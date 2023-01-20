ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

westportjournal.com

ARB: Rx for Burr Road nursing home conversion faulted

WESTPORT — A plan to turn an empty nursing home at Burr and Post roads into a memory care facility has encountered opposition at a series of board and commission meetings over the last 18 months. After a text amendment was approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission last...
WESTPORT, CT
westportjournal.com

Property transfers January 2-6

WESTPORT–During the week of January 2-6, five properties changed hands for $9.9 million, generating $25K in conveyance tax. One year ago, 11 properties changed hands for a total of $19.5 million. 149 Hillspoint Road & 1 Hideaway Lane sold for $4,960,000. Seller: SIR-149 Hillspoint LLC. Buyer: Aaron Kihyun &...
WESTPORT, CT
WTNH

This city has the most expensive home heating oil in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While the cost of home heating oil has risen sharply to last year, it has hit wallets harder in one Connecticut city. The wholesale price of home heating oil can vary depending on where you live in the Constitution State, according to tracking data from the Connecticut Department of Energy and […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
westportjournal.com

School board grapples with budget ‘tradeoffs and hard decisions’

WESTPORT — School board efforts to rein in a proposed 5.33 percent increase in the district’s 2023-24 budget has produced a list of items that can subtract — or add — to the bottom line. During a two-and-a-half-hour discussion, the Board of Education last week zeroed...
WESTPORT, CT
Daily Voice

ID Released For Nanuet Man Killed In 2-Vehicle Route 304 Crash In New City

The identity's been released of a man killed in a crash on Friday afternoon, Jan. 20 on a Hudson Valley roadway. It involved two vehicles, a Hyundai Elantra which was in the middle of Route 304 in New City, and a Toyota Highlander which had traveled into the wooded area adjacent to the northbound lanes of the highway around midday Friday, according to Clarkstown Police Department Detective Norm Peters.
NEW CITY, NY
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk Police make arrests, enforce law at smoke shops

NORWALK, Conn. — Recent announcements from Norwalk Police:. Norwalk detectives quickly determined a Bridgeport man had shot a man May 12 in Norwalk and after a lengthy investigation obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect in late November, an NPD news release said. A fugitive investigation ensued and the Norwalk Police Special Services Division, in conjunction with the United States Marshals Service Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Bridgeport Police Department Tactical Narcotics Team, arrested the suspect Wednesday in Bridgeport.
NORWALK, CT
Eyewitness News

Stolen car involved in serious accident on Route 9 in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Multiple people have been taken to the hospital following a serious crash on Route 9 in Middletown. Around 1:45 Sunday morning, Portland Police alerted Middletown Police to a Hyundai Elantra that was speeding in the town of Portland. Middletown Police saw the Hyundai drive over the...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
westportjournal.com

Lamont wants tighter controls on guns in state

The first of the policy initiatives from Gov. Ned Lamont in the early weeks of his second term came Monday with a series of measures he says could curb gun violence in Connecticut. Lamont would increase funding for violence intervention programs by $2.5 million, strengthen a flawed ban on untraceable...
CONNECTICUT STATE
westportjournal.com

School redistricting: Not ‘if,’ but ‘when’ is the issue

WESTPORT — Supt. of Schools Thomas Scarice said he wouldn’t recommend elementary school redistricting, even on a limited basis, before the fall of 2025. “There are way too many details that have to be taken care of,” Scarice told the Board of Education at Monday’s meeting.
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Pursuit With Children In Car

#Milford CT–On January 7, 2023, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle near 207 Sub Way. The vehicle accelerated, driving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was ultimately stopped in Ansonia and the operator was identified as Kyle Lewis of Stratford. There were two small children in the vehicle. He was charged with Engaging Police in Pursuit, Reckless Driving, and Risk of Injury to a Minor. His bond was set at $1,000 and has a February 7 court date.
MILFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Double Shooting Outside Market: 1 Dead, 1 Injured In New Haven

A double shooting outside an area market left a New Haven man dead and another injured. The incident took place in New Haven around 1 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 on Whalley Avenue. New Haven Police officers were inside Sam’s Mart at 285 Whalley Ave., when a citizen ran into the store and told the officers that someone had been shot while sitting inside a white sedan across the street, said New Haven Police Capt. Rose Dell.
NEW HAVEN, CT

