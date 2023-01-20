Read full article on original website
Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MXL
In trading on Monday, shares of MaxLinear Inc (Symbol: MXL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.23, changing hands as high as $39.18 per share. MaxLinear Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MXL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Gogo Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Monday, shares of Gogo Inc (Symbol: GOGO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.13, changing hands as high as $16.18 per share. Gogo Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GOGO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Wayfair (W) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Monday, shares of Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $51.14, changing hands as high as $59.39 per share. Wayfair Inc shares are currently trading up about 23% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of W shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
3 Dow 30 Stocks To Watch In January 2023
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, also known as the Dow 30, is a stock market index that tracks the performance of 30 large, publicly traded companies in the United States. These companies are considered to be leaders in their respective industries and are considered to be a good representation of the overall health of the U.S. economy. Investing in Dow 30 stocks can be a great way for retail investors to gain exposure to some of the most well-established and financially sound companies in the country. These stocks tend to be relatively stable and have a history of steady growth, making them a popular choice for long-term investors.
Despite What Headlines Say, Long-Term Investors Should be Buying Bonds at These Levels
Regency bias, giving too much weight to recent occurrences and ignoring historical trends, is almost inevitable in investing. We pay attention to headlines over a few months, and we look at short-term charts to find highs and lows and likely levels of support and resistance. But often, when you stretch out your view, the picture changes. Even as much as a year’s price action then often looks more like a blip in a long-term trend, or maybe a significant level that you missed before is revealed, and the headlines seem less important when viewed in the light of that level and that trend.
Interesting BGS Put And Call Options For March 17th
Investors in B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS) saw new options begin trading this week, for the March 17th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the BGS options chain for the new March 17th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Walgreens Boots (WBA) Benefits From Innovation Amid Margin Woe
Walgreens Boots’ WBA various strategic partnerships are expected to benefit the business over the long run. Yet, persistent reimbursement pressure and competitive market offer tough challenges for the company. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Walgreens Boots exited first-quarter fiscal 2023, with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The...
Bears are Losing Control Over Washington Federal (WAFD), Here's Why It's a 'Buy' Now
The price trend for Washington Federal (WAFD) has been bearish lately and the stock has lost 6.9% over the past week. However, the formation of a hammer chart pattern in its last trading session indicates that the stock could witness a trend reversal soon, as bulls might have gained significant control over the price to help it find support.
Credit Acceptance (CACC) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
The market expects Credit Acceptance (CACC) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Bear of the Day: Huntington Ingalls (HII)
The market has been trying to recover after last year’s down year. There has been a nice bounce to start the year, with some major technical indicators showing strength in the move. However, that doesn’t mean that you should just go out there and load the boat on the first stock you see. That could lead to you adding stocks which have seen their earnings fall into a downtrend.
View, Inc. (VIEW) Could Find a Support Soon, Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now
Shares of View, Inc. (VIEW) have been struggling lately and have lost 9.1% over the past two weeks. However, a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session, which could mean that the stock found support with bulls being able to counteract the bears. So, it could witness a trend reversal down the road.
Principal Financial (PFG) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q4 Release
Principal Financial (PFG) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
3 Basic Materials Stocks to Buy Before Earnings This Week
Many stocks in the Basic Materials sector outperformed the broader market over the last year and provided a much-needed hedge against inflation. Let’s take a look at three highly ranked Basic Material stocks set to report earnings this week that investors may want to consider buying in 2023 as well.
Royce & Associates Lp Cuts Stake in Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN)
Fintel reports that Royce & Associates Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 676,478 shares of Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN). This represents 5.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 21, 2022 they reported 967,341 shares and 7.70% of the company, a decrease...
Cowen Financial Products LLC Cuts Stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp (BREZ)
Fintel reports that Cowen Financial Products LLC has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 250,000 shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp (BREZ). This represents 5.175% of the company. In their previous filing dated October 7, 2022 they reported 438,959 shares and 5.55% of the company, a...
Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Advance Auto Parts (AAP) closed at $148.62, marking a +0.77% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%. Coming into today, shares of the auto parts retailer...
Is It Too Late to Buy Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's Stock?
If you were hoping for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) stock to fall after offering up weak guidance for the coming first quarter, you were likely disappointed when the stock of the leading manufacturer of semiconductor chips instead took off. It now trades about 10% higher than it did before its report.
Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) Lags Q4 Earnings Estimates
Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.30 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.32 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.24 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -6.25%. A quarter...
Technology Stocks Shine As TSX Rises For 2nd Straight Day
(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended on a strong note on Monday, led by gains in technology and healthcare sectors. Stocks from real estate, consumer discretionary and energy sections too posted impressive gains. The mood in the market was fairly positive amid rising expectations the central banks, including the Federal...
1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood
In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
