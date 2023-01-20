Two cases of a worrisome new strain of gonorrhea that’s proven resistant to antibiotics have been discovered, according to Massachusetts health officials. While both patients improved after being treated with ceftriaxone, the most common antibiotic used to treat the condition, the infections showed resistance to nearly all standard gonorrhea drugs. The cases, they said, are the first confirmed instances in the US. “The discovery of this strain of gonorrhea is a serious public health concern which [the Department of Public Health], the CDC and other health departments have been vigilant about detecting,” said Margret Cooke, head of the Massachusetts DPH, in a statement. There...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO