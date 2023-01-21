Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Fan Favorite Wii Game Coming to Nintendo Switch
Update: The game has been confirmed for North America and Europe and will be available this spring! Original story follows below. In 2008, Sting Entertainment released Dokapon Kingdom on Nintendo Wii. Combining RPG and party elements, the game quickly became a fan favorite. Players that missed out on the Wii game will get another chance on Nintendo Switch, as a remastered version titled Dokapon Kingdom: Connect has been revealed. Unlike the Wii version, Dokapon Kingdom: Connect will offer online play, allowing 2-4 players to compete. As of this writing, a release outside of Japan has not been announced, but as Nintendo Everything has pointed out, a rating for the game in Germany was discovered, so it seems likely the game will get a release elsewhere.
ComicBook
New Xbox Game Pass RPGs Include One of the Best Games of All Time
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox game Psss Ultimate subscribers across both platforms -- PC and console -- have three new games, all of which aren't just RPGs, but three critically-acclaimed role-playing games. And one of these games is arguably among the best games of all time, of any genre, as evidenced by its 93 on Metacritic. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Persona 4 Golden, which may not be as popular as Persona 5 Royal, but is equally critically-acclaimed. Joining Persona 4 Golden as new Xbox Game Pass games are Persona 3 Portable and Monster Hunter Rise, two critically-acclaimed games in their own right.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Game Free to Download for One More Day
A Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED game is currently free on Nintendo eShop, but there are two catches. The first is that the deal expires tomorrow, January 25. When exactly tomorrow, we don't know, but presumably it will be at the end of the day. The other catch is that this offer is only available to Amazon Prime subscribers via Prime Gaming. If you don't have an Amazon Prime subscription, you're out of luck.
Game that promised no paid DLC ever is getting paid DLC: 'We need a way to continue to fund the development'
Not even Squad is immune to monetization, it turns out.
There's an Xbox game that costs $2,000 right now
An Xbox game currently shows a price of CAN$2,500 ($2,000). Presumably, it is an error, but we can't say for sure.
ComicBook
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
ComicBook
Epic Games Store Reveals Another New Free Game
Thursday is here once again, which means that the Epic Games Store has released another new free game for users to claim. Epistory – Typing Chronicles is now free on the platform, and will be available through January 26th. For readers that have never gotten a free game through the Epic Games Store, Epistory must only be claimed by that date; it will remain a permanent part of the user's library after. This means that players can enjoy the game at their convenience, without feeling the need to rush to finish it before the next free game is released!
Hogwarts Legacy is available to download right now
It’s been a long time coming, but the release of Hogwarts Legacy is right around the corner for those with new-gen consoles and PCs. Not everyone will be able to play the wizarding world RPG on the same day - the title has been pushed back to April for those on PS4 and Xbox One, and won’t release until July on Nintendo Switch (I’m still curious to see how it’s even going to run on there, to be honest). But, for fans on Xbox Series X/S, there's some exciting news.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Wednesday’ under even more pressure to succeed as Netflix announces the end of one of its biggest-ever shows
In some shocking news that probably shouldn’t be shocking, considering how cancellation-happy the streamer has been of late, Netflix has announced the end of one of its most successful original TV series. After six seasons, four of which released on Netflix following its acquisition from YouTube Red, the smash-hit Karate Kid spinoff show Cobra Kai is set to conclude with its next batch of episodes.
Gamers say the battle pass has 'ruined the gaming world forever
Gamers say that the battle pass system has ‘ruined the gaming world forever’. However, are they not wrong?. It’s an age-old question, has the likes of battle and season passes ruined gaming? Well, I suppose that might depend on who you might ask. That’s the topic of discussion on Reddit right now.
ComicBook
Highly-Rated Steam Game Only $0.89 for a Limited Time
A highly-rated game on Steam is only $0.89 for a limited time. Only a small fraction of games on Steam boast the "Overwhelmingly Positive" User Review rating, as it requires 95 percent of user reviews to be positive. While a "Very Positive" rating is not all that uncommon, you don't see an Overwhelmingly Positive rating every day. The game in question is from developer Peropero and publisher Hasuhasu. A park meets rhythm game, it was released in 2019 and has over 69,000 user reviews, a fairly large number, making the user rating even more impressive. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Muse Dash.
The Verge
Today I learned the Xbox can run Nintendo GameCube and Wii games
When Microsoft first announced the Xbox would run Windows apps, I don’t think it was thinking of this! You can play Nintendo GameCube and Wii games with a beta version of the Dolphin Emulator built as a Universal Windows Platform app (via Windows Central). SirMangler’s fork of the excellent...
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel Phase 5’s most cursed movie may finally have a production start date, but fans no longer care
When thinking of the movies we’ve got to come in Marvel’s Phase Five, it’s easy to forget the one that’s actually scheduled to conclude the next two years of the MCU — it’s Blade, the reboot of the cult favorite Wesley Snipes character, who’s now played by Mahershala Ali. The Oscar-winner’s casting was first announced way back in 2019, but since then the project has been plagued by so many problems that, even though it’s now getting somewhere, fans no longer care.
PlayStation Plus subscribers are obsessed with 'fantastic' new free game
All PlayStation Plus subscribers can now access this month’s offerings and on the whole, it’s a decent line-up for all tiers, but fans are particularly impressed with one game included in the extra tier catalogue additions. They’ve branded it to be “one of the best PS5 games.” High praise.
ComicBook
GTA Online Report Warns Fans Not to Play or Risk Losing Account
A new GTA Online report from a prominent Grand Theft Auto insider has warned PC players of a new security issue and suggests that it may not be worth playing the GTA game until Rockstar Games fixes the issue. If you're on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X, everything below, thankfully, does not apply to you. If you're on PC though, you're going to want to be careful playing the game until further notice.
Classic Ubisoft game is free to download to celebrate Year of the Rabbit
We may be several weeks into the new year, but Chinese New Year is just days away. This year, it falls on Sunday 22 January, and the new year will officially see us enter the Year of the Rabbit. To celebrate, Ubisoft are releasing an aptly themed freebie. Ubisoft hasn't...
ComicBook
Ubisoft Makes Nintendo Exclusive 100% Free
Ubisoft has made a former Nintendo exclusive 100% free to download. The only catch is that if you're on console -- whether Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X -- you're out of luck as the free codes for the game have been limited to PC because the offer comes via the Ubisoft Store. The game in question normally runs at $10, so if you're on PC it's a decent little bit of savings.
Major gaming forum issues total ban on discussion of Hogwarts Legacy
Resetera staff have expanded an existing ban on promotional material for the game
