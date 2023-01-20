Read full article on original website
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
What happened the last time Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy faced off?
On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers for the right to play in Super Bowl LVII. The quarterback battle is intriguing, pitting Philly's possible MVP candidate, Jalen Hurts, against "Mr. Irrelevant," the 49ers' Brock Purdy. However, Sunday's conference title game won't be the first time Hurts and Purdy have faced off. The two went head-to-head during their college days in 2019 when Hurts and the Oklahoma Sooners got the better of Purdy and the Iowa State Cyclones.
Richard Sherman offers up crazy Lamar Jackson trade proposal
Perhaps the biggest question of the 2023 NFL offseason is what will happen with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens?. On a recent episode of his podcast, “The Richard Sherman Podcast,” former Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman suggested an off-the-wall trade proposal that would not only find a way to get Jackson the big-money contract he’s seeking but also resolve the quarterback issue of two teams.
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
Broncos down to two finalists for head coach job?
There are five NFL teams looking to fill head coach vacancies, and nobody has made a hire yet. But one NFL reporter believes the Denver Broncos could be close to making a decision. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio said late Tuesday night that the Broncos could make a decision on...
Cowboys Coach Kellen Moore to Panthers? New Info as Icon Says 'No Way In Hell!'
The Carolina Panthers have completed their Tuesday morning Kellen Moore interview as they look to fill their their head coaching vacancy. But now comes a new piece of info via NFL Network: It’s Wednesday - and Kellen is still meeting with the Panthers. Hmm. Candidates from The Star can...
The Steelers And GM Omar Khan Might Have The Perfect Trade Partner In The 2023 NFL Draft’s First Round
Fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers organization have a bad memory of the most recent aggressive draft day trade for the franchise. Back in 2019, then-general manager, Kevin Colbert traded away the team’s 20th overall pick as well as a second rounder (#52) and a future third round pick to select linebacker, Devin Bush. Fast forward to 2023, his fifth-year option was not picked up and he will test free agency waters come March. There’s a very small chance he is brought back for another year or more in Pittsburgh and the move to give up a ton of draft capital to take him has been heavily criticized for a couple of years now.
Rams QB Matthew Stafford Buys Hidden Hills Vineyard Estate
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford recently bought his family a new home. According to Dirt.com, the star quarterback used some of his four-year $160 million contract extension that he signed leading the Rams to their Super Bowl victory last February. The report states that Stafford spent $10.5 million on a Vineyard estate in Hidden Hills, California.
Jim Harbaugh says big changes are coming to Ravens WR room
While it’s still not known who will be the Baltimore Ravens starting quarterback in 2023, whomever is under center will have a completely different supporting cast of wideouts, according to head coach John Harbaugh. Speaking to reporters at his end-of-season media availability, Harbaugh stated that roughly 75 percent of...
Former NFL coach Bill Parcells shares thoughts on Cowboys
According to legendary NFL head coach Bill Parcells, the Dallas Cowboys biggest problem isn't at quarterback. Parcells evaluated the 14 teams that qualified for the playoffs for The 33rd Team, and his comments on the Cowboys are among his most interesting. In his assessment, he revealed his belief that the Cowboys "don't have the top, top-quality quarterback in Dak Prescott, but I do think he's good enough to win with."
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer says players have significant say in whether they can play or not
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has not played since January 11th due to a sore knee, leading many—both supporters and foes alike—to ask, "what is up with the Greek Freak?" Head coach Mike Budenholzer has been strumming the same tune about the exact nature of the injury, and...
Giants in danger of losing offensive coordinator after just one season
The New York Giants defeated all odds during the 2022 season by reaching the Divisional round of the playoffs. Nobody anticipated they would make it so far, given the state of the roster and how many reserves were playing prominent roles. Offensively, the Giants took a significant step forward, notably...
This Panthers-Ravens Trade Sends Lamar Jackson To Carolina
There are going to be a lot of eyes on free-agent quarterback Lamar Jackson this off-season. The former MVP was unable to work out a long-term deal with the Baltimore Ravens, making him an unrestricted free agent this offseason. While it remains likely that the Ravens will put the franchise...
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni snubbed from NFL Coach of the Year nomination
The Associated Press announced the finalists for the NFL Coach of the Year award. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni didn't receive a nomination. The three finalists for the award are San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson and New York Giants' Brian Daboll, per AP. Pederson, a...
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts makes frank admission about his health
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will be playing through pain in Sunday’s NFC Championship game. Hurts made a frank admission about his health on Wednesday as he continues to deal with a shoulder injury. The Eagles standout dismissed the injury as an excuse, but made clear that he has...
Mel Kiper reveals Georgia QB Stetson Bennett's draft projection
ESPN's Mel Kiper unveiled his NFL Mock Draft 1.0 on Wednesday and made rounds on various morning shows to promote it. On "First Take," he was asked about his thoughts on Georgia QB Stetson Bennett IV and his draft stock. "Nobody can really give you any answer on Stetson Bennett...
Chiefs WR headlines potential Cowboys free-agent additions
Free agency begins March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. Key contributors Tony Pollard (RB), Dalton Schultz (TE), Leighton Vander Esch (LB) and safety Donovan Wilson are free agents. The Cowboys must make tough decisions to keep the core of the team together. Dallas is 18th in the league with about $1.8M in cap room, per Spotrac.
Former NFL Star Suffers Stroke
Former National Football League star Chris Baker has suffered a stroke, according to TMZ. Baker, 35, took to Instagram to say “Tell Your love ones you love em my life almost ended 2days ago.” He continued, “I can’t believe I had a stroke but God not done with me yet.”
Old Brock Purdy scouting report resurfaces, adding more intrigue to NFC Championship Game
San Francisco 49ers signal caller Brock Purdy will become just the fifth rookie quarterback to start a conference championship game when his team takes on the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday evening. The final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy has already made history by becoming the lowest selection to start...
