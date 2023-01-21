ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

I am making a public announcement to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the landmark ruling known as Roe v

By International
qhubonews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 3

qhubonews.com

President Joe Biden has issued a statement on the 50th anniversary of the Roe vs

Today, instead of commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade, we are acknowledging that last year, the Supreme Court took away a constitutional right from the American people. Since the Supreme Court’s decision, Americans, time and time again, have made their voices heard:...
The Associated Press

'Here again': Abortion activists rally 50 years after Roe

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — From beach cities to snow-covered streets, abortion supporters rallied by the thousands on Sunday to demand protections for reproductive rights and mark the 50th anniversary of the now-overturned Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court decision that established federal protections for the procedure. The reversal of Roe in June unleashed a flurry of legislation in the states, dividing them between those that have restricted or banned abortion and those that have sought to defend access. The Women’s March, galvanized during Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration in 2017 amid a national reckoning over sexual assaults, said it has refocused on state activism after Roe was tossed. “This fight is bigger than Roe,” Women’s March said in a tweet. “They thought that we would stay home and that this would end with Roe — they were wrong.” A dozen Republican-governed states have implemented sweeping bans on abortion, and several others seek to do the same. But those moves have been offset by gains on the other side.
KANSAS STATE
qhubonews.com

President Biden will be signing a Presidential Memorandum designed to guarantee that individuals can safely obtain access to medication abortions.

Vice President Harris Will Announce Presidential Memorandum in Remarks in Florida to Mark 50th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade. On what would have been the 50th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade, President Biden will issue a Presidential Memorandum on Further Efforts to Protect Access to Reproductive Healthcare Services. Vice President Harris will announce the Presidential Memorandum in Florida later today, where she will speak about the next steps in the fight for reproductive rights and reinforce the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to protecting access to abortion, including medication abortion.
FLORIDA STATE
brytfmonline.com

Donald Trump: – I hope he rots in hell

The former head of the FBI, Charles McGonigal, was charged and arrested over the weekend Violation of sanctions against Russia By providing services to sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. Former President Donald Trump appears to be very happy with his arrest. McGonigal headed the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York...
NEW YORK STATE
Pete Lakeman

Supreme Court to hear a 93 year-old woman' case about county government that foreclosed her home and took every penny

In a case that defies logic and questions the legitimacy and morality of certain laws, the Supreme court will hear the case brought before it by “Geraldine Tyler, a 94-year-old widow who had her entire home’s equity confiscated after she failed to pay $2,300 in property taxes.” The case originating from Hennepin County, Minnesota, has nationwide implications. The legal organization representing Geraldine asserts that home equity is a form of property that is protected by the constitution.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Law & Crime

‘Decisions Are Imminent’: Georgia DA Investigating Trump Warns Releasing Grand Jury Report Could Compromise 2020 Election Cases

The Georgia district attorney investigating former President Donald Trump in a wide ranging probee over a wide-ranging probe of 2020 election-related crimes urged a judge not to release a special grand jury’s report that could recommend prosecution. “In this case, the state understands the media’s interest and the world’s...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Ron DeSantis says African American history course was banned because of content about prisons and ‘queer’ theory

Ron DeSantis pointed to contents concerning prisons and “queer theory” when explaining why an African American history course has been banned in Florida. The Republican governor criticised the College Board’s Advanced Placement class in African American studies after the pilot course was banned by the state last week. Mr DeSantis was visiting a charter school in Jacksonville on Monday when he noted the course’s handling of “queer theory”.He argued that it was on the “wrong side of the line for Florida standards”. “This course, on Black History, what’s one of the lessons about? Queer theory!” he said, according to...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

DEI hasn't just infected the Left

Diversity, equity, and inclusion seems to have entered the bloodstream of U.S. politics, and it’s not just one party with it in its veins. Sure, the Biden administration and its allies have sworn a loyalty oath to this bizarre ideology, but Republicans pledging to fight it are at times indistinguishable from the radical Left.

