Waukesha, WI

715newsroom.com

FBI’s Most Wanted Suspect Found Dead in MKE Jail Cell

One of the FBI’s most wanted suspects died in his Milwaukee jail cell over the weekend. No one is saying how Octaviano Juarez-Corro died. Guards found him dead yesterday morning. Juarez-Corro spent years on the run for the execution-style shooting of his estranged wife and four others in Milwaukee’s South Shore Park back in 2006. He was added to the FBI’s Most Wanted list in 2021, and caught in Mexico a year later. He was being held in Milwaukee ahead of his trial.
MILWAUKEE, WI
715newsroom.com

Plowy McPlow Face?

The City of Madison is asking residents to vote for their favorite snow plow names. More than twelve-hundred names have been suggested. Those names have been narrowed down to the top 15 per snowplow.
MADISON, WI
715newsroom.com

March Looks Back, Pushes Forward

The latest march for abortion access at the Wisconsin Capitol came with a lot of talk about the past, and more talk about the future. The latest Women’s March in Madison brought hundreds of people to the statehouse yesterday. They were there for what would have been the 50th Anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision. A lot of people in the crowd talked about this spring’s election for Wisconsin Supreme Court. They hope that electing a liberal justice will end Wisconsin’s near-total ban on abortions that goes back to 1849.
WISCONSIN STATE
715newsroom.com

DNR Issues White Bass Warning

State officials are warning the public not to consume too much white bass. T. he Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued a consumption advisory in Dane County after a recent study found elevated levels of human-made chemicals called PFAS in white bass from Lake Kegonsa. The advisory also applies to white bass caught in Starkweather Creek, Wingra Creek, Lake Monona, Lake Waubesa, Upper and Lower Mud Lake and the Yahara River.
DANE COUNTY, WI

