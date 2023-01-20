Promoting reading for pleasure can be tough, especially when it’s not the teens you are trying to reach. Bringing great books and ideas to teachers can be even trickier. Teachers are extremely busy, they have negative free time. Often, they will only use the library as a place to photocopy or even as a shortcut through to another area, they are also deeply embedded in their own departments that they will sometimes not venture outside of that realm.

15 HOURS AGO