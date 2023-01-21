There are 18 newcomers to the Minnesota Swimming and Diving programs for the 2022-23 season. In order to get to know them better, GopherSports.com is doing Q&As with each. Up next, Drew Kistler, a freshman from Spokane, Wash., who attended Mt. Spokane High School. He swam at the club level for the Spokane Waves Aquatic Team beginning in 2011 and owned nine club records in short course yards and seven in long course meters upon joining the Gophers. Kistler competed at Summer Juniors and Winter Juniors and was twice named Swimmer of the Year at the team banquet.

