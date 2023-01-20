Read full article on original website
Related
Chester County Independent
UT Martin names local students to fall 2022 chancellor’s honor roll
The outstanding academic achievements of undergraduate students at the University of Tennessee at Martin have been honored with publication of the Fall 2022 Chancellor’s Honor Rolls for the College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences, College of Business and Global Affairs, College of Education, Health, and Behavioral Sciences, College of Engineering and Natural Sciences and the College of Humanities and Fine Arts.
radionwtn.com
Henry County Fair Wins Top Awards At State
Murfreesboro, Tenn.–It was a VERY good day for the Henry County Fair Association Saturday as they brought back first place in several areas from the Tennessee Association of Fairs convention, including the West Tennessee Governors’ Award, Most Unique Crochet Item and Pick TN Display. They also placed in several other areas.
radionwtn.com
Water Main Break Shuts Down In-Person Classes At HCHS Monday, Tuesday
Paris, Tenn.–Due to a break in the main water line at Henry County High School, HCHS students will not attend school on campus Monday, January 23rd and Tuesday, January 24th. Instead, HCHS will be using Virtual Learning Days for Monday and Tuesday, and HCHS students should complete their work through Google Classroom on these days.
radionwtn.com
Downtown Martin Nominated For National Register
Nashville, Tenn.–The Downtown Martin Commercial District will be among nominations to the National Register of Historic Places that will be acted upon this week. On Wednesday, January 25th at 9am CST, the Tennessee State Review Board will meet to examine Tennessee’s proposed nominations to the National Register of Historic Places. The meeting will be held at the Tennessee Historical Commission, located at 2941 Lebanon Pike in Nashville, as well as virtually.
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Detected in West Tennessee Poultry Flock
The Tennessee State Veterinarian is reporting a detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial broiler chicken flock at a farm in Weakley County. Following a sudden spike in bird deaths, lab tests confirmed the presence of H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza. HPAI is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl. Fowl can be exposed to HPAI through human interactions and through contact with wild birds.
radionwtn.com
Infrastructure Issues A Priority For Grove Tower Building
Paris, Tenn.–Needed roof and other repairs at the Grove Tower Building are high on the list of significant issues being addressed by the Henry County Schools board of education. Director of Schools Dr. Leah Watkins said with the Grove Tower building constructed in 1906, there are “significant issues” requiring...
WBBJ
Two food giveaways coming to West Tennessee this week
SELMER, Tenn. — Those in need in the community are invited to attend one of two upcoming food giveaways. Mid-South Food Bank announces they will host two food drives in West Tennessee this week. The first will take place on Tuesday, January 24 at 213 South Court in Tiptonville.
actionnews5.com
Body found buried on the property of Kevin Watson in Haywood Co.
HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The manhunt for Kevin Watson ended on Friday when he turned himself into a game warden in Tipton County after nearly two weeks on the lam. Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett says the surrender went down without incident. Sheriff Garrett says Watson claims he made...
thecamdenchronicle.com
It’s time for the Coyote Crackdown
Each January, the Men’s Ministry at Tennessee River Baptist Church (TRBC) in Camden hosts the Coyote Crackdown. This annual hunting adventure offers participants a chance to enjoy some great Christian fellowship while helping to keep Benton County’s coyote population at a manageable level. “We are really excited about...
WBBJ
Business relocates, another to open in Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new business is coming to the Hub City, while another is relocating!. According to Buchanan Realty Group, Sassy Grace & Southern Gent has moved next door to Buff City Soap. “With the new brands coming in, we needed more room! We are so excited! The...
courieranywhere.com
TWRA receiving reports of sick raccoons in west Tennessee
Numerous reports of sick raccoons with symptoms consistent with rabies or canine distemper infections have recently been reported to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the agency said. TWRA recommends caution and avoiding interaction with sick wildlife. It’s also a good time to make sure that pets’ vaccinations are up to...
WBBJ
HPAI found in Weakley County chicken flock
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Lab tests have confirmed reports of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Weakley County. According to a news release, a commercial broiler chicken flock on Sullivan Road in Greenfield was reported to have detected HPAI. A control zone of more than six miles has been set up...
westkentuckystar.com
2.5 quake recorded in west Tennessee
A magnitude 2.5 earthquake was reported in west Tennessee near Reelfoot Lake early Sunday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake, which occurred at 2:53 am, was centered about one half mile southwest of Tiptonville in Lake County, about 19 miles southwest of Hickman, Kentucky.
whopam.com
Arrest made in Clarksville robbery
An arrest has been made in connection with a robbery in Clarksville. The incident happened Friday at the B&L Market on College Street and Clarksville police on Saturday located and arrested 22-year old Patrick Bentley of Paris, Tennessee and charged him with robbery. Bentley is lodged in the Montgomery County...
Wanted Haywood man Kevin Watson captured
UPDATE: Haywood authorities said they have a discovered a body buried near the Hillsville Loop address of Kevin Watson. Officials are working to positively identify the remains. The body will be sent for autopsy and further identification. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted by Haywood County authorities has been apprehended, according to a source from […]
WBBJ
Body found in Henderson County on Monday
HENDERSON, Tenn. — Local law enforcement are investigating a body found on the side of the road. Henderson County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a body that was found on the side of McCamey Mill Road in Henderson County Monday morning. When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered...
Body identified as missing TN woman
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office says a body found on January 21 has been identified as Britney Watson, 34, who has been missing since January 7. Haywood authorities said they discovered a body buried near the Hillsville Loop address of her husband, Kevin Watson, who was charged with first-degree murder. Reports say […]
Baby found alive in Jackson, TN dumpster
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Jackson, Tennessee Police Department is investigating after a newborn baby was found in a dumpster. According to JPD, the newborn was found at 33 Carver Street around 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Reports say the baby is still alive and hospitalized. The city’s mayor, Scott Conger, issued a statement about the situation: […]
southarkansassun.com
Infant Found Abandoned in Cold Weather in A Dumpster: Jackson Police Investigate
The Jackson Police Department is actively investigating the case of an infant found in a dumpster near Carver Street during extremely cold weather on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Emergency responders were called to the scene and attempted to save the child’s life. The infant is currently alive and receiving advanced...
WKRN
Couple loses everything in house fire
An Antioch couple's items were destroyed in a house fire. An Antioch couple's items were destroyed in a house fire. A gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 others at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration. Multiple juveniles arrested for robbery. The Metro Nashville...
Comments / 0