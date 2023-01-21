ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lebtown.com

CLSD puts out call for director to replace Susan Levendoski following resignation

The Cornwall-Lebanon School District is soliciting self-nominations to fill a school director position left vacant by the resignation of board member Susan Levendoski. A reason for the resignation was not disclosed in a statement from the district. Board president Ruth Ann Schlegel thanked Levendoski for her two years of service to the district as a director in the release.
CORNWALL, PA
Michele Orsinger

Opinion: The Emotions Behind Running a Homeless Outreach in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

There is so much that goes on behind the scenes when running a homeless outreach. It may look easy when our posts are shared on social media… it may sound simple when you see the “after pictures” and hear the daily stories. Let me assure you, those assumptions are inaccurate. There is a lot of hard work that goes into organizing just one outing. Fortunately, most of the community outreach programs work extremely well together. We coordinate schedules to prevent food waste, communicate through messenger to ensure our services aren’t duplicated, and we have fully developed amazing friendships with each other. It’s all about the mutual respect each of us brings to the table, as well as the compassion within our souls to help the citizens that are in less fortunate situations. After all, isn’t that what community is about.
HARRISBURG, PA
iheart.com

Officials Find Place To Re-Settle Homeless From Mulberry Street Bridge

Officials Find Place To Re-Settle Homeless From Mulberry Street Bridge. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Harrisburg City officials say some of the city's homeless who were formerly at the Mulberry Street Bridge encampment have been placed in temporary housing. Others have been relocated to a new camp in South Harrisburg after a move deadline passed over the weekend. The south city site has sparked some controversy, but Harrisburg Fire Bureau Chief Brian Enterline says people will have better access to more services from that location. The Mulberry Street Bridge location had to be shut down because of a rat infestation and increasing crime.
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
echo-pilot.com

‘An unbelievable true story’: How York police solved the bizarre case of Thomas Hayden

The whiteboard in the York County District Attorney’s office was a mess. Chief prosecutor Tim Barker had outlined the case on the board, listing witnesses and the evidence his team would be introducing during the trial and the connections among them and what they meant for proving, beyond a reasonable doubt, the guilt of Virginia Hayden, accused of killing her husband, Thomas Hayden Sr., who had disappeared a decade ago.
WFMZ-TV Online

Medicare payment cuts 'very harmful for care' in Schuylkill County

Over the past several years, Dr. Glenn Freed has seen many hospitals and medical practices in Schuylkill County close their doors. Facilities like the former Saint Catherine Medical Center in Ashland and several private practices have either closed or consolidated with larger hospital systems, which he says limits the number of available care options in the region.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
baldwin2k.com

SIGN OF THE TIMES: Mobile home in Harrisburg has six-figure listing price

First it was the $2,000 per month rental house in Carrington Woods. Then, it wasthe nine-figure property in Greysone Arbor. Now, here comes the $111,000 mobile home in Harrisburg. Yes, a 1980s mobile home in a trailer park on Harrisburg Road currently is listed on Zillow for $111,000. The sale price doesn't even include the land and the property, just the mobile home. According to the listing: "Fully and I mean fully remodeled mobile home, this is a must see, everything is new from the floors to the ceiling plus a large open deck which makes it great for entertaining. This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath mobile home and even the pictures do not do this remodel justice. Call today to schedule your viewing. The lot rent for this mobile home is $150. we are only selling the mobile home, not the land it sits on, call for more details.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Adoption event at Humane Pennsylvania

Humane Pennsylvania has a lot of pets up for adoption, and for a limited time fees are being waived. Humane Pennsylvania is celebrating national change a pet's life day with *free adoptions. It started Saturday and runs through Thursday. You can stop by and check out all dogs, cats, and...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
baldwin2k.com

Old Harrisburg schoolhouse receiving mega makeover

For many years, way too long, the old Harrisburg school property was left to die, a neglected relic of the past. Then came the resurrection. The property now includes a thriving community garden, a shiny-new splash pad, a pavilion, walking track and playground. Despite all of the re-investment, however, the interior of the old school house, or at least what remains of it, was never addressed. Until now.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg’s Federal Courthouse had a parking problem. A homeless shelter had a solution

The Bethesda Mission homeless shelter in Harrisburg is expecting a boon with the long-awaited opening of the new federal courthouse this spring. That’s because the one thing that the federal courthouse under construction at Sixth Street doesn’t have is parking, and Bethesda Mission in 1934 purchased a property for $10,000 that now is a parking lot that could bring in an estimated $70,000 to $80,000 annually to support its mission to help the homeless.
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS Philly

Pa. state Sen. Amanda Cappelletti to make history when she gives birth

HARRISBURG (CBS) -- Just 40 years ago, the idea of even a woman – any woman – in Pennsylvania's Senate was a novelty. Out of 50 senators, there was exactly one, and she was a grandmother.Later came more women, including some mothers of younger children. But no woman has ever given birth while a member of the state Senate. If that fact surprises you, consider this: It also surprised the woman who is about to make history by becoming the first. "That had not crossed my mind," said Sen. Amanda Cappelletti (D-Delaware and Montgomery), until a colleague pointed it out to her.Cappelletti...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy