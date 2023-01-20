Read full article on original website
Tennis-Gauff in tears after failing to crack Ostapenko code
MELBOURNE, Jan 22 (Reuters) - A frustrated Coco Gauff broke down in tears after her 7-5 6-3 defeat by Jelena Ostapenko at the Australian Open on Sunday, with the 18-year-old American saying she just could not come up with the answers to the Latvian's game.
Felix Auger-Aliassime's loss means every player featured in Netflix's 'Break Point' is no longer in Australian Open
And then there were none. Felix Auger-Aliassime's fourth-round loss at the Australian Open means none of the stars of Netflix's new tennis documentary 'Break Point' have made it through to the second week in Melbourne.
Tennis-Pegula targets first Grand Slam semi while Azarenka seeks revenge
Jan 24 (Reuters) - American third seed Jessica Pegula is back in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open for a third straight year and on Tuesday she will try to get over that hurdle for the first time when she faces twice champion Victoria Azarenka.
Rybakina beats Swiatek, Ostapenko tops Gauff in Australia
MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — There will not be a showdown between Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff at the Australian Open. Instead, it will be the players who beat them Sunday — reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko — who face off for a semifinal berth.
Novak Djokovic accused of breaking Australian Open Rules in viral video of another mysterious drink
Serbian tennis champion Novak Djokovic's brave run to the Australian Open finals with an injured leg has been tempered by fresh accusations he could have broken rules with a mystery drink bottle.
Novak Djokovic leaves Australian Open crowd in stitches after pills revelation
When discussing the status of his injury with Jim Courier on court, Djokovic amused the Melbourne crowd after revealing he was taking anti-inflammatory pills to help him deal with the injury.
tennismajors.com
Australian Open: Linette knocks out 4th seed Garcia, the women’s quarter-finals are set
No one who follows tennis would be surprised to see a Polish woman in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open women’s singles draw. But not many would have wagered that the Pole would be world No 45 Madga Linette and not top-ranked three-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek. Linette,...
tennismajors.com
17-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova among last 16 women standing at Australian Open
Czech teenager Linda Fruhvirtova advanced to the fourth round of the Australian Open on Saturday with a three set win over countrywoman Marketa Vondrousova. The 17-year-old Fruhvirtova, playing in just her second Grand Slam main draw, came from 3-1 down in the final set to win five games in a row and complete the 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 win over the former Roland-Garros finalist in two hours and 17 minutes.
tennismajors.com
“If I play well, I can beat almost anyone” – Ostapenko will not be surprised if she wins another Slam
Many a pundit had a potential quarter-final between top-seeded Iga Swiatek and rapidly rising Coco Gauff circled on their draw sheets, but Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 Roland-Garros champion who is well-versed in taking the racquet out of her opponent’s hand, had other ideas. Ostapenko may be nearly...
WSOC Charlotte
Australian Open 2023 Day 8: Americans Ben Shelton, Tommy Paul advance to quarterfinals; Djokovic cruises
At the Australian Open, something incredible has to happen for Novak Djokovic's no-fuss win over Alex de Minaur to become an also-ran, but that's where we are today. For the first time since 2000, three American men have made the Aussie Open quarterfinals, and they're all first-timers. Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul, both unseeded, punched their tickets to the final eight on Monday, while Sebastian Korda advanced on Sunday (more on his win here).
wtatennis.com
Sabalenka tops Bencic, will face Vekic in Australian Open quarterfinals
Aryna Sabalenka won a hotly anticipated fourth-round match between Top 10 players on Rod Laver Arena on Monday, defeating Belinda Bencic 7-5, 6-2 to reach her first Australian Open quarterfinal. No.5 seed Sabalenka was into the Round of 16 in Melbourne for the third straight season, and she went one...
tennismajors.com
Lehecka: “Deep inside, me and my team, we believe”
Jiri Lehecka is in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open. Jiri Lehecka is in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open after wins over Borna Coric, Cameron Norrie, and, on Sunday, Felix Auger-Aliassime. Jiri Lehecka is 21 years old and had just played in the NexGen Finals last year. Sure, he played in the semi-finals in Rotterdam in 2022. Sure, he destroyed Alexander Zverev (6-4, 6-2) to start the year at the United Cup.
tennismajors.com
Another painful Grand Slam defeat for Jannik Sinner but the future still looks bright
Jannik Sinner walked off Rod Laver Arena last night, shaking his head. The Italian played another great match at a Grand Slam, just as he did at the US Open last year. And, just as he happened at the US Open when Carlos Alcaraz saved match point to beat him there, so Stefanos Tsitsipas had just enough in the tank at the end to see him off in another five-set thriller.
tennismajors.com
Resurgent Djokovic sets up Rublev quarter-final
Serb Novak Djokovic, the No 4 seed, advanced to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open by winning against Australian Alex de Minaur, the No 22 seed, 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 at Melbourne Park on Monday. Djokovic, ranked No 5, will face Russian Andrey Rublev, the No 5 seed, next. ✅ 13th...
