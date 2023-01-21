Read full article on original website
Protests break out over the weekend, as one Memphis community demands justice for the family of Tyre NicholsElizabeth A BryanMemphis, TN
Star NBA Player Suffers Major InjuryOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
After seeing bodycam footage, Tyre Nichols' attorney calls him "a human piñata for officers."Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
The World Says Goodbye to Elvis Presley's Only ChildAnne SpollenMemphis, TN
The Unveiling of Lisa Marie Presley's Sarcophagus at Graceland, A Fascinating Addition to the King's LegacycreteMemphis, TN
Managing James' knee a key to Vols' season
Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes always knew he wanted a hard look at the small-ball lineup that several people outside the program had clamored to see. But in order to deploy that lineup — Zakai Zeigler, Santiago Vescovi, Julian Phillips, Josiah-Jordan James and Olivier Nkamhoua — the Vols needed James to be healthy and available for something resembling his normal workload.
Illini Inquirer Podcast Ep. 573 | Illini deliver Buckshot
Illini Inquirer's Derek Piper and Jeremy Werner react to Illinois basketball's 69-60 win over Ohio State and discuss a dominant defensive performance and standout performances from Terrence Shannon Jr., Coleman Hawkins, Matthew Mayer and Jayden Epps. The guys also discuss Ty Rodgers' growing impact and look ahead to Saturday's game at Wisconsin before taking some comments from the live YouTube watchers.
A look at how former Gamecocks are performing in the NBA, G League
South Carolina men's basketball has a few former players who finished their collegiate career in Columbia who are currently either playing in the NBA or are on a roster in the G-League. Three of the players that are in this article were on the Gamecocks' Final Four team in 2017.
Minnesota Gophers Basketball Podcast (tgb): Struggling but Improving
Luke Buer and Ryan James got together - Luke in the studio and RJ on the road - to talk about the current state of the 2022-23 season and our views on it as well as some recruiting chatter. We review recent games, talk about guard play, the frosh, Dawson and Jamison, and everything else. Time to discuss Golden! Gopher! Basketball!
VIDEO: UCLA Basketball Tuesday Practice (Including Amari Bailey)
We were able to get a look at the first few minutes of the UCLA men's basketball practice as the team goes through fast break drills, which included Amari Bailey.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former NFL Star and Coach Dies
The NFL community is mourning the loss of one of their former players and coaches this week after his passing was announced late last week by his former team. Former San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Ed Beard reportedly died last Monday, however, his death was not announced by the team until Friday. In a tweet, the Niners announced his passing while also reaching out with condolences to his family, friends, and wife Bobbie.
Tennessee basketball makes big jump in updated AP Poll
Tennessee basketball moved up five spots to No. 4 in Monday's AP Poll coming off back-to-back road wins last week. The Vols beat Mississippi State 70-59 in Starkville on Tuesday night before beating LSU 77-56 in Baton Rouge on Saturday afternoon. Three different SEC schools are ranked. In addition to...
Kentucky makes Sahvir Wheeler's importance clear but his role going forward remains undetermined
LEXINGTON - There isn't a program in the country that wouldn't want a player on its roster that is on pace to lead its conference in assists for a third straight season. That is the case for Kentucky point guard Sahvir Wheeler who led the SEC in assists while at Georgia during the 2020-21 season with 7.4 per game, transferred to UK and did so again last season with 6.9 per game and this year, currently leads the conference averaging 5.9 assists.
Jordan Davis continues to respond positively after recent lineup change
EVANSTON, Ill. — When Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard made a lineup change last week, inserting true freshman Connor Essegian into the starting five in favor of junior Jordan Davis, one of two scenarios seemed possible. Davis, who finally earned an expanded role after playing sparingly over his...
Five-Star DT Justin Scott Postponing Commitment Announcement
Heading into this week, Chicago St. Ignatius five-star defensive tackle Justin Scott was set to announce his decision on Tuesday, Jan. 31. It's the day of his 17th birthday. However, there has been a change of plans. The 6-5, 310-pounder took to social media on Tuesday to announce that his...
LB K'Vion Thunderbird to announce commitment on 247Sports
Chicago Kenwood linebacker K'Vion Thunderbird will announce his commitment on Thursday, January 26th at 5:30 p.m. ET during 247Sports' College Football Recruiting Show. Thunderbird's finalists are Colorado, Oregon, Purdue, Tennessee and Arizona State. He just took an official visit with the Sun Devils over the weekend. Colorado offered after Deion...
Porter Moser on 27-point setback at TCU: 'Tonight was a total beatdown'
If the loss last week in Stillwater was the low point of the season, this was the official crashing down to rock bottom Tuesday night in Fort Worth. The Sooners were hammered 79-52 by the 11th-ranked TCU Horned Frogs at Schollmaier Arena. Right out of the gates, the Sooners (11-9,...
Wiltfong Whiparound: South Carolina rolling, five-star predictions, five-star intel, Aggies junior day recap
On Monday's episode of Wiltfong Whiparound we began the show with South Carolina adding a commitment from Kam Pringle and who could be next for Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks including a run at one of the nation's top offensive line classes. We pivoted there to a 247Sports Crystal Ball...
Late Kick: Could LSU be an elite team in 2023?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate examines LSU's potential to be an elite team during the 2023 season.
Everything Jon Scheyer said after Duke's loss to Virginia Tech
Although they had a four-point lead with 12:04 to play in the game, Duke again allowed the opposing team to fight back and beat them on the road after going 3:45+ without a field goal twice in the game's final twelve minutes. The last stretch, between 07:07 and 02:38, allowed a 7-2 Hokies run in between that put another loss in the Blue Devils tally this season.
Cleveland Browns: The BIG Trade UP #BrownsMockDraftCountdown Day 7, 1/24/22
Good morning OBR family! We trudge on with the mocks you desire and boy do we have a doozy for you today. I have been seeing a desire to go chase a difference-maker at the wide receiver position by trading up in the draft and that is the move I decided to show you guys today. If you want to jump into the back half of the first round, here is the cost.
College basketball rankings: Purdue jumps Houston for No. 1 in AP Top 25, Gonzaga tumbles after historic loss
There's a new No. 1 in the Week 12 AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll. Houston held the crown for a few weeks, but the Cougars got upset in the closing seconds by Temple and the door was opened for a new top dog. However, voters couldn't look to then-No. 2 Kansas. Bill Self and the Jayhawks got smoked by TCU Saturday. The conversation for No. 1 centered heavily around Alabama and Purdue.
Former Tennessee baseball star Todd Helton falls short of Hall of Fame
Knoxville native and former Tennessee baseball star Todd Helton came up 11 votes short of being inducted into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame, the Baseball Writers' Association of America announced on Tuesday evening. Helton received 72.2% of votes to come up short of the 75% of ballots needed...
2024 five-star cornerback prospect Ellis Robinson IV sets announcement date
Feb. 1 marks the first day of the regular signing period for 2023 recruits, and it will also be decision day for the top ranked cornerback prospect in the 2024 class. IMG Academy junior Ellis Robinson IV will make the call between a final five of Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, LSU and Miami, which he announced on New Year's Eve.
