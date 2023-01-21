Read full article on original website
Severe Weather Statement issued for Dale, Geneva by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-25 22:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 AM CST for southeastern Alabama...and the Panhandle of Florida. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Dale; Geneva A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM CST FOR SOUTHEASTERN DALE...HENRY...EASTERN GENEVA AND HOUSTON COUNTIES At 548 AM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Richards Crossroads to near Graceville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Abbeville, Cottonwood, Fort Gaines, Headland, Dothan, Taylor, Midland City, Kinsey, Ashford, Cowarts, Webb, Columbia, Malvern, Rehobeth, Grimes, Avon, Newville, Napier Field, Madrid and Gordon. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Morgan by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 08:15:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Eastern Grant; Hampshire; Hardy; Morgan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations ranging from a coating to an inch along and east of Interstate 81 with 1 to 3 inches west of Interstate 81. Ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In Maryland, Washington County. In West Virginia, Hampshire, Morgan, Hardy and Eastern Grant Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday. A wintry mix of snow, and sleet will overspread the area most likely between 7 AM and 10 AM. Precipitation will change to all rain for most areas between 1 PM and 3 PM Wednesday afternoon. Rain will freeze on a few surfaces before temperatures rise above freezing by late in the day. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 18:00:00 Expires: 2023-01-28 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM SATURDAY ALONG NORTH AND WEST FACING REEFS HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON ALONG NORTH, WEST AND EAST FACING REEFS * WHAT...Hazardous surf of 9 to 14 feet along north and west facing reefs. Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...North and west reefs of the Marianas. Dangerous rip currents for north, west and east facing reefs. * WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized shoreline erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Benton, Jasper, Newton by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 12:16:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Illinois, the latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Indiana, the latest road conditions for Indiana are available by calling 1-800-261-7623. Target Area: Benton; Jasper; Newton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST /7 PM EST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Slippery travel due to falling snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches expected, with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...In Illinois, Iroquois and Ford Counties. In Indiana, Newton, Jasper and Benton Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST /7 PM EST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on secondary less traveled roads.
Flood Warning issued for Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-26 11:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jefferson FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following county, Jefferson. * WHEN...Until 1030 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from yesterdays rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1024 AM CST, gauge reports indicated Taylors Bayou continues to rise into moderate flood stage. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Central Jefferson County - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 05:31:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-25 06:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 AM CST for southeastern Alabama...and the Panhandle of Florida. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Dale; Geneva; Henry; Houston A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM CST FOR EASTERN DALE...HENRY...EASTERN GENEVA AND HOUSTON COUNTIES At 531 AM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Texasville to near Hartford, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Abbeville, Cottonwood, Fort Gaines, Headland, Dothan, Ozark, Hartford, Taylor, Midland City, Kinsey, Ashford, Slocomb, Cowarts, Newton, Webb, Columbia, Pinckard, Malvern, Rehobeth and Grimes. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Dense Fog Advisory issued for South Willamette Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 09:02:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-25 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. Target Area: South Willamette Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, a period of stagnant air with light winds is expected. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...South Willamette Valley. * WHEN...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, until 10 AM PST Thursday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 11 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Air stagnation could result in the development and persistence of poor air quality.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Will, Grundy, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle, Livingston by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 11:16:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-25 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. Target Area: Eastern Will; Grundy; Kankakee; Kendall; La Salle; Livingston; Northern Will; Southern Cook; Southern Will WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Slippery travel due to snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on secondary less traveled roads.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Augusta, Eastern Highland, Frederick, Page, Rockingham by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 11:04:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Augusta; Eastern Highland; Frederick; Page; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Western Highland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations ranging from a coating to an inch along and east of Interstate 81 with 1 to 3 inches west of Interstate 81. Ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...The Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, Potomac Highlands of Virginia and portions of eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday. A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will overspread the area most likely between 6 AM and 9 AM. Precipitation will change to all rain for most areas between 1 PM and 3 PM Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 11:55:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-24 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY The fog has lifted and no additional restrictions to visibility are expected through the remainder of the daytime hours.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Cook, DuPage, Lake, Northern Cook by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 11:16:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-25 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. Target Area: Central Cook; DuPage; Lake; Northern Cook WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Slippery travel due to snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches expected. Additional snowfall of up to one inch is possible this evening, mainly near the lake. * WHERE...Lake IL, DuPage, Northern Cook and Central Cook Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on secondary less traveled roads.
Wind Advisory issued for Caldwell, Christian, Hopkins, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 11:23:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Caldwell; Christian; Hopkins; Muhlenberg; Todd; Trigg WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of western Kentucky, generally along and southeast of a line from Madisonville to Cadiz. * WHEN...Through noon today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-28 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight. Target Area: Washington The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton MA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Rhode Island Connecticut Pawtuxet River At Cranston affecting Providence and Kent Counties. Pawcatuck River At Westerly affecting New London and Washington Counties. Wood River At Hope Valley affecting Washington County. .Heavy rainfall overnight is expected to lead to minor flooding along the Pawcatuck and Pawtuxet Rivers. For the Pawtuxet River...including Scituate Reservoir, Cranston Minor flooding is forecast. For the Pawcatuck River...including Wood River Junction, Westerly Minor flooding is forecast. For the Wood River...including Hope Valley...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON TO SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pawcatuck River At Westerly. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon to Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs along the Pawcatuck River. Along Route 3 in Hopkinton, floodwaters encroach on lowest lying homes in French Village. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 6.5 feet. - Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a maximum value of 7.4 feet early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bureau, Henry, Mercer, Putnam, Rock Island by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 10:51:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-25 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bureau; Henry; Mercer; Putnam; Rock Island WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Illinois and east central and southeast Iowa. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Boone, De Kalb, Kane, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Winnebago by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 11:16:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-25 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. Target Area: Boone; De Kalb; Kane; Lee; McHenry; Ogle; Winnebago WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Slippery travel due to snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on secondary less traveled roads.
Wind Advisory issued for Accomack by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Accomack WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Maryland, Maryland Beaches County. In Virginia, Accomack County. * WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cedar, Louisa, Muscatine, Scott by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 10:51:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-25 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cedar; Louisa; Muscatine; Scott WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Illinois and east central and southeast Iowa. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Flood Advisory issued for Henderson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 11:54:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please report flooding or landslides threatening roads or property to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, by posting on our Facebook page, or via Twitter using hashtag NWSGSP. Your message should describe the specific location where impacts occurred and the depth of flooding observed. Target Area: Henderson FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding continues along Mud Creek. Latest gauge readings indicate the creek is at or near crest. With little additional rain expected, the creek should decline over the next couple hours back to below bankfull. * WHERE...A portion of western North Carolina, including the following county, Henderson. * WHEN...Until 200 PM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1149 AM EST, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hendersonville, Mills River, Fletcher, Flat Rock, Mountain Home, Laurel Park and Valley Hill. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for New London by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-28 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight. Target Area: New London The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton MA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Rhode Island Connecticut Pawtuxet River At Cranston affecting Providence and Kent Counties. Pawcatuck River At Westerly affecting New London and Washington Counties. Wood River At Hope Valley affecting Washington County. .Heavy rainfall overnight is expected to lead to minor flooding along the Pawcatuck and Pawtuxet Rivers. For the Pawtuxet River...including Scituate Reservoir, Cranston Minor flooding is forecast. For the Pawcatuck River...including Wood River Junction, Westerly Minor flooding is forecast. For the Wood River...including Hope Valley...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON TO SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pawcatuck River At Westerly. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon to Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs along the Pawcatuck River. Along Route 3 in Hopkinton, floodwaters encroach on lowest lying homes in French Village. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 6.5 feet. - Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a maximum value of 7.4 feet early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Inland Berkeley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 13:02:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 02:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on Lake Moultrie should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Inland Berkeley LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EST THURSDAY FOR LAKE MOULTRIE * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots and waves 1 to 2 feet. * WHERE...Lake Moultrie. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on Lake Moultrie will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
