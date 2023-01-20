Read full article on original website
2023 Broadway spring season preview of musicals includes revivals of ‘Sweeney Todd,’ ‘Parade’ and more
We’re now about halfway through the 2022-2023 Broadway season, and there are currently seven productions of musicals (three new, four revivals) set to open this spring. Could we be seeing any of them contend at this year’s Tony Awards? Below, find the plot description of each musical as well as the awards history of its author, cast, creative team, and the opening and (where applicable) closing dates. “Bad Cinderella” (previews begin February 17; opens March 23) In this loose adaptation of the classic fairy tale, the fields are idyllic, the prince is charming, and the townsfolk are ravishing in the beautiful kingdom...
Cleavon Little: A "Trail-Blazing Saddles" of A Life Cut Much Too Short Just as His Career was on the "Rising"
Actor Cleavon Little succumbed to colon cancer at only 53 years of age in 1992. He is best known for his ground-breaking role as a Black sheriff hired to save a redneck town in Mel Brooks' 1974 big-screen classic comedy western Blazing Saddles.
Idina Menzel and Ex Taye Diggs’ Rare Parenting Quotes About Raising Their Son Walker
Putting their child first. Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs split in 2013, but they've remained committed to amicably coparenting their son, Walker. The Frozen voice actress and the Chicago star welcomed Walker in 2009, six years after tying the knot. The former couple met while starring together in the original Broadway production of Rent, later […]
Carole Cook, Actor and Lucille Ball Protégé, Dies at 98
Carole Cook, a veteran stage and screen actor who was a protégé of Lucille Ball, has died in Beverly Hills, Calif., of heart failure. She was 98. Cook was known for her guest roles on “The Lucy Show” from 1963-68 and “Here’s Lucy” from 1969-74. She began her acting career in 1959 when Ball requested she appear in an episode of “Westinghouse Desilu Playhouse” titled, “The Desilu Revue.” In films, Cook was known for her role as Molly Ringwald’s Grandma Helen in the 1984 John Hughes rom-com, “Sixteen Candles.” She also appeared in “The Incredible Mr. Limpet,” “Palm Springs Weekend,”...
Broadway Star Anika Noni Rose's Net Worth Is Fit for a Princess
Real-life Disney princess Anika Noni Rose isn't a stranger to celebrity. The actress was named a Disney Legend in 2011, but she's also known for playing Lorrell Robinson in the Oscar-winning film Dreamgirls, for playing LaVerne "Jukebox" Ganner in the Starz television series Power, and for winning a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Caroline, Or Change, in 2004.
Adam Lambert Says Homophobia ‘Probably’ Cost Him The ‘American Idol’ Win
There’s no disputing the monumental talent of Adam Lambert, 40. And when asked at the Sundance Film Festival if his loss on the eighth season of American Idol was due to homophobia, he answered directly, per Variety. “Who knows, yeah, probably,” he said at the iconic event, where he’s promoting the film Fairyland. “But it was 10 years ago. The thing about our film is that even though it takes place in the 1970s, there are so many ideas in it that are current. LGBTQ people are under attack again by the conservative part of our country.”
Acclaimed Stage, TV, Film Star Carole Cook Dies Three Days Before Birthday
She was known as a star of stage, TV and screen but just three days before her 99th birthday, Carole Cook took her final bow.Cook, whose career dates from the 1950s and who blossomed after she was mentored by comedy legend Lucille Ball, died of heart failure in Beverly Hills at 1:58 p.m. Wednesday at the age of 98, Cook’s husband, actor Tom Troupe, announced via an agent. The Hollywood Reporter described her as a “Lucille Ball protégé.”“With tremendous sorrow and heartache, it is on behalf of her husband, Tom Troupe, and the family who was with her at the...
AOL Corp
11-year-old Nathan Broxton goes viral singing Broadway show tunes
The internet sensation’s latest videos have even captured the attention of Delta Air Lines, which offered to fly him and his entire family to New York City to see a Broadway show. An 11-year-old boy has taken the internet and Broadway by storm. Nathan Broxton of Orange County, California,...
Kirkus Reviews
Adrienne Warren To Star in ‘Room’ on Broadway
The stage adaptation of Emma Donoghue’s novel Room will make its Broadway premiere this spring with actor Adrienne Warren starring, Deadline reports. Donoghue’s novel, published in 2010 by Little, Brown, follows a 5-year-old boy who is held captive in a room from birth; he experiences the outside world for the first time after he and his mother escape from their captor. In a starred review, a critic for Kirkus called the book “wrenching, as befits the grim subject matter, but also tender, touching and at times unexpectedly funny.”
Actors Who Won an Oscar in Their Debut Role
To be nominated for an Academy Award for acting – whether in a supporting or starring role – is a singular honor, and as the cliché goes, even just being nominated is its own reward. Many prominent actors have gone their entire careers without a nomination – among them Bruce Willis, Jennifer Lopez, Richard Gere, […]
Emmy award-winning actor stars in "To Kill A Mockingbird" at DCPA
A classic novel, movie and now Broadway performance will be the next show to take the stage at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. "To Kill A Mockingbird" opens at the Buell Theater starting on Jan. 24. Emmy Award-winning actor, Richard Thomas, stars in the show and recently sat down for an interview with CBS News Colorado reporter Dillon Thomas. "It is our story. It is America's story. It is a story of our aspirations to be just and the ways in which we succeed and the ways in which we fail," Richard Thomas said. The classic tale, which centers...
