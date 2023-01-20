ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Reuters

Tennis-Gauff in tears after failing to crack Ostapenko code

MELBOURNE, Jan 22 (Reuters) - A frustrated Coco Gauff broke down in tears after her 7-5 6-3 defeat by Jelena Ostapenko at the Australian Open on Sunday, with the 18-year-old American saying she just could not come up with the answers to the Latvian's game.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Rybakina beats Swiatek, Ostapenko tops Gauff in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — There will not be a showdown between Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff at the Australian Open. Instead, it will be the players who beat them Sunday — reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko — who face off for a semifinal berth.
tennismajors.com

17-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova among last 16 women standing at Australian Open

Czech teenager Linda Fruhvirtova advanced to the fourth round of the Australian Open on Saturday with a three set win over countrywoman Marketa Vondrousova. The 17-year-old Fruhvirtova, playing in just her second Grand Slam main draw, came from 3-1 down in the final set to win five games in a row and complete the 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 win over the former Roland-Garros finalist in two hours and 17 minutes.
WSOC Charlotte

Australian Open 2023 Day 8: Americans Ben Shelton, Tommy Paul advance to quarterfinals; Djokovic cruises

At the Australian Open, something incredible has to happen for Novak Djokovic's no-fuss win over Alex de Minaur to become an also-ran, but that's where we are today. For the first time since 2000, three American men have made the Aussie Open quarterfinals, and they're all first-timers. Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul, both unseeded, punched their tickets to the final eight on Monday, while Sebastian Korda advanced on Sunday (more on his win here).
wtatennis.com

Sabalenka tops Bencic, will face Vekic in Australian Open quarterfinals

Aryna Sabalenka won a hotly anticipated fourth-round match between Top 10 players on Rod Laver Arena on Monday, defeating Belinda Bencic 7-5, 6-2 to reach her first Australian Open quarterfinal. No.5 seed Sabalenka was into the Round of 16 in Melbourne for the third straight season, and she went one...
tennismajors.com

Lehecka: “Deep inside, me and my team, we believe”

Jiri Lehecka is in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open. Jiri Lehecka is in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open after wins over Borna Coric, Cameron Norrie, and, on Sunday, Felix Auger-Aliassime. Jiri Lehecka is 21 years old and had just played in the NexGen Finals last year. Sure, he played in the semi-finals in Rotterdam in 2022. Sure, he destroyed Alexander Zverev (6-4, 6-2) to start the year at the United Cup.
tennismajors.com

Another painful Grand Slam defeat for Jannik Sinner but the future still looks bright

Jannik Sinner walked off Rod Laver Arena last night, shaking his head. The Italian played another great match at a Grand Slam, just as he did at the US Open last year. And, just as he happened at the US Open when Carlos Alcaraz saved match point to beat him there, so Stefanos Tsitsipas had just enough in the tank at the end to see him off in another five-set thriller.
tennismajors.com

Resurgent Djokovic sets up Rublev quarter-final

Serb Novak Djokovic, the No 4 seed, advanced to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open by winning against Australian Alex de Minaur, the No 22 seed, 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 at Melbourne Park on Monday. Djokovic, ranked No 5, will face Russian Andrey Rublev, the No 5 seed, next. ✅ 13th...

