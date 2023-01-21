Read full article on original website
New Local Apartment Complex Coming
As part of one of the fastest-growing markets in North Texas, Melissa will soon be seeing another new apartment development. Melissa Land Development LLC, a Frisco-based development partnership, is planning a 330-unit apartment community. This is not the only apartment complex being planned in Melissa, with other communities in Collin...
More Paid Expediting Amid Broadnax Backlog
Dallas’ building permit department has eliminated the maximum square footage requirement for its paid expedited review service. The Development Services Department (DSD) — the agency in charge of issuing building permits in Dallas — has announced that its Rapid Single Family VIP Program (RSVP) will accept applications and review plans with no cap on square footage. To qualify for RSVP, DSD previously required a maximum of 3,000 square feet for new single-family homes (excluding duplexes).
Vista Bank to Acquire Charis Bank
Vista Bank’s parent company, Vista Bancshares, has agreed to purchase Charis Holdings Inc., the parent company of Charis Bank, in an all-stock transaction, according to the Dallas Business Journal (DBJ). The acquisition agreement will push Dallas-based Vista Bank’s expansion into Denton County. The terms were not disclosed and...
Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas Announces 2023 Appointments to the Affordable Housing Advisory Council
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023-- The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) is pleased to announce the appointment of David Long to its Affordable Housing Advisory Council (Advisory Council) and the reappointment of four current Advisory Council members. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124006096/en/ David Long is a newly appointed Affordable Housing Advisory Council member for the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas. (Photo: Business Wire)
Deep Ellum Project Brings Retail, Offices
Construction on a new mixed-use development project in Deep Ellum has officially been completed. Dallas-based Westdale Real Estate announced that it had recently completed construction on the Good E Block Redevelopment, a 30,000-square-foot five-building development in the heart of Dallas. The Good E Block Redevelopment stretches along the Elm Street,...
8 DFW Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
Dallas, TX. - The Dallas-Fort worth Metroplex is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country with a population of more than 7.5 million residents. In fact, more than 300 people move to the DFW area a day.
This 900-Square-Foot Plano Steak House Combines Beef Education, Bourbon, and Fine Dining
It’s easy to miss Bar Ranch Steak Co. in downtown Plano. Despite it’s prominent location on East 15th Street in the heart of Plano’s historic district, the seven-table fine dining restaurant has little signage and sits subtly among it louder, more vibrant neighbors. But inside, its leader Lane Rainwater, is making noise around dry aging and beef genetics, aiming to inform patrons more about their meal than the typical steakhouse.
Assaults Trending Upward in District 14
A neighborhood crime report surveying documented criminal activity could spell bad news for Crime Boss of the Month runner-up Dallas City Councilman Paul Ridley. Ridley – who is planning on running for re-election in May in District 14 — represents a piece of Dallas, including Lower Greenville, a lively mixed residential neighborhood that has drawn media attention for increased incidents of violence and criminal activity over the last year.
22 Homes, 35 Businesses Could Be Seized by TxDOT's US-380 Bypass
Although plans are not yet final, TxDOT hopes a new freeway will alleviate traffic along Highway 380 from Prosper to McKinney. The plans for road expansion have already divided people in Collin County. This month TxDOT announced the Blue Alternative as a frontrunner for the US-380 bypass, however, the C...
The 10 Best Cities to Buy a Home in 2023 Are All in the South
Even with rising homeownership costs squeezing out buyers, some real estate markets will remain hot in 2023, mostly due to their relative affordability compared with the rest of the U.S., a new forecast finds. The top places have something else in common, too: They're all located in the South. Based...
Police name their lead suspect in a southeast Dallas homicide
Two weeks after a teenager was gunned down in southeast Dallas, police have now identified the suspect they’re looking for. On January 10th, 17-year-old Kendreal Jones was fatally shot on Jim Miller Road near Elam.
This Modern From Maestri Studio on West Lawther Drive is a Luxury Compound With Room For a Pony
Dallas has plenty of high-profile streets full of luxury homes. However, when you want privacy, land, views, and proximity to downtown Dallas, only one street checks all the boxes. You want to be on West Lawther Drive. Homes in this exclusive and somewhat secluded area on East Dallas’ White Rock...
This Fort Worth nursing home is one of the ’worst of the worst,’ feds say
A Fort Worth nursing home has been added to the government’s list of “worst of the worst” nursing homes. The Fort Worth Southwest Nursing Center, at 5300 Altamesa Blvd., was designated a “special focus facility” by the federal government last year. There are just 88 special focus facilities in the nation, or about 0.5% of all nursing homes, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The designation is reserved for nursing homes with the most serious or most prolonged health and safety violations.
Chick-fil-A to bring chicken sandwiches to northwest Plano
Chick-fil-A serves chicken sandwiches, chicken nuggets, salads and sides. (Courtesy Chick-fil-A) A new Chick-fil-A restaurant will be coming to northwest Plano later this year. A new location of the fast-food chicken chain is set to start construction at the corner of Preston Road and SH 121 in April, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The project is slated for completion on Sept. 28. A phone number and exact address for the new Chick-fil-A are not yet available.
Popular restaurant chain announces new location in Fort Worth
There was great news for fans in Fort Worth of Cracker Barrell Old Country Store this week with news that the restaurant chain will open a new location in Fort Worth. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store describes itself as "a friendly home-away-from-home in its stores and restaurants. Guests are cared for like family, enjoy home-style food and unique shopping - all at a fair price". It is known for its traditional Southern comfort food and also sells gift items, including simple toys, puzzles, and woodcrafts.
Poll | Dallas Republicans Support Greater City Transparency
A majority of Dallas residents long for greater transparency from their city government, according to a poll conducted by The Dallas Express. When asked, “Do you support more transparency for the City of Dallas?” just over 53% of respondents said that they did while only 24% suggested that they did not desire more transparency and 22% said they were unsure.
Failed congressional candidate wants to run for mayor of Dallas
DALLAS, Texas (KLTV) - Failed Democratic congressional candidate Jrmar Jefferson has plans to run for mayor of Dallas. In a video posted to his Facebook page on Jan. 20, Jefferson said he was trying to get the 404 signatures required to run for mayor. The voters must live in the city of Dallas, he said. Jefferson also stated his twin brother will be running for Dallas City Council.
Uncertain Future for Vegan Grocery Store
The owners of Dallas’ only vegan grocery store are looking for someone to buy the store to avoid permanent closure. Lucky Mouth Grocery was opened in 2020 in the Bishop Arts District. It is the only local grocery store of its type, stocking everything from fresh vegan deli cuts to frozen fare. Co-owners Adriana Martinez Miers and David Miers said they are hoping someone will appreciate the store, but they have decided it is time for them to let it go.
Dallas Reveals New Coyote Mapping Tool
The City of Dallas has launched a new online coyote tracker. The mapping tool can be used by both the City and the public to track coyote behavior in neighborhoods. The City will monitor the animals’ behavior to determine if coyotes are becoming too active in a particular community.
