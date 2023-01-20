Read full article on original website
715newsroom.com
Tax Season is Upon Us
The individual income tax filing season started today, and the Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) is set to help taxpayers with their preparation and filing questions. New this year, anyone who has previously filed a Wisconsin individual income tax return may register as a personal user and use the My Tax Account (MTA) management portal to manage their income tax and homestead credit accounts, make payments, view letters, and review balances and other account information.
715newsroom.com
What the Shell?!
The high price of eggs is probably not coming down any time soon. The Wisconsin Grocers Association says high wholesale prices from major egg companies are responsible for high prices at the state’s grocery stores. The Grocer’s Association says local grocery stores don’t have much profit margin on eggs, so there is little room for them to lower prices after they pay wholesalers.
715newsroom.com
March Looks Back, Pushes Forward
The latest march for abortion access at the Wisconsin Capitol came with a lot of talk about the past, and more talk about the future. The latest Women’s March in Madison brought hundreds of people to the statehouse yesterday. They were there for what would have been the 50th Anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision. A lot of people in the crowd talked about this spring’s election for Wisconsin Supreme Court. They hope that electing a liberal justice will end Wisconsin’s near-total ban on abortions that goes back to 1849.
