Patients taking antidepressants can become less sensitive to rewards – research
Commonly-prescribed antidepressants can make patients become less sensitive to rewards – affecting a key behavioural learning process that can lead to emotional dullness, according to scientists.Researchers have found that selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, or SSRIs, can affect reinforcement learning, which allows people to learn from their actions and their environment.These drugs work by targeting the body’s “feel-good” chemical known as serotonin, which carries messages between nerve cells in the brain.A widely-reported SSRI side effects is “blunting”, where patients say they feel emotionally dull and are not able to respond with the same level of enjoyment that they normally would.The experts...
Opinion: How Do Toxic People Target Their Next Victim?
Toxic people are unfortuantely everywhere and can be incredibly damaging to those around them. These skilled manipulators often target specific individuals to exploit and control. As a victim of many prior toxic relationships, I know all too well the emotional toll it can take on a person's life.
Medical News Today
Adults with ADHD face more mental health problems than doctors anticipated
In a collaborative study, researchers analyzed adult questionnaire responses to examine the connection between ADHD traits, autism traits, and mental health issues. The researchers wanted to find out how much having traits of ADHD or autism increases symptoms of mental health problems. After analyzing the responses, the researchers concluded that...
Healthline
What Are the Stages of Bipolar Disorder?
Bipolar disorder can unfold in stages over time. Here’s what it might look like. Bipolar disorder is a mental health disorder characterized by severe shifts in mood and energy levels. Similar to other mental disorders, bipolar can come in stages. These stages aren’t always clearly defined, and they don’t...
Distorted Thinking Patterns Linked to Anxiety and Depression
Distorted thinking patterns are linked to anxiety and depression. But you can change these thinking patterns once you become aware of them. If you are suffering from anxiety and/or depression, you most likely have thinking patterns that are distorted. Your tendency is to think in extremes. Rather than somewhere in the middle. These distorted thinking patterns can keep you feeling depressed or can cause you more anxiety if not addressed.
psychreg.org
Mental Health Impact on Divorce
We all know that looking after your mental health should be a top priority but what happens when life throws emotional challenges like divorce your way? For example, if your spouse is moving children away from you following your split, the prospect of an acrimonious court case, or if your divorce has left you with ongoing financial worries. We look at the impact divorce has on your mental health and some of the steps you can take to keep your mind healthy.
CNET
Hit the Hay With GABA, a Dietary Supplement That Can Make You Feel Sleepy
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. There's a reason why experts recommend 7-9 hours of sleep a night. Quality rest helps us promote a healthier body and mind as it can affect mood, knowledge retention, your immune system, muscle tissue repair and more. However, the struggle to fall asleep is real for the 70 million Americans who live with chronic sleep issues. When you've tried every sleep remedy in the book, from nighttime yoga to melatonin, and you can't seem to knock out at night, this supplement might do the trick.
aao.org
Oral tacrolimus may improve graft survival in pediatric PKP patients
Review of: Outcomes following tacrolimus systemic immunosuppression for penetrating keratoplasty in infants and young children. Painter S, Rana M, Barua A, et al. Eye (London), November 2021. For children with anterior segment dysgenesis, the use of oral tacrolimus immunosuppression after penetrating keratoplasty (PKP) may improve graft survival rate in the...
verywellhealth.com
Panic Attack vs. Anxiety Attack: Key Differences
Anxiety disorders are some of the most common mental health conditions, and panic disorder is a specific type of anxiety disorder. Unexpected, sudden panic attacks characterize panic disorders. However, anxiety attacks are not described as an official symptom or disorder in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5), the handbook most commonly used by U.S. mental healthcare professionals.
Benadryl Explained: Usage, Dosage, And Side Effects
Benadryl is a common antihistamine used to treat a variety of ailments. Here's what you should know about its uses, dosage, and side effects.
msn.com
New research indicates signs of depression can be detected in speech patterns
New research published in BMC Psychiatry finds that changes in speech like speed, pitch, number of pauses, and intensity can predict who may report more depressive symptoms. The research team found they could predict with 93% accuracy who would have scores on a measure of depression high enough to be clinically significant. This research may lead to new early screening methods for depression.
icytales.com
5 Stages of Change Addiction? Here Is a Clear Answer!
The change model’s stages are the pre-contemplation stage, contemplation stage, preparation stage, action stage, and maintenance stage. This model is also known as a transtheoretical model or stages of change addiction model. It was developed by Prochaska and DiClemente in the late 1970s. The model is a way of...
What Causes COPD?
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is an inflammatory, progressive lung disease that constricts the airways and makes breathing difficult. Long-term exposure to harmful substances and irritants—like cigarette smoke, dust, fumes, chemicals, and air pollution—can damage the lungs and airways. Over time, this can lead to chronic bronchitis, emphysema, or both—the two main types of COPD. In healthy lungs, the airways are elastic and stretchy and can easily inflate and deflate as you breathe. When you inhale, the airways open up, and the air sacs (alveoli) fill with air, expanding like tiny balloons. When you exhale, the air sacs relax and deflate,...
What Are The Symptoms Of Lyme Arthritis?
Anti-tick protection isn't just to avoid uncomfortable bites. It helps prevent illnesses like Lyme disease, and -- less commonly -- Lyme arthritis.
treat your partner tenderness during the Menstruation
Treating your partner with tenderness during their menstrual period is important for maintaining a healthy and happy relationship. Menstruation can be a difficult time for many women, as they may experience physical discomfort, emotional fluctuations, and other symptoms. By showing your partner tenderness and understanding during this time, you can help them feel supported and loved. Here are a few tips for treating your partner with tenderness during their menstrual period:
Opioid addiction is a disease. We cut red tape so doctors can finally treat it effectively.
Health care providers can treat opioid use disorder and addiction, a disease of the brain, just as they treat diabetes, heart disease and emphysema.
msn.com
What's The Difference Between Walking Pneumonia And 'Normal' Pneumonia?
Pneumonia is a lung infection that can be caused by various microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses, and fungi (via the Mayo Clinic). According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there were 1.5 million emergency room visits for pneumonia in 2020. According to the Mayo Clinic, the general symptoms...
MedicalXpress
Hospitals without highest stroke care designation may miss strokes after heart procedures, says study
A Michigan Medicine study suggests that hospitals without the highest stroke care designation may be missing strokes that occur after a common heart valve replacement procedure. Researchers analyzed outcomes of more than 6,200 transcatheter aortic valve replacements performed at 22 Michigan hospitals between 2016 and mid-2019 using data from the...
NIH Director's Blog
Link between hydration and aging
Higher blood sodium in middle age was associated with increased mortality, chronic disease risk, and biological aging. The findings suggest that poor hydration may accelerate biological aging and increase the risk of chronic disease and death. As people live longer, the world’s population is aging. This has led to an...
