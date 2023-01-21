ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Inflatable balloons eyed for WB St. Patrick’s Day parade

By Roger DuPuis
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42wzl0_0kMMZQMg00
Katie Fitzgerald, a member of the David Blight School of Dance, danced and smiled all along the parade route during the 2022 St. Patrick’s Parade in Wilkes-Barre. City officials on Friday released details for the 2023 parade. Times Leader file photo

WILKES-BARRE — Giant inflatable balloons could be on the agenda for this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, city officials announced Friday.

Wilkes-Barre’s 43rd annual parade is scheduled for Sunday, March 12, and will kick off at 2 p.m. from the intersection of South and South Main Streets.

The big balloons would be supported by sponsors, a city release stated.

“Sponsoring one of these giant balloons is $3,500 and includes the sponsor organization’s logo included in a banner, leading the balloon, and will also be included in the promotional material for the parade,” the release added.

Potential balloon sponsors are asked to contact Special Events Coordinator Mike Slusser directly at 570-208-4149 to discuss this sponsorship opportunity.

Details for participants

Community organizations are welcome to participate in the parade for free, officials said.

The participant registration link is www.wilkes-barre.city/stpatricksdayparade . Paper applications are also available upon request by contacting the office of special events at 570-208-4149.

Registrations are due by Monday, March 6.

Parade sponsorships

Parade sponsorships are also available. Sponsor applications are open online at the site mentioned above, and are due by Monday, Feb. 27.

Traditional sponsorship levels for St. Patrick’s Day Parade, are also available:

• “Pot of Gold” Sponsor ($2,000) which includes a banner with the organization’s logo to lead-off the sponsored band.

• “Leprechaun” Sponsor ($1,000) which includes a banner with the organization’s logo to be included in the parade.

• “Shamrock” Sponsor ($500) which includes a banner with the organization’s logo to be included in the parade.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times Leader

Brown wants WB to stick with stickers

WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George Brown wants to stick with stickers. Brown on Tuesday officially brought before council a proposal to make the city’s switch from blue bags to a sticker system a permanent one, presenting lawmakers with the idea at council’s work session. It was in February...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WTAJ

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Pennsylvania history

STACKER — Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Teen charged with pistol-whipping man during home invasion in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a 16-year-old boy, as an adult, for his role in an armed home invasion in Wilkes-Barre, where a man was pistol-whipped Saturday. According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on Saturday around 1:30 p.m., police responded to a reported home invasion in the 100 block of Poplar Street. […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
PennLive.com

In central Pa. this weekend, will it snow?

Despite a small chance, central Pennsylvania is probably looking at rain, not snow, this weekend. A cloudy, uneventful Saturday will give way to a 90 percent chance of precipitation on Sunday. A storm is riding up through the Appalachian mountains overnight, according to the National Weather Service, set to arrive Sunday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

How much snow will PA get on Wednesday’s storm

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Our next winter storm moves in Wednesday morning with snow developing across the Pennsylvania area. Snow may fall steadily and heavily at times starting between 7:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. and continuing throughout the afternoon, which may cause some travel issues. By late afternoon/evening, the snow will change to a wintry […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times Leader

Dallas Township police captured South Dakota rape suspect

DALLAS TWP. — Township police arrested a Wilkes-Barre man on domestic abuse charges later discovering he was wanted on an arrest warrant charging him with felony rape in South Dakota. Dlron Dezmend Lee Simmons, 26, of Park Avenue, was arrested when police investigated a domestic disturbance at County Club...
DALLAS, PA
PennLive.com

The senator’s spouse: Pa.’s Gisele Fetterman finds new role and larger platform for change

Gisele Fetterman loves that people talk about the way she dresses. It has nothing to do with vanity and all to do with advocacy. In November, while accompanying husband, newly elected member of the U.S. Senate John Fetterman, she sent social media abuzz when she wore a $12 thrifted dress under a well-worn leather jacket to orientation in the U.S. Capitol.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wesb.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Central PA

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect in central Pennsylvania from 3 PM today to 3 AM Monday. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Snowfall could be around 4 inches across the highest terrain. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Adoption event at Humane Pennsylvania

Humane Pennsylvania has a lot of pets up for adoption, and for a limited time fees are being waived. Humane Pennsylvania is celebrating national change a pet's life day with *free adoptions. It started Saturday and runs through Thursday. You can stop by and check out all dogs, cats, and...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
975thefanatic.com

This Is the Wealthiest Town In Pennsylvania

Have you ever wondered what towns make up the wealthiest in Pennsylvania? Well, we have your answer. The staffers at Suburbs101.com have put together a list of the six wealthiest towns in Pennsylvania. “Pennsylvania is home to some of the wealthiest Americans in the country,” they state in the article. “In fact, some of the wealthiest billionaires live in Pennsylvania including Victoria Mars (Mars candy) and self-made billionaires such as Michael Rubin and Jeff Yass. Here are the top 6 wealthiest towns in Pennsylvania. The information presented in this article are based on data from the US Census American Community Survey and the rankings are based on median household income.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times Leader

Times Leader

15K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy