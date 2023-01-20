Read full article on original website
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 1/23 – Jackson County Sheriff Search and Rescue Trains for Mass Casualty Incident Response, EO Media Announces They Will Replace Medford Newspaper
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Trains for Mass Casualty Incident Response. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue (SAR) hosted...
jacksoncountyor.org
Lakeview Drive at Highway 140 Improvements
The intersection of Lakeview Drive and Highway 140 near White City is undergoing a significant safety improvement. The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is improving this intersection by installing dedicated left turn lanes for both directions of Highway 140. Work is already underway with a temporary construction closure of the...
KDRV
Electrical shore-line issues cause two RV fires in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Rural Metro Fire helped put out two RV fires in Josephine County that were caused by electrical shore-line issues. Both fires happened yesterday. The first was at about 4 p.m. at Whitehorse Park. Firefighters say the damage was minimal, and while there were people inside...
KTVL
Ripple Effect: Medford Police upgrade patrol cameras as vehicle thefts spike
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford City Council recently approved a five-year $370,000 contract with technology company Axon that will outfit all 35 Medford Police patrol vehicles with new cameras. Medford Police say the purpose of the upgrades is to give officers better tools to help locate vehicles associated with crimes....
KDRV
Body cam video shows Rural Metro Fire today fighting fire reportedly caused by extension cord
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- A few weekend fires are bringing an advisory from Rural Metro Fire (RMF) in Josephine County. It says a fire destroyed a shop and pickup early this morning in the 200 block of Teel Lane in the New Hope area southwest of Grants Pass. It says though no injuries were reported, the fire is one of three fires in three days involving extension cords running to vehicles.
KDRV
Ashland Mayor announces her resignation, after serving two years in office
ASHLAND -- Today Ashland’s Mayor Julie Akins announced her resignation, effective Friday, January 27th. After serving two years as Mayor and two years as a city councilor, Akins says “it’s time.”. In a letter Akins sent out she stated how proud she is of everything she accomplished...
basinlife.com
Home For Sale at 4835 Wocus Road, offered by Don Downing of Keller Williams Realty, Klamath Falls
Take a look at this! Here’s a terrific hard-to-find property where you can have your large animal without traveling to a boarding facility. Available now and will go fast!. This 3 bedroom 2 bath house sits on 3.47 acres with a horse barn with a loft on Wocus Rd.
KDRV
Oregon sets new state record for most firearms discovered at airports in a year
MEDFORD, Ore-- The Transportation Security Administration has set a new record in Oregon for most firearms detected in a single year. This past Wednesday, January 18, TSA officials announced that officers detected 108 firearms in traveler's carry-on luggage in 2022. A majority of the firearms were detected at Portland International...
KTVL
Ask10: Why hasn't Puck's Donuts in Phoenix opened after the Almeda fire?
PHOENIX, Ore. — News10 viewer Linda asked, "why hasn't Puck's Donuts in Phoenix opened yet after burning down in the Almeda fire?" The much-loved donut shop is reopening for business on Tuesday at six in the morning. The family-owned business lost everything to the fire on September 8th, 2020,...
kqennewsradio.com
SUSPECT JAILED AFTER JUMPING INTO A CREEK
A suspect was jailed after jumping into a creek while being chased by a Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Thursday afternoon. A DCSO report said at 4:00 p.m. the deputy contacted 43-year old Ryan Cox near the corner of Fifth Street and Canyon Street in Canyonville. Cox allegedly took off running after being told he was under arrest. The suspect was chased to a nearby park and creek area, where he jumped into the water. Other deputies were on the opposite side of the creek, and took Cox in custody.
