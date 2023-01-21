ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sportingalert.com

Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns: How to watch live?

The Memphis Grizzlies are determined to bounce back from their recent setback as they continue their season-high five-game road trip against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night at Footprint Center. Check out the latest head-to-head stats. Despite squandering a 13-point lead in the third quarter and seeing their franchise-record-tying 11-game...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker

Gameday: Suns Host Struggling Hornets

Spread: Suns -6.5 (SI Sportsbook) The Phoenix Suns will host the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night, again without a majority of their backcourt. Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Payne (foot) and Landry Shamet (foot) are listed as out while Deandre Ayton (illness) is doubtful to play. The Suns did enjoy the...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Dallas plays Phoenix after Doncic's 41-point showing

Dallas Mavericks (25-24, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (25-24, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas takes on the Phoenix Suns after Luka Doncic scored 41 points in the Mavericks' 127-126 loss to the Washington Wizards. The Suns are 19-13 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Suns Likely Out on Kyle Kuzma After Rui Hachimura Trade

It has been reported throughout the NBA season that Kuzma could be a possible target for the Suns at the trade deadline. The 27-year-old has really hit his stride in Washington this year averaging 21.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists. Kuzma would have been an excellent fit in the...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Denver

Oklahoma City Thunder set for matchup with Denver Nuggets

Oklahoma City Thunder (22-24, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (33-13, first in the Western Conference)Denver; Sunday, 6 p.m.BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into a matchup with Denver. He's sixth in the NBA scoring 29.7 points per game.The Nuggets are 24-9 in conference games. Denver is second in the NBA with 28.9 assists per game. Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets averaging 9.9.The Thunder are 3-6 against the rest of their division. Oklahoma City is sixth in the Western Conference scoring 116.9 points per game and is shooting 46.7%.The teams square off for the fourth time this...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Yardbarker

Phoenix Suns are +900 to Win the 2023 NBA Finals

The Phoenix Suns are currently on a three-game winning streak after beating the Memphis Grizzlies 112-110 at home over the weekend. Mikal Bridges led the way with 24 points in 41 minutes, adding five rebounds and four assists. Future Hall of Famer Chris Paul chipped in with six rebounds and...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy