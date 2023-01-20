ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White City, OR

roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 1/23 – Jackson County Sheriff Search and Rescue Trains for Mass Casualty Incident Response, EO Media Announces They Will Replace Medford Newspaper

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Trains for Mass Casualty Incident Response. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue (SAR) hosted...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
jacksoncountyor.org

Lakeview Drive at Highway 140 Improvements

The intersection of Lakeview Drive and Highway 140 near White City is undergoing a significant safety improvement. The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is improving this intersection by installing dedicated left turn lanes for both directions of Highway 140. Work is already underway with a temporary construction closure of the...
WHITE CITY, OR
KDRV

Body cam video shows Rural Metro Fire today fighting fire reportedly caused by extension cord

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- A few weekend fires are bringing an advisory from Rural Metro Fire (RMF) in Josephine County. It says a fire destroyed a shop and pickup early this morning in the 200 block of Teel Lane in the New Hope area southwest of Grants Pass. It says though no injuries were reported, the fire is one of three fires in three days involving extension cords running to vehicles.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SUSPECT JAILED AFTER JUMPING INTO A CREEK

A suspect was jailed after jumping into a creek while being chased by a Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Thursday afternoon. A DCSO report said at 4:00 p.m. the deputy contacted 43-year old Ryan Cox near the corner of Fifth Street and Canyon Street in Canyonville. Cox allegedly took off running after being told he was under arrest. The suspect was chased to a nearby park and creek area, where he jumped into the water. Other deputies were on the opposite side of the creek, and took Cox in custody.
CANYONVILLE, OR

