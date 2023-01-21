The owners of Dallas’ only vegan grocery store are looking for someone to buy the store to avoid permanent closure. Lucky Mouth Grocery was opened in 2020 in the Bishop Arts District. It is the only local grocery store of its type, stocking everything from fresh vegan deli cuts to frozen fare. Co-owners Adriana Martinez Miers and David Miers said they are hoping someone will appreciate the store, but they have decided it is time for them to let it go.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO