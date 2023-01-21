Read full article on original website
B1G First Star to Gophers' LaCombe
ROSEMONT, Ill. - After leading the Minnesota men's hockey team with four points in last weekend's home series, Jackson LaCombe was named the Big Ten Conference First Star of the Week. The Eden Prairie, Minn., native matched his career-best outing with a three-point performance Friday night against No. 8/7 Michigan....
Gophers Travel to Iowa City For Conference Clash With Hawkeyes
MINNEAPOLIS – Six days after a victory in their Big Ten opener against Penn State, the University of Minnesota women's gymnastics team will face off with the University of Iowa on Jan. 27 at 6:30 p.m. CT at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The meet will be streamed on B1G+ and live...
Get to Know: Drew Kistler
There are 18 newcomers to the Minnesota Swimming and Diving programs for the 2022-23 season. In order to get to know them better, GopherSports.com is doing Q&As with each. Up next, Drew Kistler, a freshman from Spokane, Wash., who attended Mt. Spokane High School. He swam at the club level for the Spokane Waves Aquatic Team beginning in 2011 and owned nine club records in short course yards and seven in long course meters upon joining the Gophers. Kistler competed at Summer Juniors and Winter Juniors and was twice named Swimmer of the Year at the team banquet.
Gophers Host Indiana for Annual Coaches vs. Cancer Game
TV: BTN (Cory Provus - play by play, Robbie Hummel - color) Mike Grimm (Play-by-Play), Spencer Tollackson (Color) 168th Meeting (67-100 all time) • The University of Minnesota men's basketball team is back in Williams Arena confines Wednesday night when Indiana comes to town. Tip time is set for 8 p.m., and broadcast on both Big Ten Network and KFAN 100.3 FM. The Gophers look to snap a five-game losing skid to the Hoosiers with the last win coming on Feb. 16, 2019. Minnesota is 46-37 all time against the Hoosiers on its home court.
Micheaux Named to Big Ten's Weekly Honor Roll
MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota forward Alanna 'Rose' Micheaux has been named to the Big Ten's weekly Honor Roll for the first time this season, the conference announced Monday. The Wayne, Mich., native posted back-to-back career highs in rebounds last week for the Gophers, highlighted by a 31-point 14-rebound double double in a road win over Penn State. Micheaux averaged 16.5 points per game, 14.5 rebounds per game last week and averaged 4.5 offensive rebounds per game.
