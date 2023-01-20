Read full article on original website
Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MXL
In trading on Monday, shares of MaxLinear Inc (Symbol: MXL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.23, changing hands as high as $39.18 per share. MaxLinear Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MXL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Bear of the Day: Huntington Ingalls (HII)
The market has been trying to recover after last year’s down year. There has been a nice bounce to start the year, with some major technical indicators showing strength in the move. However, that doesn’t mean that you should just go out there and load the boat on the first stock you see. That could lead to you adding stocks which have seen their earnings fall into a downtrend.
MeridianLink (MLNK) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Monday, shares of MeridianLink Inc (Symbol: MLNK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.57, changing hands as high as $16.66 per share. MeridianLink Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MLNK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Wayfair (W) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Monday, shares of Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $51.14, changing hands as high as $59.39 per share. Wayfair Inc shares are currently trading up about 23% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of W shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Bears are Losing Control Over Washington Federal (WAFD), Here's Why It's a 'Buy' Now
The price trend for Washington Federal (WAFD) has been bearish lately and the stock has lost 6.9% over the past week. However, the formation of a hammer chart pattern in its last trading session indicates that the stock could witness a trend reversal soon, as bulls might have gained significant control over the price to help it find support.
Peabody Energy (BTU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Peabody Energy (BTU) closed at $27.98, marking a -0.46% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%. Coming into today, shares of the coal mining company had...
View, Inc. (VIEW) Could Find a Support Soon, Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now
Shares of View, Inc. (VIEW) have been struggling lately and have lost 9.1% over the past two weeks. However, a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session, which could mean that the stock found support with bulls being able to counteract the bears. So, it could witness a trend reversal down the road.
2 Top Passive-Income Stocks to Own in 2023
Passive-income stocks are a proven way to cushion your portfolio against market volatility. What's more, top shelf dividend plays also tend to outperform other asset classes in bull markets. Not all dividend stocks are cut from the same cloth, however. The best passive-income plays -- defined as stocks capable of...
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Interpublic (IPG) Stock Now
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG performed well in the past three-month period and has the potential to sustain the momentum. If you haven’t taken advantage of its share price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio. Let’s take a look at the...
HF Sinclair (DINO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
HF Sinclair (DINO) closed the most recent trading day at $57.83, moving +1.58% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.19% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the independent energy company...
DTEGY or BCE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors looking for stocks in the Diversified Communication Services sector might want to consider either Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) or BCE (BCE). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. We have found that...
Technology Stocks Shine As TSX Rises For 2nd Straight Day
(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended on a strong note on Monday, led by gains in technology and healthcare sectors. Stocks from real estate, consumer discretionary and energy sections too posted impressive gains. The mood in the market was fairly positive amid rising expectations the central banks, including the Federal...
What Makes UBS (UBS) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Interesting BGS Put And Call Options For March 17th
Investors in B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS) saw new options begin trading this week, for the March 17th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the BGS options chain for the new March 17th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Credit Acceptance (CACC) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
The market expects Credit Acceptance (CACC) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Sysco (SYY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Sysco (SYY) closed at $79.25 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.82% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.29%. Heading into today, shares of the food distributor...
Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Advance Auto Parts (AAP) closed at $148.62, marking a +0.77% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%. Coming into today, shares of the auto parts retailer...
United States Steel (X) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
United States Steel (X) closed at $28.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.04% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the steel maker...
Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) Lags Q4 Earnings Estimates
Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.30 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.32 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.24 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -6.25%. A quarter...
Walgreens Boots (WBA) Benefits From Innovation Amid Margin Woe
Walgreens Boots’ WBA various strategic partnerships are expected to benefit the business over the long run. Yet, persistent reimbursement pressure and competitive market offer tough challenges for the company. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Walgreens Boots exited first-quarter fiscal 2023, with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The...
