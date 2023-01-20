Read full article on original website
Related
Mikel Arteta reveals how Man Utd legend Sir Alex Ferguson has helped inspire Arsenal’s Prem title charge ahead of clash
MIKEL ARTETA has revealed how Sir Alex Ferguson helped fire Arsenal’s title charge. The Gunners boss says he was inspired by Fergie’s “brutal honesty” when the Scottish legend was Manchester United manager. Arsenal’s 8-2 humiliation at Old Trafford in 2011 even kick-started Arteta’s own Emirates career....
Haaland beats Ronaldo and co., Benzema 5th highest, Arsenal 50: Stats
ESPN brings you the best stats from the weekend's football action.
Liverpool v Chelsea: Confirmed Lineups, Team News
We can bring you details of the team news and confirmed lineups as Liverpool take on Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.
Arsenal vs Manchester United confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today
Manchester United visit Premier League leaders Arsenal in a blockbuster clash at the top of the table today - but they will be without the influential Casemiro for the trip to the Emirates.Casemiro is suspended after picking up a fifth yellow card of the season against Crystal Palace on Wednesday - as Erik ten Hag’s resurgent side dropped points for the first time in six Premier League matches.Arsenal vs Manchester United LIVE: Latest updatesIt meant they missed the chance to cut the gap to Arsenal to six points ahead of this afternoon’s clash - as Mikel Arteta’s side continue...
BBC
Manchester United sign Estelle Cascarino and Jayde Riviere
Manchester United have signed France international Estelle Cascarino and Canada defender Jayde Riviere. Riviere, who has won 36 caps for Canada and won gold with them at the 2020 Olympic Games, joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal. Cascarino, who can play in defence or midfield, joins from Paris St-Germain on loan...
Fulham vs Tottenham - Premier League: Live score, team news and updates
Follow Sportsmail's live blog for the Premier League clash between Fulham and Tottenham.
Tottenham lining up former Chelsea manager to replace Antonio Conte - but it's not Thomas Tuchel
Tottenham are considering alternatives to Conte as discussions over a new contract are yet to begin
ng-sportingnews.com
Arsenal vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Premier League game online without cable
Premier League leaders Arsenal welcome Manchester United to the Emirates Stadium this weekend with Mikel Arteta looking to extend his title advantage. Arsenal are leading the way at the top of the table, as the first half of the 2022/23 season comes to a close, and the Gunners are in red hot form.
Erik ten Hag ‘convinced’ Manchester United are progressing in right direction
Erik ten Hag said he is “convinced” Manchester United are going in the right direction but warned they have to get everything right to win trophies and compete for the title.United had their worst ever Premier League season last year but have now won nine of their last 10 games in all competitions and only lost one in 20.They visit leaders Arsenal on Sunday on course to return to the Champions League but with Ten Hag believing the fierce competition in England and the resources plenty of clubs enjoy giving them little margin for error.“I think we are in...
SB Nation
Arsenal 3-2 Manchester United: Gunners beat Reds late in North London
Manchester United fell 3-2 to top of the table Arsenal at The Emirates after the Eddie Nketiah’s 90th minute go-ahead goal nabbed all three points for the hosts. Marcus Rashford and Lisandro Martinez were the two goal scorers for United. Tied 2-2 in the waning minutes of the game,...
Yardbarker
Manchester United drops their interest in Juventus man
Manchester United has shortlisted Juventus’ Wojciech Szczęsny as one of the goalkeepers to replace David de Gea at Old Trafford. The Spaniard is in talks with the English club over a new deal and it seems they will not find an agreement, so United decided to find a replacement on the market.
ng-sportingnews.com
'Extend the experience': Australian fan culture at the heart of FA Cup trophy tour
The Emirates FA Cup may be a domestic competition, but that has not prevented it from becoming a globally-followed event. So, naturally, it makes sense that a sport-loving nation like Australia would take great interest in it. Sydney is one of the stops on the Football Association's Asia-Pacific Trophy Tour,...
BBC
Arsenal v Man Utd: 'Gunners eliminate lingering doubts over title pedigree'
Arsenal's hunger and fire as they pursue a first Premier League title in almost two decades burns so brightly that Pep Guardiola was moved to hold it up as an example to his all-conquering Manchester City. When Guardiola launched an angry broadside in all directions to provoke improvement from the...
Yardbarker
Arsenal attacker Saka: Everyone here really wanted to beat Man Utd
Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka admits they were desperate to defeat Manchester United on Sunday. Saka struck as the Gunners won 3-2 thanks to Eddie Nketiah's 90th minute winner. Saka said, "You can see how much it means to everyone. They're the only team that have beaten us this season so we really wanted to beat them for the fans.
BBC
Analysis: Arsenal 3-2 Man Utd
Manchester United’s loss to Arsenal completed a downbeat few days after the euphoria of the derby win against Manchester City at Old Trafford. There was the disappointment of conceding a late equaliser at Crystal Palace in midweek followed by an even more painful conclusion at Emirates Stadium, where Eddie Nketiah snatched a 90th minute winner for The Gunners.
Factbox-Soccer-What next for Juventus after 15-point penalty?
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Juventus (JUVE.MI) have been hit with a 15-point penalty over their transfer dealings, leaving the most successful club in Serie A history facing a struggle to qualify for next season's European competitions.
Manchester United report: Red Devils 'offered' Dusan Vlahovic by Juventus
Manchester United are expected to be in the market for a new striker this summer – and Juve's current plight could help them...
Spurs need to get nasty as Harry Kane D-day looms, with Man United keen on the striker this summer
DANIEL MATTHEWS: So maybe now, after all the brinkmanship and all these years, the time is nigh for Harry Kane to begin the next phase of his record-chasing career.
Yardbarker
Erling Haaland Hat-Trick Moves Manchester City Two Points Behind Arsenal
Manchester City have moved within just two points of Arsenal after a convincing victory against Wolverhampton which was inspired by Erling Haaland who got back to his hat-trick scoring ways. It was the Norwegian internationals fourth hat-trick of the Premier League season which has taken him to 25 goals in...
Arsenal take charge of title race, Juventus are in trouble, Mudryk stars in dull Liverpool-Chelsea draw, more
Arsenal laid down a title marker, the problems are just beginning for Juventus, and Liverpool-Chelsea was bad. Here's what you missed this weekend.
Comments / 0