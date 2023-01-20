Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
First-in-kind psychedelic trials to treat opioid and methamphetamine use disorders
Three million people in the United States have had opioid use disorder, and another 1.5 million people have dealt with methamphetamine misuse within the last year alone. But two new clinical trials out of the UW Transdisciplinary Center for Research in Psychoactive Substances (TCRPS), housed within the University of Wisconsin–Madison School of Pharmacy, aim to address these pressing issues with a promising psychoactive agent: psilocybin.
Super Strength Gonorrhea Strain Marks Worrying First in U.S.
A strain of drug-resistant gonorrhea has been detected in Massachusetts, prompting a worrying warning from the state’s Department of Public Health (DPH) on Thursday telling residents to take extra precautions. The strain is “the first time that resistance or reduced response to five classes of antibiotics has been identified in gonorrhea in the United States,” according to a statement from the DPH. At least two residents have been identified with the strain so far, but the cases appear to be unrelated and researchers are unable to find a direct connection. Contact tracing is currently underway to determine if other individuals...
WebMD
Medical Gaslighting: When the Doctor Dismisses Your Concerns
Jan. 20, 2023 – Preslee Marshall, a 25-year-old resident of Canada, began having severe electric shock-like sensations shooting throughout her body. It started happening once a week, then progressed to once a day, then multiple times a day, she says. Worried, Marshall, who co-manages a public relations agency, consulted a neurologist.
Medical News Today
Sidonglobophobia: Symptoms and treatment
Sidonglobophobia (si-dong-lo-bo-foh-bee-uh) is the fear of cotton or cotton balls. Doctors may also call it bambakophobia, which is a combination of bambaki, which means “cotton” in Greek, and phobos, meaning “fear.”. People with sidonglobophobia have an extreme fear of cotton or anything consisting of the material. They...
verywellhealth.com
What Is Locked-In Syndrome?
Locked-in syndrome (LIS) is a rare neurological disorder characterized by complete paralysis of all voluntary muscle movements except those involved in moving the eyes or eyelids. People with LIS have normal levels of consciousness and situational awareness but can't communicate verbally. They can communicate using eye movements, blinking, or with the help of assistive technologies.
Drug-resistant strain of gonorrhea found in US: ‘A serious public health concern’
Two cases of a worrisome new strain of gonorrhea that’s proven resistant to antibiotics have been discovered, according to Massachusetts health officials. While both patients improved after being treated with ceftriaxone, the most common antibiotic used to treat the condition, the infections showed resistance to nearly all standard gonorrhea drugs. The cases, they said, are the first confirmed instances in the US. “The discovery of this strain of gonorrhea is a serious public health concern which [the Department of Public Health], the CDC and other health departments have been vigilant about detecting,” said Margret Cooke, head of the Massachusetts DPH, in a statement. There...
Healthline
Recognizing Early Signs of Schizophrenia
Lack of personal hygiene, poor posture, and a sudden sensitivity to lights and sound are a few early signs of schizophrenia. The early signs of schizophrenia vary widely from person to person. Some people show no signs prior to onset, while others exhibit subtle changes several years before psychotic symptoms appear.
MedicalXpress
Meningitis: Know the signs
Meningococcal meningitis and septicaemia (blood poisoning) are rare but severe diseases that can kill or leave people with life changing disabilities and health problems. Young adults, and university students in particular, are at increased risk. Symptoms can start like a bad case of flu but they get worse very quickly....
Navigating stress, anxiety, and depression in the workplace
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The days are longer, the weather is colder, and for many — feelings of sadness have kicked in. Often referred to as the ‘winter blue,’ these feelings may make it hard for some people to keep up relationships with friends and family. For others, it leads to difficulties staying happy […]
Medical News Today
Coffin-Siris syndrome: Symptoms and outlook
Coffin-Siris syndrome is a rare genetic disorder that affects multiple bodily systems. Individuals with this syndrome typically have distinctive facial features and may experience developmental delays. Other symptoms may include feeding difficulties, skeletal differences, and issues with vision and hearing. Healthcare professionals sometimes refer to Coffin-Siris syndrome as dwarfism-onychodysplasia, fifth...
Journal Inquirer
Is mouth breathing really that bad? Yes, especially for older adults
(BPT) - Are you taking your nose for granted? Most people don’t think of their nose as a complex organ that plays a role in keeping you healthy, especially as you age. With aging, however, comes changes to the nose, particularly to its structure and its ability to do its job.
MedicalXpress
Study reveals new genetic disorder that causes susceptibility to opportunistic infections
An international consortium co-led by Vanderbilt University Medical Center immunogeneticist Rubén Martínez-Barricarte, Ph.D., has discovered a new genetic disorder that causes immunodeficiency and profound susceptibility to opportunistic infections including a life-threatening fungal pneumonia. The discovery, reported Jan. 20 in the journal Science Immunology, will help identify people who...
icytales.com
5 Stages of Change Addiction? Here Is a Clear Answer!
The change model’s stages are the pre-contemplation stage, contemplation stage, preparation stage, action stage, and maintenance stage. This model is also known as a transtheoretical model or stages of change addiction model. It was developed by Prochaska and DiClemente in the late 1970s. The model is a way of...
MedicalXpress
Mental health: It's not always good to talk
Few of us would question the need to break the silence around mental illness. Countless campaigns have drilled into us that such silence is harmful and that we should try to break it wherever we find it. Britain Get Talking is one such campaign. It launched with a splash on...
The Dangers of Lack of Sleep
We all know sleep is a necessary part of life. When I talk to neurodivergent people about routines and schedules, the first thing I discuss is the importance of sleep. My people with anxiety or ADHD often suffer from a lack of sleep. For some, they have a hard time turning their brain off to settle in; for others, worry nags at them keeping them awake. They’re so used to getting by on less than they need that they don’t consider the dangers of lack of sleep.
labroots.com
Bugs on the Brain - Gut Microbes Affect Neurodegeneration
The human gut microbiome exerts a significant influence on many aspects of our physiology. While it may not be surprising that gut microbes can affect gut health, studies have also suggested that the gut microbiome can play a role in neurodegenerative diseases. What is less clear is whether those brain diseases are changing the microbes in the gut, or if gut microbes influence the health of the brain. New research has suggested that gut microbes generate molecules, such as short-chain fatty acids, that can exacerbate neurodegenerative conditions. The findings have been reported in Science.
Distorted Thinking Patterns Linked to Anxiety and Depression
Distorted thinking patterns are linked to anxiety and depression. But you can change these thinking patterns once you become aware of them. If you are suffering from anxiety and/or depression, you most likely have thinking patterns that are distorted. Your tendency is to think in extremes. Rather than somewhere in the middle. These distorted thinking patterns can keep you feeling depressed or can cause you more anxiety if not addressed.
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com
DUWL Infections Prompt Federal Health Advisory
Recent outbreaks of nontuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM) infections highlight the importance of maintaining and monitoring dental unit waterlines (DUWLs) in accordance with recommended infection prevention protocols. Following a cluster of suspected NTM infections after procedures at a pediatric dental clinic, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a Health Alert Network Health Advisory to emphasize the critical need to follow established DUWL maintenance practices.
Medical News Today
What is mediastinal lymphadenopathy?
Mediastinal lymphadenopathy is the swelling of the lymph nodes in the chest cavity. It is a symptom of various diseases and can be benign or malignant. Mediastinal lymphadenopathy is a condition where the lymph nodes in the mediastinum, the central part of the chest cavity between the lungs, become enlarged.
