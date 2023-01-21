Read full article on original website
Girls 7th Grade Basketball falls to West Lafayette 29 – 26
The Lady Bombers hosted the Lady Red Devils of West Lafayette this evening. After a very hard fought battle, the Lady Bombers came up short and weren’t able to hold off the Lady Red Devils, losing 29-26. Leading the Lady Bombers on the offensive end was Brynn Webb with 14 points. Reese Groom put up 6 for her team. Kinsley Metzger had 4 and Eva Lapsley added a bucket for the Bombers.
Girls 7th Grade Basketball beats Tri-County 28 – 13
The Lady Bombers went up against the Lady Cavaliers of Tri-County tonight at home. The Lady Bombers were able to outscore their opponent 28-13. Leading the Lady Bombers in scoring was Brynn Webb with 10 points. Kinsley Metzger and Kynadie Witherington scored 6 points each. Reese Groom and Hadley Hopp added 2 points a piece for their team.
