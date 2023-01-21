ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rybakina topples Ostapenko to reach Australian Open semis

Taking the place of vanquished top seed Iga Swiatek in the Australian Open women’s singles draw has suited Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina quite well. The 2022 Wimbledon champion backed up her 6-4 6-4 takedown of Swiatek with another impressive victory on Tuesday in Melbourne, ending the hopes of Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko, the No 17 seed, 6-2, 6-4 at Melbourne Park on Tuesday night.
Still undefeated! Surging Aryna Sabalenka powers into Australian Open semis

Aryna Sabalenka continued her jaw-dropping start to the 2023 season on Wednesday in Rod Laver Arena, pushing past Donna Vekic 6-3, 6-2 to reach her first semi-final at the Australian Open, and her fourth at the Grand Slem level. Sabalenka, who has yet to drop a set at this year’s...
Australian Open: Shelton advances to last eight in battle of unseeded Americans

Ben Shelton beat J.J. Wolf 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-2 to reach the last eight of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Monday. Shelton, ranked No 89, will face the winner of the match between Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the No 24 seed, and American Tommy Paul next.
Australian Open: Rublev saves match points to beat Rune in fifth set tiebreaker

After three hours and 36 minutes, fifth seed Andrey Rublev and ninth seed Holger Rune were deadlocked at 9-9 in the deciding set tiebreak of their fourth round clash at the Australian Open on Monday. Both players had earned and saved two match points each when they had to change ends at the Rod Laver Arena for one more time.
Australian Open: Tommy Paul reaches maiden major semi-final

Tommy Paul moved into the last 4 of the Australian Open by edging out Ben Shelton 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 at Melbourne Park on Wednesday night. Paul, ranked No 35, will face the winner of the match between Russian Andrey Rublev, the No 5 seed, and Serb Novak Djokovic, the No 4 seed, next.
Australian Open: Azarenka dominates Zhu and makes quarter-finals

Belarusian Victoria Azarenka, the No 24 seed, moved into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open by edging out Chinese Lin Zhu 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 at Melbourne Park on Sunday night session. Victorious @vika7 👏. Azarenka seals her spot into the quarter-finals against Lin Zhu. #AusOpen • #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/ASrNnrYQmd. —...
“I felt the misses and the losses defining me” – Poland’s Magda Linette is learning to let go – and win – on the big stage

Upon entering the 2023 Australian Open, Poland’s Magda Linette had played 29 main draws at the majors, and lost in the first round on 17 of those occasions. Additionally, she had never been past the third round at any of them. Yes, she was talented – steadily rising even – but her performance over the last 10 days in Melbourne has gone far and above all expectations.
Australian Open: Tsitsipas books spot in last four

Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, the No 3 seed, advanced to the last four of the Australian Open by defeating Czech Jiri Lehecka 6-3, 7-6 (2), 6-4 at Melbourne Park on Tuesday. Tsitsipas, ranked No 4, will play Russian Karen Khachanov, the No 18 seed, next. The Greek won against Frenchman Quentin...
Australian Open: Paul takes down Bautista Agut, advances to quarter-finals

American Tommy Paul reached the last eight of the Australian Open by edging out Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the No 24 seed, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 at Melbourne Park on Monday . Paul, ranked No 35, will face Ben Shelton next. Your moment, @TommyPaul1 🌟@wwos • @espn • @eurosport •...
Australian Open: Pliskova wins, to meet Linette for semi-final berth

Czech Karolina Pliskova, the No 30 seed, moved into the quarter-final of the Australian Open by defeating Chinese Shuai Zhang, the No 23 seed, 6-0, 6-4 at Melbourne Park on Monday. Pliskova, who missed last year’s event due to injury, said she was happy to be back in the quarter-finals...
‘I felt fantastic’ – Djokovic’s words on road to recovery

With a thorough beating of Alex de Minaur 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open, it was no surprise to hear Novak Djokovic declare that his ongoing hamstring trouble was giving him rather less pain on Monday than it had earlier in the tournament. “We take...
Resurgent Djokovic sets up Rublev quarter-final

Serb Novak Djokovic, the No 4 seed, advanced to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open by winning against Australian Alex de Minaur, the No 22 seed, 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 at Melbourne Park on Monday. Djokovic, ranked No 5, will face Russian Andrey Rublev, the No 5 seed, next. ✅ 13th...

