$1 Million Lottery Scandal: Woman Sentenced for Stealing Winning Ticket from Cousin - Faces 48 Months in PrisonTy D.Houston, TX
The second richest person in ConnecticutLuay RahilGreenwich, CT
Lawrence Ray "monster of the college" Sentenced to 60 Years in PrisonWilliamSalYonkers, NY
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
Yonkers Woman Struck & Pinned By CarBridget MulroyYonkers, NY
westportjournal.com
ARB: Rx for Burr Road nursing home conversion faulted
WESTPORT — A plan to turn an empty nursing home at Burr and Post roads into a memory care facility has encountered opposition at a series of board and commission meetings over the last 18 months. After a text amendment was approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission last...
westportjournal.com
Property transfers January 2-6
WESTPORT–During the week of January 2-6, five properties changed hands for $9.9 million, generating $25K in conveyance tax. One year ago, 11 properties changed hands for a total of $19.5 million. 149 Hillspoint Road & 1 Hideaway Lane sold for $4,960,000. Seller: SIR-149 Hillspoint LLC. Buyer: Aaron Kihyun &...
Main Street Haircutters to close after 62 years in business
This city has the most expensive home heating oil in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While the cost of home heating oil has risen sharply to last year, it has hit wallets harder in one Connecticut city. The wholesale price of home heating oil can vary depending on where you live in the Constitution State, according to tracking data from the Connecticut Department of Energy and […]
Beloved grocery store chain opening another new location in Connecticut
A popular national grocery store chain is opening another new location in Connecticut early next month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the beloved grocery store chain Trader Joe's will be opening its newest Connecticut store location in Glastonbury, according to the company's website.
This is the Best Buffet in Connecticut According to Yelp Reviews
Connecticut is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.
Know Him? Man Wanted For Sneaking Into Occupied Homes In New Haven
Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly snuck into two occupied homes in New Haven. The burglar snuck into the two homes on Clark Street around lunchtime last week, police said. Know who he is? Seen him lurking about? Call 203-946-6304 or email ECIC@newhavenct.gov. Tips...
westportjournal.com
School board grapples with budget ‘tradeoffs and hard decisions’
WESTPORT — School board efforts to rein in a proposed 5.33 percent increase in the district’s 2023-24 budget has produced a list of items that can subtract — or add — to the bottom line. During a two-and-a-half-hour discussion, the Board of Education last week zeroed...
ID Released For Nanuet Man Killed In 2-Vehicle Route 304 Crash In New City
The identity's been released of a man killed in a crash on Friday afternoon, Jan. 20 on a Hudson Valley roadway. It involved two vehicles, a Hyundai Elantra which was in the middle of Route 304 in New City, and a Toyota Highlander which had traveled into the wooded area adjacent to the northbound lanes of the highway around midday Friday, according to Clarkstown Police Department Detective Norm Peters.
Norwalk Police make arrests, enforce law at smoke shops
NORWALK, Conn. — Recent announcements from Norwalk Police:. Norwalk detectives quickly determined a Bridgeport man had shot a man May 12 in Norwalk and after a lengthy investigation obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect in late November, an NPD news release said. A fugitive investigation ensued and the Norwalk Police Special Services Division, in conjunction with the United States Marshals Service Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Bridgeport Police Department Tactical Narcotics Team, arrested the suspect Wednesday in Bridgeport.
Eyewitness News
Stolen car involved in serious accident on Route 9 in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Multiple people have been taken to the hospital following a serious crash on Route 9 in Middletown. Around 1:45 Sunday morning, Portland Police alerted Middletown Police to a Hyundai Elantra that was speeding in the town of Portland. Middletown Police saw the Hyundai drive over the...
westportjournal.com
Lamont wants tighter controls on guns in state
The first of the policy initiatives from Gov. Ned Lamont in the early weeks of his second term came Monday with a series of measures he says could curb gun violence in Connecticut. Lamont would increase funding for violence intervention programs by $2.5 million, strengthen a flawed ban on untraceable...
westportjournal.com
School redistricting: Not ‘if,’ but ‘when’ is the issue
WESTPORT — Supt. of Schools Thomas Scarice said he wouldn’t recommend elementary school redistricting, even on a limited basis, before the fall of 2025. “There are way too many details that have to be taken care of,” Scarice told the Board of Education at Monday’s meeting.
Woman Killed In Chain-Reaction Fairfield County Crash
A Fairfield County woman was killed in a six-vehicle crash after a 22-year-old man ran into the back of a car, setting off a chain-reaction crash.The incident took place in Bridgeport around 6:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20, on Linen Avenue.According to Sgt. Darryl Wilson, of the Bridgeport Police, a 202…
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some money
In addition to the soaring rent prices, New York renters face a number of problems. The major ones are lack of facilities and unfriendly environment. A story reveals that the median asking rent for an apartment in Manhattan is $4,000 and you cannot qualify for it if your income is not at least $160,000.
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Pursuit With Children In Car
#Milford CT–On January 7, 2023, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle near 207 Sub Way. The vehicle accelerated, driving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was ultimately stopped in Ansonia and the operator was identified as Kyle Lewis of Stratford. There were two small children in the vehicle. He was charged with Engaging Police in Pursuit, Reckless Driving, and Risk of Injury to a Minor. His bond was set at $1,000 and has a February 7 court date.
Eyewitness News
Multiple injuries after fire at multi-family home, reports of propane explosion
MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A fire on the corner of Bunker Ave. and Broad St. in Meriden left multiple people injured. But before the fire department arrived, three men, bystanders, saw the flames and knew something needed to be done. “I was at the car wash and I just happened...
'The pizza bill' is back in front of Connecticut legislators
“An Act Designating Pizza as the State Food” made it through the Connecticut House of Representatives but never got called up for a vote in the State Senate. This year though, some lawmakers are trying again; Senate Bill 390 would make Pizza the official food of Connecticut. State Senator...
Double Shooting Outside Market: 1 Dead, 1 Injured In New Haven
A double shooting outside an area market left a New Haven man dead and another injured. The incident took place in New Haven around 1 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 on Whalley Avenue. New Haven Police officers were inside Sam’s Mart at 285 Whalley Ave., when a citizen ran into the store and told the officers that someone had been shot while sitting inside a white sedan across the street, said New Haven Police Capt. Rose Dell.
Serious injuries caused by two-car collision on Rt 9 in Middletown
Multiple people are hospitalized after a two-car collision with a stolen car on Route 9, Sunday morning.
