I am making a public announcement to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the landmark ruling known as Roe v

Read full article on original website
Related
qhubonews.com
President Joe Biden has issued a statement on the 50th anniversary of the Roe vs
Today, instead of commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade, we are acknowledging that last year, the Supreme Court took away a constitutional right from the American people. Since the Supreme Court’s decision, Americans, time and time again, have made their voices heard:...
'Here again': Abortion activists rally 50 years after Roe
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — From beach cities to snow-covered streets, abortion supporters rallied by the thousands on Sunday to demand protections for reproductive rights and mark the 50th anniversary of the now-overturned Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court decision that established federal protections for the procedure. The reversal of Roe in June unleashed a flurry of legislation in the states, dividing them between those that have restricted or banned abortion and those that have sought to defend access. The Women’s March, galvanized during Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration in 2017 amid a national reckoning over sexual assaults, said it has refocused on state activism after Roe was tossed. “This fight is bigger than Roe,” Women’s March said in a tweet. “They thought that we would stay home and that this would end with Roe — they were wrong.” A dozen Republican-governed states have implemented sweeping bans on abortion, and several others seek to do the same. But those moves have been offset by gains on the other side.
msn.com
Former Trump Official to High School Students: 'Do Your Part, Get Married and Have Kids—Lots of Them'
Roger Severino, the former director of the Office of Civil Rights at Health and Human Services under Donald Trump, told a group of more than 2,000 high school and college kids at the Students for Life annual conference Saturday that they can win the abortion fight by having tons of babies.
Donald Trump Spoils Eulogy For Supporter Diamond With Odd Remark About Her Sister
Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway, who popularly backed Trump along with her sister, died earlier this month at the age of 51.
qhubonews.com
President Biden will be signing a Presidential Memorandum designed to guarantee that individuals can safely obtain access to medication abortions.
Vice President Harris Will Announce Presidential Memorandum in Remarks in Florida to Mark 50th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade. On what would have been the 50th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade, President Biden will issue a Presidential Memorandum on Further Efforts to Protect Access to Reproductive Healthcare Services. Vice President Harris will announce the Presidential Memorandum in Florida later today, where she will speak about the next steps in the fight for reproductive rights and reinforce the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to protecting access to abortion, including medication abortion.
Trump calls for Politico journalists to be jailed after Supreme Court investigators couldn't determine who leaked the draft abortion ruling
"Arrest the reporter, publisher, editor - you'll get your answer fast," Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.
Nearly 2,000 people flooded a federal website to oppose Biden's 'totally unjust' and 'completely illegal' student-loan forgiveness proposals
The Education Department asked for input on its proposals to reform student-loan repayment. A batch of commenters who oppose the relief responded.
George Santos' lies are casting a harsh spotlight on a powerful Republican who endorsed and raised money for him
Cascading revelations about New York Rep. George Santos' pattern of lies and deception are putting increased scrutiny on powerful New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, the fourth-ranking House Republican and a vocal supporter of Santos during his 2022 campaign.
brytfmonline.com
Donald Trump: – I hope he rots in hell
The former head of the FBI, Charles McGonigal, was charged and arrested over the weekend Violation of sanctions against Russia By providing services to sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. Former President Donald Trump appears to be very happy with his arrest. McGonigal headed the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York...
Ex-prosecutor calls for new investigation into Brett Kavanaugh over bombshell documentary revelation
Based upon new allegations of sexual impropriety committed by now-sitting Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a former career prosecutor stated there is no reason why a new investigation should not be undertaken by the Justice Department. Speaking with MSNBC host Katie Phang, Glenn Kirschner hammered the FBI for the...
Supreme Court to hear a 93 year-old woman' case about county government that foreclosed her home and took every penny
In a case that defies logic and questions the legitimacy and morality of certain laws, the Supreme court will hear the case brought before it by “Geraldine Tyler, a 94-year-old widow who had her entire home’s equity confiscated after she failed to pay $2,300 in property taxes.” The case originating from Hennepin County, Minnesota, has nationwide implications. The legal organization representing Geraldine asserts that home equity is a form of property that is protected by the constitution.
GOP Rep. Mike Turner, who suggested Trump took about 300 classified documents to write a memoir, calls Biden a 'serial classified document hoarder'
Turner, who once questioned whether Trump's document possession was an "immediate national security threat," now worries Biden is a serial "hoarder."
‘Decisions Are Imminent’: Georgia DA Investigating Trump Warns Releasing Grand Jury Report Could Compromise 2020 Election Cases
The Georgia district attorney investigating former President Donald Trump in a wide ranging probee over a wide-ranging probe of 2020 election-related crimes urged a judge not to release a special grand jury’s report that could recommend prosecution. “In this case, the state understands the media’s interest and the world’s...
Ron DeSantis says African American history course was banned because of content about prisons and ‘queer’ theory
Ron DeSantis pointed to contents concerning prisons and “queer theory” when explaining why an African American history course has been banned in Florida. The Republican governor criticised the College Board’s Advanced Placement class in African American studies after the pilot course was banned by the state last week. Mr DeSantis was visiting a charter school in Jacksonville on Monday when he noted the course’s handling of “queer theory”.He argued that it was on the “wrong side of the line for Florida standards”. “This course, on Black History, what’s one of the lessons about? Queer theory!” he said, according to...
Noem blocks South Dakota business with certain companies owned or controlled by 'evil foreign governments'
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signed an executive order Friday that prevents the state from doing business with particular telecommunications companies.
Washington Examiner
DEI hasn't just infected the Left
Diversity, equity, and inclusion seems to have entered the bloodstream of U.S. politics, and it’s not just one party with it in its veins. Sure, the Biden administration and its allies have sworn a loyalty oath to this bizarre ideology, but Republicans pledging to fight it are at times indistinguishable from the radical Left.
House Oversight Committee chairman sends letter requesting Secret Service provide Wilmington visitor logs
House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer has sent a letter to the US Secret Service requesting the visitor logs from President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, where more classified documents have been found.
Abbott accused of banning TikTok because 'youth didn't vote for him — but the Governor says China is an issue
Governor Abbott has been accused of banning TikTok in some schooling institutions due to the youth not voting for him during midterms, but the Governor claims that China is an issue.
Biden Will Veto Republican Bill On Oil Reserves If It Passes Congress, Energy Secretary Says: Won't 'Allow American People To Suffer'
U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm reportedly said on Monday that President Joe Biden will veto the HR21 Bill by U.S. House of Representatives Republicans on the Strategic Petroleum Reserve if it passes Congress. “So I’ll be very clear: If Congress were to pass HR21, the President would veto it. He...
Comments / 3