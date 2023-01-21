Inflatable balloons eyed for WB St. Patrick’s Day parade

Katie Fitzgerald, a member of the David Blight School of Dance, danced and smiled all along the parade route during the 2022 St. Patrick’s Parade in Wilkes-Barre. City officials on Friday released details for the 2023 parade. Times Leader file photo

WILKES-BARRE — Giant inflatable balloons could be on the agenda for this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, city officials announced Friday.

Wilkes-Barre’s 43rd annual parade is scheduled for Sunday, March 12, and will kick off at 2 p.m. from the intersection of South and South Main Streets.

The big balloons would be supported by sponsors, a city release stated.

“Sponsoring one of these giant balloons is $3,500 and includes the sponsor organization’s logo included in a banner, leading the balloon, and will also be included in the promotional material for the parade,” the release added.

Potential balloon sponsors are asked to contact Special Events Coordinator Mike Slusser directly at 570-208-4149 to discuss this sponsorship opportunity.

Details for participants

Community organizations are welcome to participate in the parade for free, officials said.

The participant registration link is www.wilkes-barre.city/stpatricksdayparade . Paper applications are also available upon request by contacting the office of special events at 570-208-4149.

Registrations are due by Monday, March 6.

Parade sponsorships

Parade sponsorships are also available. Sponsor applications are open online at the site mentioned above, and are due by Monday, Feb. 27.

Traditional sponsorship levels for St. Patrick’s Day Parade, are also available:

• “Pot of Gold” Sponsor ($2,000) which includes a banner with the organization’s logo to lead-off the sponsored band.

• “Leprechaun” Sponsor ($1,000) which includes a banner with the organization’s logo to be included in the parade.

• “Shamrock” Sponsor ($500) which includes a banner with the organization’s logo to be included in the parade.