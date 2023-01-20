The latest march for abortion access at the Wisconsin Capitol came with a lot of talk about the past, and more talk about the future. The latest Women’s March in Madison brought hundreds of people to the statehouse yesterday. They were there for what would have been the 50th Anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision. A lot of people in the crowd talked about this spring’s election for Wisconsin Supreme Court. They hope that electing a liberal justice will end Wisconsin’s near-total ban on abortions that goes back to 1849.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO