close the door on the NextGen, and to put a stop, temporary or not, to the tennis chatter saying Tsitsipas is on the verge of seeing lots of his tennis hopes getting shattered.
Australian Open: Shelton advances to last eight in battle of unseeded Americans
Ben Shelton beat J.J. Wolf 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-2 to reach the last eight of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Monday. Shelton, ranked No 89, will face the winner of the match between Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the No 24 seed, and American Tommy Paul next.
Lehecka: “Deep inside, me and my team, we believe”
Jiri Lehecka is in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open. Jiri Lehecka is in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open after wins over Borna Coric, Cameron Norrie, and, on Sunday, Felix Auger-Aliassime. Jiri Lehecka is 21 years old and had just played in the NexGen Finals last year. Sure, he played in the semi-finals in Rotterdam in 2022. Sure, he destroyed Alexander Zverev (6-4, 6-2) to start the year at the United Cup.
“If I play well, I can beat almost anyone” – Ostapenko will not be surprised if she wins another Slam
Many a pundit had a potential quarter-final between top-seeded Iga Swiatek and rapidly rising Coco Gauff circled on their draw sheets, but Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 Roland-Garros champion who is well-versed in taking the racquet out of her opponent’s hand, had other ideas. Ostapenko may be nearly...
Down goes Iga! Rybakina stuns top-seeded Swiatek at Australian Open
Cool. Calm. Collected – and triumphant. 22nd-seeded Elena Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, stunned top-seeded Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-4 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Sunday night with a breathtaking performance that left the heavily favored three-time Grand Slam champion out of sorts.
Australian Open: Rublev saves match points to beat Rune in fifth set tiebreaker
After three hours and 36 minutes, fifth seed Andrey Rublev and ninth seed Holger Rune were deadlocked at 9-9 in the deciding set tiebreak of their fourth round clash at the Australian Open on Monday. Both players had earned and saved two match points each when they had to change ends at the Rod Laver Arena for one more time.
‘I felt fantastic’ – Djokovic’s words on road to recovery
With a thorough beating of Alex de Minaur 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open, it was no surprise to hear Novak Djokovic declare that his ongoing hamstring trouble was giving him rather less pain on Monday than it had earlier in the tournament. “We take...
Swiatek defeat merely confirms the era of consistent domination is over, for now
Welcome to the age of transition. This is the first Grand Slam event since the retirement of Roger Federer and the seeming retirement of Serena Williams and the effect is already clear for everyone to see. The domination of the men’s Grand Slams by the big three of Federer, Rafael...
Rybakina topples Ostapenko to reach Australian Open semis
Taking the place of vanquished top seed Iga Swiatek in the Australian Open women’s singles draw has suited Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina quite well. The 2022 Wimbledon champion backed up her 6-4 6-4 takedown of Swiatek with another impressive victory on Tuesday in Melbourne, ending the hopes of Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko, the No 17 seed, 6-2, 6-4 at Melbourne Park on Tuesday night.
Australian Open: Vekic ends teen Fruhvirtova’s run, meets Sabalenka in quarters “to take revenge” for Bencic
Croat Donna Vekic moved into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open by ending the run of Czech teen Linda Fruhvirtova at Melbourne Park on Monday. Vekic, who is now working with American Hall of Famer Pam Shriver, won 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 in two hours and seven minutes to reach her Australian Open quarter-final in 11 attempts.
“Always risk of burnout, but without passion you will not be a champion” : Mouratoglou reflects on Tsitsipas’ fear for Rune
Before the Australian Open Stefanos Tsitsipas told reporters that he was worried that Holger Rune’s insatiable desire for improving his tennis game might cause him to hit the proverbial wall at some point. The Greek had lots of praise for Rune, the 19-year-old that has rocketed up the rankings...
Australian Open: Resurgent Azarenka beats Pegula and moves into semi-finals
Victoria Azarenka (n°24) hasn’t forgotten how to rule the Australian Open. The former World No.1 was the champion in Melbourne in 2012 and 2013 and is until today the last woman to have successfully defended a title on the Rod Laver Arena. On Tuesday, “Vika” reminded everybody why she was still, at 33 years old, a menace on that Tour. It’s another comeback for Azarenka, whose incredible run to the US Open final in 2020 had already marked one. She will now face Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals.
“Throughout this year, I haven’t had one negative thought” – Sebastian Korda, on the power of positive thinking
2022 was a bit of a speed bump year for heralded American Sebastian Korda. Though he is considered by most to have an extremely bright future, there were alarming signs of vulnerability under pressure. At Indian Wells, he held a double-break lead in the final set against Rafael Nadal and...
“I hate how media will always create controversy and takes things out of context” – De Minaur miffed at media after Djokovic comments
He was supposed to be a wounded animal – vulnerable even. But the Novak Djokovic that Alex de Minaur rubbed elbows with on Sunday night in Melbourne was an absolute menace and it showed in the lopsided scoreline – 6-2, 6-1, 6-2. It was enough to leave very...
Australian Open: Pegula reaches third quarter-final in a row in Melbourne
American Jessica Pegula, the No 3 seed, moved into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open for the third year in a row. After a highly contested first set, Pegula took over and got the win against Czech Barbora Krejcikova (n°20) in straight sets (7-5, 6-2) at Melbourne Park on Sunday.
Exclusive – Rybakina’s coach, Stefano Vukov: “Elena didn’t get all the things you usually get from winning a Grand Slam title”
Once again, Elena Rybakina is storming through the draw of a Grand Slam tournament. After a few months of subpar results following her Wimbledon title, the 23-year old born in Moscow is playing at a level scary to the rest of the field. She lost only one set on her...
“A force to be reckoned with” – Alexei Popyrin on what makes American Ben Shelton a promising talent
He’s making it look easy. In his second Grand Slam main draw, 20-year-old American Ben Shelton finds himself in the second week at the Australian Open for the first time. Not only is the hard-serving southpaw impressing American tennis fans, many of whom have just become aware of the talent – and moxie – that the former NCAA player possesses, he’s also impressing his peers on tour.
