Oklahoma City Thunder (22-24, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (33-13, first in the Western Conference)Denver; Sunday, 6 p.m.BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into a matchup with Denver. He's sixth in the NBA scoring 29.7 points per game.The Nuggets are 24-9 in conference games. Denver is second in the NBA with 28.9 assists per game. Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets averaging 9.9.The Thunder are 3-6 against the rest of their division. Oklahoma City is sixth in the Western Conference scoring 116.9 points per game and is shooting 46.7%.The teams square off for the fourth time this...

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO