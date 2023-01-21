Read full article on original website
Protests break out over the weekend, as one Memphis community demands justice for the family of Tyre NicholsElizabeth A BryanMemphis, TN
Star NBA Player Suffers Major InjuryOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
After seeing bodycam footage, Tyre Nichols' attorney calls him "a human piñata for officers."Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
The World Says Goodbye to Elvis Presley's Only ChildAnne SpollenMemphis, TN
The Unveiling of Lisa Marie Presley's Sarcophagus at Graceland, A Fascinating Addition to the King's LegacycreteMemphis, TN
LeBron James Had Called Out Memphis Grizzlies Players For Disrespecting Him
LeBron James once called out the Memphis Grizzlies players because they were talking too much trash to him.
Magic Johnson Commends Lakers Trade For Rui Hachimura: "He's Long, Athletic, And Smart."
Magic Johnson is pleased with the Lakers trading for Rui Hachimura but wants the Japanese forward to be more aggressive in LA.
Fox’s Shannon Sharpe Apologizes for Incident at Grizzlies-Lakers Game
The Fox analyst opened Undisputed on Monday by apologizing for his role in the incident at Crypto.com Arena on Friday night.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Golden State Warriors Have Reportedly Made A Final Decision On James Wiseman
The Golden State Warriors could be parting ways with James Wiseman soon.
Tom Heinsohn Once Said the 2 Best Basketball Plays He Ever Saw Happened in the Same Boston Celtics Game
Boston Celtics legend Tom Heinsohn once said the two greatest plays he ever saw in basketball happened in one game. The post Tom Heinsohn Once Said the 2 Best Basketball Plays He Ever Saw Happened in the Same Boston Celtics Game appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
LeBron James Makes Los Angeles Lakers History On Sunday Night
LeBron James made Los Angeles Lakers history during Sunday's game.
Former NFL Star and Coach Dies
The NFL community is mourning the loss of one of their former players and coaches this week after his passing was announced late last week by his former team. Former San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Ed Beard reportedly died last Monday, however, his death was not announced by the team until Friday. In a tweet, the Niners announced his passing while also reaching out with condolences to his family, friends, and wife Bobbie.
Managing James' knee a key to Vols' season
Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes always knew he wanted a hard look at the small-ball lineup that several people outside the program had clamored to see. But in order to deploy that lineup — Zakai Zeigler, Santiago Vescovi, Julian Phillips, Josiah-Jordan James and Olivier Nkamhoua — the Vols needed James to be healthy and available for something resembling his normal workload.
Five-Star DT Justin Scott Postponing Commitment Announcement
Heading into this week, Chicago St. Ignatius five-star defensive tackle Justin Scott was set to announce his decision on Tuesday, Jan. 31. It's the day of his 17th birthday. However, there has been a change of plans. The 6-5, 310-pounder took to social media on Tuesday to announce that his...
Late Kick: Could LSU be an elite team in 2023?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate examines LSU's potential to be an elite team during the 2023 season.
LB K'Vion Thunderbird to announce commitment on 247Sports
Chicago Kenwood linebacker K'Vion Thunderbird will announce his commitment on Thursday, January 26th at 5:30 p.m. ET during 247Sports' College Football Recruiting Show. Thunderbird's finalists are Colorado, Oregon, Purdue, Tennessee and Arizona State. He just took an official visit with the Sun Devils over the weekend. Colorado offered after Deion...
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
Everything Jon Scheyer said after Duke's loss to Virginia Tech
Although they had a four-point lead with 12:04 to play in the game, Duke again allowed the opposing team to fight back and beat them on the road after going 3:45+ without a field goal twice in the game's final twelve minutes. The last stretch, between 07:07 and 02:38, allowed a 7-2 Hokies run in between that put another loss in the Blue Devils tally this season.
Notre Dame 2023 Schedule: Top 3 Trap Games
Notre Dame’s next game may be 8 months away, but that won’t stop the Irish faithful from analyzing the schedule and making some bold, albeit very early predictions. The most notable games are quite obvious. For the second year in a row brand name powers Ohio State, USC and Clemson are all on the slate again.
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over LSU
The Arkansas Razorbacks picked up their second consecutive win as they knocked off the LSU Tigers, 60-40, inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.). The Hogs improved to 14-6 on the year and 3-5 in SEC play after handing the Tigers their seventh straight loss. It was a lighter crowd...
Minnesota Gophers Basketball Podcast (tgb): Struggling but Improving
Luke Buer and Ryan James got together - Luke in the studio and RJ on the road - to talk about the current state of the 2022-23 season and our views on it as well as some recruiting chatter. We review recent games, talk about guard play, the frosh, Dawson and Jamison, and everything else. Time to discuss Golden! Gopher! Basketball!
2024 Alabama defensive recruit Cameron Pruitt seeing his recruiting stock take off
Cameron Pruitt is starting to lose track of his scholarship offer count. The 2024 prospect from Theodore (Ala.) High has added 18 offers in the last month-and-a-half to go with a handful of previous offers. "It has been exciting... real exciting to see the offers that are coming in now,...
Former Tennessee baseball star Todd Helton falls short of Hall of Fame
Knoxville native and former Tennessee baseball star Todd Helton came up 11 votes short of being inducted into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame, the Baseball Writers' Association of America announced on Tuesday evening. Helton received 72.2% of votes to come up short of the 75% of ballots needed...
