California in Shock After Two Consecutive Mass Shootings Leave Multiple DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinCalifornia State
Park Hill Golf Course redevelopment heads to votersDavid HeitzGlendale, CO
Have Your Say: Will banning assault weapons in Colorado stop mass shootings?Kelly E.Colorado State
The second richest person in Denver, ColoradoLuay RahilDenver, CO
Denver round-up: DougCo school investigated for use of excessive restraint on a second grader, new DIA flights and moreMike RomanoDenver, CO
Aurora set to open $41.9M ‘first-of-its-kind facility’, funded through marijuana tax
A nearly $42 million recreation center, financed by marijuana taxes and designed to reflect the needs and wants of an Auroran community will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week.
Water panel talked key issues in Colorado River basin states
Former general manager of Southern Nevada Water Authority asked hard-hitting questions to Colorado River basin state leaders
Four Big Colorado Retail Stores Now Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail store in Colorado is closing down four local locations, including one in Northern Colorado. More to follow?. Another Big Northern Colorado Retail Store Now Closed For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime mainstay...
8newsnow.com
‘People need help,’ Clark County pandemic rent assistance program slims access to help ahead of possible evictions increase
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tens of thousands of southern Nevadans avoided eviction throughout the pandemic thanks to an emergency Clark County program that covered rent. Now, that assistance is changing for some and disappearing for others. Tenants frequently refer to it as CHAP, or the CARES Housing Assistance Program....
jammin1057.com
Meow Wolf Las Vegas Is Hiring; Multiple Positions
Meow Wolf may just be your next career move. If you’re looking for a job in a fun location that is filled with art, music, events and food then you have found your match. Meow Wolf llc is an entertainment company located out of Sante Fe, New Mexico that creates immersive and interactive experiences that are out of this world.
‘You fall in love,’ Clark County asks for more foster parents to help relieve system
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands of children are in the foster care system in Clark County, and the need for foster parents is never-ending. The county has put out several pleas for people to register to foster. A child has no control over their home life, so when they are taken away, one of the […]
Black-eyed Pea closes restaurant in Colorado
DENVER — The only Black-eyed Pea restaurant in Denver has closed its doors. The restaurant, located on South Colorado Boulevard north of Interstate 25, permanently closed on Sunday. After the closure, the Southern comfort food restaurant will not operate any restaurants in Denver. The Black-eyed Pea still has eight...
news3lv.com
Egg shortages lead residents to consider buying chickens, experts say think again
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Eggs are just the latest product impacted by supply chain shortages, costing upwards of $7 a dozen in some states. The high costs may have some of you thinking, "Why don't I just get a chicken?" Farmers say if you think your egg trouble solution...
Fox5 KVVU
Students from Las Vegas school win national NASA STEM challenge
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Durango High School team was recently announced as the winners of the NASA TechRise Student Challenge and will have their work be part of an official NASA experiment this summer. The challenge, TechRise, is a STEM competition for sixth through 12th grades which tasked...
2news.com
Las Vegas Woman Named 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year
Deborah Earl of Las Vegas was selected as the 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year®. She is the 65th woman in Nevada history to hold this honor. In 2014, Earl began parent advocacy work in response to activist efforts to diminish parental rights and indoctrinate children in radical ideologies at school.
Evictions may be on the rise amid changes to rental assistance program
Sunday night at 11:59 p.m., the sun will set on the Clark County Cares Housing Assistance Program, also known as "CHAP."
Universal expands to Las Vegas with spooky year-round attraction
Alongside the scary attraction, Universal is opening another park in Southern U.S. Is Universal expanding to Texas? All universal expansions in 2023
Teachers tell legislators staff shortage in CCSD is at ‘crisis level’
Clark County teachers and staff addressed legislators Saturday about the issues within the Clark County School District and the state of education overall.
kunr.org
Contaminated cannabis found in more than 100 dispensaries across Nevada
According to a press release published Thursday by the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB), contaminated edibles, flower, pre-rolls and concentrates from numerous brands were sold by more than a hundred marijuana dispensaries between Aug. 31, 2021, and Jan. 9, 2023. This includes some dispensaries in Reno, Sparks and Las Vegas.
bghslance.org
Doing what’s right with Matthew 25
Helping people one week at a time, members of Matthew 25, a club at Gorman, decide where money from mitebox is donated each week. Every Tuesday members of the club meet in the chapel and discuss the applications from mitebox. Ariana Jose, a senior and the President of Matthew 25 says, “In partnership with social workers, Matthew 25 uses schoolwide donations to help bring families back to their homes and loved ones.”
City of Las Vegas to offer ‘No School Fun Days’ for CCSD students, families
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Extra support for families across the Clark County School District has arrived in the form of more childcare support during teacher in-service days this year. The City of Las Vegas will offer all-day fun, recreation, and enrichment for youth in kindergarten through eighth grade when the CCSD has teacher-in-service days. ‘No […]
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Colorado
Cheapism has the scoop on every state's most delicious biscuits.
Hundreds celebrate Lunar New Year at Downtown Summerlin
Hundreds celebrate Lunar New Year at Downtown Summerlin and mourn the 10 people killed at a similar celebration in California.
Independent ‘film house’ to open in downtown Las Vegas
It's being touted as the only 'indie film house' in Las Vegas and will open its doors at the beginning of March.
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County leaders, Department of Family Services calls for higher pay for foster parents
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The need for foster parents in Clark County is still dire. Many, are now expressing concerns about the compensation for foster parents not being enough. Clark County commissioner Justin Jones said he recognizes the compensation rate for foster parents needs to be raised and has...
