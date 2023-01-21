Read full article on original website
Say Goodbye to Your Local CVS: 900 Stores Shutting Down Across The Nation
CVS, one of the largest drug retailers in the United States, has announced that it will close at least 300 of its pharmacies annually for the next three years. The closures are part of a larger plan to shut down 900 stores nationwide by the end of 2026. Despite the closures, CVS CEO Karen Lynch stated that their retail stores are fundamental to the company's strategy and that they remain focused on their competitive advantage in thousands of communities across the country.
Walmart finds itself in legal hot water as shopper sues retailer over the price of items
WALMART has been sued over a discrepancy in the prices of products sold in stores versus online. A class-action lawsuit was filed by a shopper against Walmart on January 13 for alleged fraud. Kevin Adelstein filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio over a...
Macy's is closing another batch of stores in 2023 — here's the full list
The closures are part of a three-year restructuring plan Macy's announced in 2020, which included a total of 125 store closures.
Get Ready For More Costco Stores In Your Area - Costco Set To Open 11 New Stores In 2023!
Costco, the largest warehouse club in North America, is planning to open a total of 15 new locations in the United States in 2023. The company's CFO, Richard Galanti, announced this in a recent earnings call and also revealed that four have already opened their doors, meaning 11 more are coming in 2023.
Dollar General Store Closed Indefinitely
A fire has reportedly caused extensive damage. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The U.S. Department of Labor, Google.com, and WAVY.com.
CVS is Closing Locations in 2 States
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
List of U.S. Shopping Mall Closings Beginning This Month
Primary among recent victims of national economic challenges, several longstanding shopping malls are permanently closing or in the midst of being sold. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BucksCountyCourierTimes.com, WRRV.com, Dispatch.com, WTKR.com, WTOC.com, and Google.com.
CVS to Close 300 Stores Annually: Customers and Employees Concerned - Will Your Pharmacy Be Affected?
In a recent announcement, major drug retailer CVS revealed plans to close at least 300 of its pharmacies each year for the next three years, beginning in 2022. This news comes as the company has already closed hundreds of stores across the US in the past year. The closures will affect CVS stores in various states, including California, New York, and Ohio. While the company has not provided a specific reason for the closures, it has stated that it intends to maintain "access" to pharmacy services for those who may be affected.
Bank of America Slammed After Money Suddenly Disappears From Accounts
Slide 1 of 5: We generally trust our bank or financial institution to keep our hard-earned money safe. With technology, banking feels even simpler and more secure, as you can monitor your balances, deposit checks, and transfer funds right from your phone or computer. But if you've ever worried about the security of your money when you're using online banking or transfer services, you might not want to hear about the recent experiences of certain Bank of America customers, who woke up to a particularly unpleasant surprise on Wednesday—missing money. Read on to find out why funds disappeared, and how Bank of America and the transfer service Zelle responded.READ THIS NEXT: Lowe's Is Under Fire From Shoppers Who Say They're Owed Refunds for Faulty Products.
T-mobile closing retail stores
Wireless provider T-Mobile is planning to close some brick-and-mortar stores, according to tech news site TheDesk.net. The affected stores received notices on Thursday, Jan. 12 that their location will close in the near future. The closures would affect all corporate owned Metro by T-Mobile locations as well as some T-Mobile stores. Metro is T-Mobile's prepaid wireless brand. In north central Pennsylvania, the T-Mobile store at the Lycoming Mall is one...
Walmart isn't paying workers enough and $20 an hour is needed, says author
The Fight for $15, a national political movement calling for minimum wage to be raised, began a decade ago with fast food workers walking off the job in New York City demanding $15 an hour. Starting this month, a handful of states actually hit that goal of a $15 minimum wage. Many major companies have also voluntarily raised pay to $15 or more in recent years — a multi-billion-dollar boost for hourly workers. But in a new book, author Rick Wartzman uses the story of Walmart to argue that corporate America – for all this change — is still paying workers...
Self-Checkout Registers Coming Soon Everywhere Across America
Many retailers (including your favorite brands) plan to introduce self-checkout machines in 2023. The move aims to squash labor needs, unionization, and demands for pay increases. In November 2021, 686,000 workers resigned from the retail industry. Most of these positions remain unfilled. Korn Ferry experts predict dire retail labor shortage estimates. The analysts suggest in 2030, over 85 million customer-facing roles will go unfilled.
Does Walmart take Apple Pay?
Does Walmart take Apple Pay? Here's what to know before heading to the store without your wallet.
Which Banks Are the Best at Dealing With Identity Theft and Fraud?
Protect yourself from identity theft with these valuable tips.
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of New Jersey residents
Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of New Jersey residents because climbing prices on gas, rent, and grocery hit the hardest on the wallets of New Jersey residents. The lowest-income families in New Jersey have experienced the enormous burden of rising costs for a wide range of consumer products, and all the residents' savings have gone.
Why are US egg prices so high?
Another month, another food shortage. The latest hard-to-find item? Eggs. Usually a relatively affordable grocery staple, eggs have now turned into an expensive commodity. In December, egg prices soared 60% year-over-year, according to data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. By comparison, food inflation generally is up 10.4% year-over-year during that same time. The cost of a dozen eggs in the US is now $4.25, up from a more reasonable $1.79 a year ago. These record high prices have led some opportunistic Americans to try smuggling cheaper eggs across the US-Mexico border to sell them for a profit.
Amazon union fight continues despite workers' win
It has been almost a year since workers at an Amazon warehouse in New York voted to start the company's first-ever labour union in the US - an historic labour victory that won global attention. But the fight remains unfinished. Amazon has been battling the outcome of the election in...
Bank of America: ‘Digital Currencies Appear Inevitable’
Bank of America says “digital currencies appear inevitable,” adding that central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and stablecoins are “a natural evolution of today’s monetary and payment systems.” The bank expects “private sector beneficiaries to emerge in all phases of CBDC implementation.”. Bank of America...
Amazon's drone delivery division was reportedly hit hard by layoffs
The Prime Air program only just started dropping off packages in test markets. Earlier this month, Amazon confirmed plans to lay off around 18,000 workers. The move has hit certain divisions hard, including Comixology and Prime Air. The latter's drone delivery program was just starting to gain traction after commencing deliveries in test markets and unveiling a new model, but the layoffs have reportedly had a significant impact on that team.
In the wake of massive layoffs, tech workers reconsider their future
As tech giants lay off scores of workers amid a sector-wide downturn, employees who once considered the Silicon Valley companies a safe long-term bet are reconsidering their allegiances.
