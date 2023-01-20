Read full article on original website
Related
newsnationnow.com
Death of housekeeper helped unravel Murdaugh’s secrets
(NewsNation) — The death of a woman who served as a housekeeper and nanny for the Murdaugh family helped unravel one of the biggest pieces of the Alex Murdaugh moneymaking scheme. Gloria Satterfield was an integral part of the Murdaugh family. She was their housekeeper, nanny and cook but...
In 2000, a grandmother went Christmas shopping and was never seen again. What happened to Shari Anderson?
Sharon "Shari" AndersonPhoto byJustice for Native People. 50-year-old Sharon "Shari" Christine Anderson lived in Stanwood, Washington with her husband of six years, John. John worked at Boeing while Shari was a social worker for 15 years. The couple had two adults daughters; their youngest daughter, Niki, had two sons that Shari adored.
psychologytoday.com
Dreams of Departed Loved Ones
The emotion that comes up when seeing departed loved ones in a dream is worth investigating. Their appearance can point you to a character trait you may want to employ in a current waking situation. Reconnecting to a lost loved one in a dream can also preview an impending personal...
psychologytoday.com
A Family Creates New Rituals
Rituals require updating to retain meaning in the traditions they honor. When a tradition is dramatically transformed, its rituals demand revision. The transformations can help sustain the underlying values of the original activity, revitalizing its meaning. One family explored rituals in overturning their approach to the Christmas tree. Four years...
bookriot.com
Promoting the Benefits of Reading for Pleasure to New Teachers
Promoting reading for pleasure can be tough, especially when it’s not the teens you are trying to reach. Bringing great books and ideas to teachers can be even trickier. Teachers are extremely busy, they have negative free time. Often, they will only use the library as a place to photocopy or even as a shortcut through to another area, they are also deeply embedded in their own departments that they will sometimes not venture outside of that realm.
Comments / 0