Wisconsin Football Expected to Retain Excited Recruiting Assistant

Throughout the staff changes, the Wisconsin Badgers have been sorting through their current staff. Ultimately, it is up to Luke Fickell to decide whether or not to keep any left over staff from Paul Chryst. Thus far, Fickell has made some astounding hires and changes, most notably the hire of Phil Longo. However, one recruiting assistant was informed that he will continue to live out his football dreams.
Badgers Max Klesmit ruled out for Northwestern game

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin men’s basketball will be without starting guard Max Klesmit for their game tonight against Northwestern. Klesmit took an elbow to the face in Wisconsin’s game against Penn State on Tuesday and missed the second half of the game. Klesmit is averaging 6.8 points...
Wisconsin Welcomes Intriguing Top Prospects To Campus Visit

Recently, the Wisconsin Badgers held events around campus for Junior day. The staff welcomed the class of 2024 recruits and prospects to Madison to meet with the staff and take pictures in Wisconsin gear. Among the recruits, four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer visited Madison accompanied by two top prospects who have yet to commit to a school.
Wisconsin offers three-star running back from Arizona

The Badgers offered Koi Perich, a three-star safety from Esko, Minnesota this weekend. The class of 2024 athlete was visiting Wisconsin as a part of the program’s junior day and he picked up another offer ahead of his final season of high school football. Perich has now received five...
Badgers complete sweep of Minnesota State

MADISON, Wis. — No. 8 Wisconsin broke out the brooms Sunday afternoon to not only complete the weekend sweep of Minnesota State, but the season series. The Badgers got on the board in the 1st period courtesy of Lacey Eden. That goal marked her 16th on the season. Then Wisconsin found the back of the net six more times while also shutting out the Mavericks.
Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater

A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
2023 Winter Festival of Poetry launches in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s Arts and Literature Laboratory kicked off the 2023 Winter Festival of Poetry on Sunday. The festival is part of the Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets, the state’s longest continuously running poetry program of its size. For the next eight weeks, six poets will read their original compositions ranging from 10 to 12 minutes in length.
Missing Man From Darlington Found Deceased in Alaska

The Darlington Police Department has received permission from the family to update the community on the search for Eugene Taylor of Darlington. Taylor was found deceased by Alaska Troopers Thursday. He had apparently died of natural causes. No further details have been released. The last known contact with Taylor was on November 15th in Alaska. Taylor had dual residency in Darlington and Seward, Alaska.
‘Dark Matter’ exhibition shines a light on Prince Hall Masons

Large-scale photographs comprise “Prince Hall,” a series of portraits of Madison Freemasons by artist Faisal Abdu’Allah at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art. Artist Faisal Abdu’Allah’s “Dark Matter” exhibition at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art is shedding a light on Prince Hall Free and Accepted Masons, a centuries-old fraternal organization that has been viewed by many as secretive. All of their meetings are held privately and members rarely speak publicly about the organization.
Jackson Sparks Foundation; $10K raised by Waukesha K-9 unit

WAUKESHA, Wis. – The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office Canine Unit on Monday, Jan. 23 presented a check for $10,000 to the Jackson Sparks Foundation. The donation was raised through the sales of the canine Jackson plush dogs. Sparks died from his injuries two days after a driver of...
Madison man arrested for OWI after rollover crash in Dodge Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 55-year-old Madison man was arrested for an OWI offense after rolling over his vehicle in Dodge Co. Sunday, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s office. The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. along U.S. 151 near E. Salem Rd. Power lines were damaged due...
After 110 years, Janesville church holds final service

JANESVILLE, Wi. — After 110 years, the First Christian Church held its final service Sunday. It leaves behind a congregation of service, but above all else, it accepts everyone with open arms. “This is a day that is filled with joy for what we have done, but also sorrow,” First Christian Church’s pastor, Ari Douglas, said. “This church leaves behind...
'Absolutely crazy': Wind turbine in Dodge County collapses

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — Wednesday night the blades and top portion of a wind turbine came crashing down to the field below in a rural area of Dodge County, near the town of Herman. The impact scattered massive pieces of debris across the ground. Nobody was hurt. "The one...
Jilly’s Car Wash proposed to replace Albanese’s Roadhouse

WAUKESHA — After decades in business, Albanese’s Roadhouse is in the process of being sold. A Jilly’s Car Wash is proposed for 2301 Bluemound Road. The Waukesha Plan Commission will consider a conditional use permit on Wednesday for the facility, proposed where Albanese’s Roadhouse currently sits. The lawyer for the Albanese family, Robert Moodie, said the business has entered into a proposed agreement with Jilly’s Car Wash to sell the property to them. It is contingent on all the necessary approvals from the city of Waukesha. They are hoping to close in March or early April.
