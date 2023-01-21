Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What to Explore When Visiting This Historic Village in PennsylvaniaMelissa FrostLancaster County, PA
This Famous Spot on Rt. 30 Can Become Yours for $2.4 MillionMelissa FrostRonks, PA
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Opinion: The Emotions Behind Running a Homeless Outreach in Harrisburg, PennsylvaniaMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
The time that a $4 flea market picture frame hid an original copy of the Declaration of IndependenceAnita DurairajAdamstown, PA
Related
lebtown.com
CLSD puts out call for director to replace Susan Levendoski following resignation
The Cornwall-Lebanon School District is soliciting self-nominations to fill a school director position left vacant by the resignation of board member Susan Levendoski. A reason for the resignation was not disclosed in a statement from the district. Board president Ruth Ann Schlegel thanked Levendoski for her two years of service to the district as a director in the release.
Kinsley Enterprises leaders Tim and Jon Kinsley die while skiing in British Columbia
YORK, Pa. — Two leaders of one of Central Pennsylvania's most prominent construction and real estate development companies have died while on a skiing trip in British Columbia. Brothers Timothy and Jonathan Kinsley, the leaders of York-based Kinsley Properties and Kinsley Construction, respectively, died on Monday, a spokesperson with...
What to Explore When Visiting This Historic Village in Pennsylvania
One of the more historic spots you'll find in Lancaster County is Strasburg, officially incorporated as a borough in 1816. It was a center for locally-oriented, small-scale industries such as blacksmithing, weaving, and clock-making.
PA Amish Tourist Spot Famous For Shoofly Pie Hits Market For $2.4M
You could own the recipe for "the best" Shoofly pie and a famous Lancaster County Amish tourist attraction with all the equipment to bake it for $2.4 million, according to a recent real estate listing with Weichert. A beloved bakery that is known as the home to "America's Best Shoofly...
Opinion: The Emotions Behind Running a Homeless Outreach in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
There is so much that goes on behind the scenes when running a homeless outreach. It may look easy when our posts are shared on social media… it may sound simple when you see the “after pictures” and hear the daily stories. Let me assure you, those assumptions are inaccurate. There is a lot of hard work that goes into organizing just one outing. Fortunately, most of the community outreach programs work extremely well together. We coordinate schedules to prevent food waste, communicate through messenger to ensure our services aren’t duplicated, and we have fully developed amazing friendships with each other. It’s all about the mutual respect each of us brings to the table, as well as the compassion within our souls to help the citizens that are in less fortunate situations. After all, isn’t that what community is about.
iheart.com
Officials Find Place To Re-Settle Homeless From Mulberry Street Bridge
Officials Find Place To Re-Settle Homeless From Mulberry Street Bridge. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Harrisburg City officials say some of the city's homeless who were formerly at the Mulberry Street Bridge encampment have been placed in temporary housing. Others have been relocated to a new camp in South Harrisburg after a move deadline passed over the weekend. The south city site has sparked some controversy, but Harrisburg Fire Bureau Chief Brian Enterline says people will have better access to more services from that location. The Mulberry Street Bridge location had to be shut down because of a rat infestation and increasing crime.
abc27.com
Historic Lancaster County Dutch Haven bakery, Amish store for sale
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A historic Lancaster County bakery and Amish store have been listed for sale. According to a real estate listing, properties including the Dutch Haven Shoofly Pie Bakery in Ronks have been listed for sale at $2,399,000. Five properties on the 2800 block of Lincoln...
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
Lancaster County cancer survivor was the first to get new treatment
Tim Card of Mount Joy in Lancaster County has described himself as never sitting still for long. He is married with seven children and owned a cross-fit gym, has been a youth pastor, sells real estate and rides motorcycles. A little over five years ago though, Card was diagnosed with...
New York furniture company opens another store in central Pa.
A furniture and mattress retailer has opened a new store in York County. Raymour & Flanigan opened its new 34,684-square-foot showroom at 371 Eisenhower Drive in Hanover on Jan. 11. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may...
FOX43.com
PPL explains reasoning behind some sky high customer bills
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — “I don’t have $600 a month to spend on electricity.”. One PPL customer in Cumberland County, who didn't want to use her name, told FOX43 she was shocked after getting her latest bill, which was over $200 more than her previous one. “It says...
GoFundMe helps Millersville student continue classes after unexpected loss
MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — Millersville University sophomore Makenzie Wagner lost her mom Krista suddenly to stage four pancreatic cancer last April. "We're like peas in a pod, like we're very, very close," Wagner said. "It was definitely very shocking because, it all happened so fast. And I was not expecting that at all."
echo-pilot.com
‘An unbelievable true story’: How York police solved the bizarre case of Thomas Hayden
The whiteboard in the York County District Attorney’s office was a mess. Chief prosecutor Tim Barker had outlined the case on the board, listing witnesses and the evidence his team would be introducing during the trial and the connections among them and what they meant for proving, beyond a reasonable doubt, the guilt of Virginia Hayden, accused of killing her husband, Thomas Hayden Sr., who had disappeared a decade ago.
WFMZ-TV Online
Medicare payment cuts 'very harmful for care' in Schuylkill County
Over the past several years, Dr. Glenn Freed has seen many hospitals and medical practices in Schuylkill County close their doors. Facilities like the former Saint Catherine Medical Center in Ashland and several private practices have either closed or consolidated with larger hospital systems, which he says limits the number of available care options in the region.
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Pennsylvania
There is no shortage of options when it comes to seeing the outdoors. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature.
baldwin2k.com
SIGN OF THE TIMES: Mobile home in Harrisburg has six-figure listing price
First it was the $2,000 per month rental house in Carrington Woods. Then, it wasthe nine-figure property in Greysone Arbor. Now, here comes the $111,000 mobile home in Harrisburg. Yes, a 1980s mobile home in a trailer park on Harrisburg Road currently is listed on Zillow for $111,000. The sale price doesn't even include the land and the property, just the mobile home. According to the listing: "Fully and I mean fully remodeled mobile home, this is a must see, everything is new from the floors to the ceiling plus a large open deck which makes it great for entertaining. This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath mobile home and even the pictures do not do this remodel justice. Call today to schedule your viewing. The lot rent for this mobile home is $150. we are only selling the mobile home, not the land it sits on, call for more details.
WGAL
Adoption event at Humane Pennsylvania
Humane Pennsylvania has a lot of pets up for adoption, and for a limited time fees are being waived. Humane Pennsylvania is celebrating national change a pet's life day with *free adoptions. It started Saturday and runs through Thursday. You can stop by and check out all dogs, cats, and...
baldwin2k.com
Old Harrisburg schoolhouse receiving mega makeover
For many years, way too long, the old Harrisburg school property was left to die, a neglected relic of the past. Then came the resurrection. The property now includes a thriving community garden, a shiny-new splash pad, a pavilion, walking track and playground. Despite all of the re-investment, however, the interior of the old school house, or at least what remains of it, was never addressed. Until now.
Harrisburg’s Federal Courthouse had a parking problem. A homeless shelter had a solution
The Bethesda Mission homeless shelter in Harrisburg is expecting a boon with the long-awaited opening of the new federal courthouse this spring. That’s because the one thing that the federal courthouse under construction at Sixth Street doesn’t have is parking, and Bethesda Mission in 1934 purchased a property for $10,000 that now is a parking lot that could bring in an estimated $70,000 to $80,000 annually to support its mission to help the homeless.
Pa. state Sen. Amanda Cappelletti to make history when she gives birth
HARRISBURG (CBS) -- Just 40 years ago, the idea of even a woman – any woman – in Pennsylvania's Senate was a novelty. Out of 50 senators, there was exactly one, and she was a grandmother.Later came more women, including some mothers of younger children. But no woman has ever given birth while a member of the state Senate. If that fact surprises you, consider this: It also surprised the woman who is about to make history by becoming the first. "That had not crossed my mind," said Sen. Amanda Cappelletti (D-Delaware and Montgomery), until a colleague pointed it out to her.Cappelletti...
Comments / 0