FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
Shoplifting Alert! New Release January 19, 2023 - Hoover Police Department Looking for Person Of Interest InvolvingThe World Around Jae and BeyondHoover, AL
Calera to Welcome First of Its Kind: The Comfort Inn & Suites HotelBryan DijkhuizenCalera, AL
Restaurant News- Culver's in Hoover and All Other Alabama Locations Have Made a Change To The MenuThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
EPA Officially Took Over the Environmental Landfill Fire 15 Miles Northeast of Birmingham that Continues to SmokeZack LoveBirmingham, AL
wufe967.com
University of Alabama professor leaves due to ‘obsession’ to push equity in science: ‘Rise of illiberalism’
An University of Alabama professor left a teaching position due to the “obsession” over the university’s push for equity in science and the “rise of illiberalism.”. Dr. Matthew M. Wielicki, a Polish immigrant and Earth Science professor, cited distance from family as one of the reasons for leaving. However, he dug deeper into why he left through a series of tweets to raise a concern about the state of higher education.
birminghamtimes.com
Alexis Vance: Birmingham Native Excels as Autism Advocate, Scholar, Model
Inspired by her younger brother who has non-verbal autism and her desire to better communicate with him, Alexis Vance, a Birmingham native has devoted her studies and career to advocate for awareness, communication, and self-expression among people with autism. Vance, 28, a Birmingham native and a graduate of the Alabama...
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham Hosts its First Training Camp for Activists, Organizers and Peacemakers
Onoyemi Williams, Deputy Director of Faith in Action Alabama’s Birmingham chapter, on Tuesday stood before nearly 50 attendees gathered at the Western Health Center in Midfield for Peacemaker Boot Camp Training and explained the difference between an activist and an organizer. “You can become an activist by accident,” said...
These Alabama colleges have the best student life, ranking shows
ALABAMA (WKRG) — High school seniors across America are entering their final semester, and many are already looking forward to a potential college career. As college-bound seniors start to settle on their dream school, many put student life among their top priorities. According to a recent survey from Inside Higher Ed, students’ top considerations when […]
birminghamtimes.com
January 2023
THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,. TO: MOORING TAX ASSET GROUP, LLC; RICHARD GREGORY COX; CLARKE COX; ESTATE OF NORMA JEAN WILLIAMS COX; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,
Birmingham-Southern president reaches out to HBCU peers while pursuing $37.5 million to save school
This is an opinion column. Topple the wall. Figuratively. Literally, too. As they did in Berlin just over 33 years ago. The Peaceful Revolution is what they called it when the Berlin wall (literally) separating East Berlin/East Germany from West Berlin/West Germany and the Iron Curtain (figuratively) toppled into ignominious history.
comebacktown.com
Local entrepreneur sells company for $1.2 billion—big win for Birmingham
When you read this column, you may think it’s about a successful entrepreneur selling his business and making a lot of money. He did make a lot of money, but the real story is that this man plans to build multiple businesses that will create many much needed high paying jobs.
Bigger, Better University Medical Center Now Open in Northport
Top leaders from the University of Alabama were in Northport last week to cut the ribbon on a new medical center triple the size of their previous clinic in the city. The new University Medical Center is now open at 6205 Jemison Lane in Northport and houses 28 examination rooms and in15,000 square feet. University staff at the Thursday grand opening said the upgraded location is three times bigger than the previous UMC on McFarland Boulevard in Northport, which opened in 2015.
Woodfin appoints Mashonda Taylor to replace Birmingham Water Works Board member who resigned
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced Tuesday the appointment of Mashonda Taylor, executive director of Woodlawn United, to the Birmingham Water Works Board. Taylor replaces Chris Rice, the former BWWB board chairman, who resigned in September following months of public scrutiny related to the billing issues and criticism on social media from Woodfin and others.
birminghamtimes.com
Jefferson County (AL) Sheriff: New Mental Health Care Center a ‘Game Changer’
State and local leaders on Tuesday cut the ribbon at the Craig Crisis Care Center in Birmingham which will offer assistance for mental health and substance use disorders. The center will be open 24/7 year-round and features 32 temporary observation beds and 16 extended observation beds. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, 240 people are taken to jails in the County every month for mental illness or substance use.
Biggest Portal Surprise for Alabama Football: Just a Minute
With the initial transfer portal window closing Jan. 19, there won't be any more players allowed to enter until May 1.
alabamanews.net
Carrington Hodge named the 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama
Alabama has a new Distinguished Young Woman. Carrington Hodge, Distinguished Young Woman of Shelby County, was named the 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama Saturday night at Frazer Church. Hodge was one of 41 contestants from around the state to compete for the title this year. Hodge will now go...
birminghamtimes.com
‘How He Treated Me That Day … I Felt Overwhelmed With Love’
“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
wvtm13.com
Grand opening for Craig Crisis Care Center bringing mental health services to Central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — There will be a ribbon cutting for the Craig Crisis Care Center, a state funded mental health facility in Birmingham, on Tuesday. The state began awarding funding for crisis centers across Alabama in 2021. In October of 2021, Birmingham was chosen as one of the locations.
birminghamtimes.com
K’la Inman’s Daughter Appeared in ‘Black Panther’ film; Then Came the Calls
After her daughter, Sybella, was booked as an orphan in the blockbuster 2018 film Black Panther, K’la Inman was flooded with calls. “People were really interested about how we got her in it. Therefore, I started doing consultations for like $35, and one-on-ones for $35 and the business kind of grew from there.”
wbrc.com
It’s official: Graymont Avenue in Birmingham will be repaved
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you plan on going to the Magic City Classic, the ride in will be smoother in the years ahead. Graymont Avenue will soon be repaved in its entirety. It won’t cost the city a dime - all the funding will stem from ALDOT’s Rebuild Alabama...
wbrc.com
Community leaders gather to discuss violence intervention strategies
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Community leaders, both near and far, gathered at the Western Health Department in Bessemer Monday to discuss a topic we’ve become all too familiar with recently: gun violence. This two-day event is designed to give community leaders strategies to develop a holistic vision of what...
City of Birmingham to host free mom’s night out event
From The Tribune staff reports Birmingham – The City of Birmingham and The Penny Foundation announced that they will be hosting a free event called “Embrace Mothers Mom’s Night Out” to celebrate the resiliency and tenacity of mothers. On Monday, Jan. 30, area mothers are invited to attend an evening featuring a film screening and fellowship at the Sidewalk Film […]
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tom Hart weighs in on the debate about Alabama men's basketball being ranked No. 1
Tom Hart has a pulse on SEC men’s basketball, and he’s aware of the ongoing debate about Alabama being ranked No. 1. Purdue is the current No. 1 team in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, while Alabama is No. 2, and the top 5 is rounded out with Houston, Tennessee and Kansas State.
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — This Reuben sandwich is worthy of the 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama list
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. When Justin Gober and Joseph Hoskin bought Diplomat Deli in Vestavia Hills more than seven years ago, they knew they wanted to maintain much of what had made the restaurant special since it opened in 1982. That included making it a...
