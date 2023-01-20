Read full article on original website
3 Dow 30 Stocks To Watch In January 2023
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, also known as the Dow 30, is a stock market index that tracks the performance of 30 large, publicly traded companies in the United States. These companies are considered to be leaders in their respective industries and are considered to be a good representation of the overall health of the U.S. economy. Investing in Dow 30 stocks can be a great way for retail investors to gain exposure to some of the most well-established and financially sound companies in the country. These stocks tend to be relatively stable and have a history of steady growth, making them a popular choice for long-term investors.
Australian Market Slightly Higher
(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market slightly higher on Tuesday, extending the gains in the previous four sessions, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 moving to just below the 7,500 level at nine-month highs, following the broadly positive cues from global markets overnight, with gains in technology and mining stocks partially offset by weakness in financial stocks.
Technology Stocks Shine As TSX Rises For 2nd Straight Day
(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended on a strong note on Monday, led by gains in technology and healthcare sectors. Stocks from real estate, consumer discretionary and energy sections too posted impressive gains. The mood in the market was fairly positive amid rising expectations the central banks, including the Federal...
A New Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Stocks That Could Skyrocket
Is the stock market in store for another bull market? Absolutely, undoubtedly yes. Will it take place in 2023? That remains to be seen. But there's no question that sooner or later stocks will once again begin a sustained period of positive momentum. A new bull market is coming, though,...
3 Basic Materials Stocks to Buy Before Earnings This Week
Many stocks in the Basic Materials sector outperformed the broader market over the last year and provided a much-needed hedge against inflation. Let’s take a look at three highly ranked Basic Material stocks set to report earnings this week that investors may want to consider buying in 2023 as well.
2 Genius Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
Many dividend-seeking investors gravitate to certain stocks because of their yields. The smarter play, however, is to concentrate on buying and holding stocks that have a history of growing their payouts. Stocks in that category have a history of producing higher returns than companies that strive to maintain outsized payouts.
Bear of the Day: Huntington Ingalls (HII)
The market has been trying to recover after last year’s down year. There has been a nice bounce to start the year, with some major technical indicators showing strength in the move. However, that doesn’t mean that you should just go out there and load the boat on the first stock you see. That could lead to you adding stocks which have seen their earnings fall into a downtrend.
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ steadies as traders shirk risk ahead of BoC rate decision
TORONTO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as investors held off from making major bets ahead of a Bank of Canada interest rate decision this week, with the outcome seen as uncertain. The loonie CAD= was trading nearly unchanged at...
MeridianLink (MLNK) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Monday, shares of MeridianLink Inc (Symbol: MLNK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.57, changing hands as high as $16.66 per share. MeridianLink Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MLNK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Peabody Energy (BTU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Peabody Energy (BTU) closed at $27.98, marking a -0.46% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%. Coming into today, shares of the coal mining company had...
Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MXL
In trading on Monday, shares of MaxLinear Inc (Symbol: MXL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.23, changing hands as high as $39.18 per share. MaxLinear Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MXL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Will W.R. Berkley's (WRB) Beat Streak Continue in Q4 Earnings?
W.R. Berkley Corporation WRB is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Jan 26 after market close. The insurer delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four quarters, the average being 25.63%. Factors to Consider. Gross premiums written in the fourth quarter of 2022 are expected to have...
Dorian LPG (LPG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Dorian LPG (LPG) closed the most recent trading day at $18.14, moving -1.63% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.19% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the liquified petroleum gas...
Wayfair (W) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Monday, shares of Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $51.14, changing hands as high as $59.39 per share. Wayfair Inc shares are currently trading up about 23% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of W shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Sysco (SYY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Sysco (SYY) closed at $79.25 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.82% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.29%. Heading into today, shares of the food distributor...
Why Par Petroleum (PARR) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Par Petroleum (PARR), which belongs to the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. This independent oil and gas company has seen a nice...
J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
The market expects J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Advance Auto Parts (AAP) closed at $148.62, marking a +0.77% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%. Coming into today, shares of the auto parts retailer...
Why Micron Was Rallying Today
Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) were rallying today, up 5.2% as of 1:11 p.m. ET on Monday. The beaten-down maker of memory and storage chips didnt reportany news of its own, but several positive industry developments today conspired to ignite a big move in the stock. These included news...
Is It Too Late to Buy Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's Stock?
If you were hoping for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) stock to fall after offering up weak guidance for the coming first quarter, you were likely disappointed when the stock of the leading manufacturer of semiconductor chips instead took off. It now trades about 10% higher than it did before its report.
