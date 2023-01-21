The Lady Bombers hosted the Lady Red Devils of West Lafayette this evening. After a very hard fought battle, the Lady Bombers came up short and weren’t able to hold off the Lady Red Devils, losing 29-26. Leading the Lady Bombers on the offensive end was Brynn Webb with 14 points. Reese Groom put up 6 for her team. Kinsley Metzger had 4 and Eva Lapsley added a bucket for the Bombers.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO