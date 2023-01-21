ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Managing James' knee a key to Vols' season

Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes always knew he wanted a hard look at the small-ball lineup that several people outside the program had clamored to see. But in order to deploy that lineup — Zakai Zeigler, Santiago Vescovi, Julian Phillips, Josiah-Jordan James and Olivier Nkamhoua — the Vols needed James to be healthy and available for something resembling his normal workload.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Illini Inquirer Podcast Ep. 573 | Illini deliver Buckshot

Illini Inquirer's Derek Piper and Jeremy Werner react to Illinois basketball's 69-60 win over Ohio State and discuss a dominant defensive performance and standout performances from Terrence Shannon Jr., Coleman Hawkins, Matthew Mayer and Jayden Epps. The guys also discuss Ty Rodgers' growing impact and look ahead to Saturday's game at Wisconsin before taking some comments from the live YouTube watchers.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star and Coach Dies

The NFL community is mourning the loss of one of their former players and coaches this week after his passing was announced late last week by his former team. Former San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Ed Beard reportedly died last Monday, however, his death was not announced by the team until Friday. In a tweet, the Niners announced his passing while also reaching out with condolences to his family, friends, and wife Bobbie.
247Sports

Tennessee basketball makes big jump in updated AP Poll

Tennessee basketball moved up five spots to No. 4 in Monday's AP Poll coming off back-to-back road wins last week. The Vols beat Mississippi State 70-59 in Starkville on Tuesday night before beating LSU 77-56 in Baton Rouge on Saturday afternoon. Three different SEC schools are ranked. In addition to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Kentucky makes Sahvir Wheeler's importance clear but his role going forward remains undetermined

LEXINGTON - There isn't a program in the country that wouldn't want a player on its roster that is on pace to lead its conference in assists for a third straight season. That is the case for Kentucky point guard Sahvir Wheeler who led the SEC in assists while at Georgia during the 2020-21 season with 7.4 per game, transferred to UK and did so again last season with 6.9 per game and this year, currently leads the conference averaging 5.9 assists.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Five-Star DT Justin Scott Postponing Commitment Announcement

Heading into this week, Chicago St. Ignatius five-star defensive tackle Justin Scott was set to announce his decision on Tuesday, Jan. 31. It's the day of his 17th birthday. However, there has been a change of plans. The 6-5, 310-pounder took to social media on Tuesday to announce that his...
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

LB K'Vion Thunderbird to announce commitment on 247Sports

Chicago Kenwood linebacker K'Vion Thunderbird will announce his commitment on Thursday, January 26th at 5:30 p.m. ET during 247Sports' College Football Recruiting Show. Thunderbird's finalists are Colorado, Oregon, Purdue, Tennessee and Arizona State. He just took an official visit with the Sun Devils over the weekend. Colorado offered after Deion...
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

Everything Jon Scheyer said after Duke's loss to Virginia Tech

Although they had a four-point lead with 12:04 to play in the game, Duke again allowed the opposing team to fight back and beat them on the road after going 3:45+ without a field goal twice in the game's final twelve minutes. The last stretch, between 07:07 and 02:38, allowed a 7-2 Hokies run in between that put another loss in the Blue Devils tally this season.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

College basketball rankings: Purdue jumps Houston for No. 1 in AP Top 25, Gonzaga tumbles after historic loss

There's a new No. 1 in the Week 12 AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll. Houston held the crown for a few weeks, but the Cougars got upset in the closing seconds by Temple and the door was opened for a new top dog. However, voters couldn't look to then-No. 2 Kansas. Bill Self and the Jayhawks got smoked by TCU Saturday. The conversation for No. 1 centered heavily around Alabama and Purdue.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

247Sports

70K+
Followers
422K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy