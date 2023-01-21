ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

wufe967.com

University of Alabama professor leaves due to ‘obsession’ to push equity in science: ‘Rise of illiberalism’

An University of Alabama professor left a teaching position due to the “obsession” over the university’s push for equity in science and the “rise of illiberalism.”. Dr. Matthew M. Wielicki, a Polish immigrant and Earth Science professor, cited distance from family as one of the reasons for leaving. However, he dug deeper into why he left through a series of tweets to raise a concern about the state of higher education.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Alexis Vance: Birmingham Native Excels as Autism Advocate, Scholar, Model

Inspired by her younger brother who has non-verbal autism and her desire to better communicate with him, Alexis Vance, a Birmingham native has devoted her studies and career to advocate for awareness, communication, and self-expression among people with autism. Vance, 28, a Birmingham native and a graduate of the Alabama...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WKRG News 5

These Alabama colleges have the best student life, ranking shows

ALABAMA (WKRG) — High school seniors across America are entering their final semester, and many are already looking forward to a potential college career. As college-bound seniors start to settle on their dream school, many put student life among their top priorities. According to a recent survey from Inside Higher Ed, students’ top considerations when […]
ALABAMA STATE
birminghamtimes.com

January 2023

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,. TO: MOORING TAX ASSET GROUP, LLC; RICHARD GREGORY COX; CLARKE COX; ESTATE OF NORMA JEAN WILLIAMS COX; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Bigger, Better University Medical Center Now Open in Northport

Top leaders from the University of Alabama were in Northport last week to cut the ribbon on a new medical center triple the size of their previous clinic in the city. The new University Medical Center is now open at 6205 Jemison Lane in Northport and houses 28 examination rooms and in15,000 square feet. University staff at the Thursday grand opening said the upgraded location is three times bigger than the previous UMC on McFarland Boulevard in Northport, which opened in 2015.
NORTHPORT, AL
AL.com

Woodfin appoints Mashonda Taylor to replace Birmingham Water Works Board member who resigned

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced Tuesday the appointment of Mashonda Taylor, executive director of Woodlawn United, to the Birmingham Water Works Board. Taylor replaces Chris Rice, the former BWWB board chairman, who resigned in September following months of public scrutiny related to the billing issues and criticism on social media from Woodfin and others.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Jefferson County (AL) Sheriff: New Mental Health Care Center a ‘Game Changer’

State and local leaders on Tuesday cut the ribbon at the Craig Crisis Care Center in Birmingham which will offer assistance for mental health and substance use disorders. The center will be open 24/7 year-round and features 32 temporary observation beds and 16 extended observation beds. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, 240 people are taken to jails in the County every month for mental illness or substance use.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Carrington Hodge named the 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama

Alabama has a new Distinguished Young Woman. Carrington Hodge, Distinguished Young Woman of Shelby County, was named the 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama Saturday night at Frazer Church. Hodge was one of 41 contestants from around the state to compete for the title this year. Hodge will now go...
ALABAMA STATE
birminghamtimes.com

‘How He Treated Me That Day … I Felt Overwhelmed With Love’

“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

It’s official: Graymont Avenue in Birmingham will be repaved

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you plan on going to the Magic City Classic, the ride in will be smoother in the years ahead. Graymont Avenue will soon be repaved in its entirety. It won’t cost the city a dime - all the funding will stem from ALDOT’s Rebuild Alabama...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Community leaders gather to discuss violence intervention strategies

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Community leaders, both near and far, gathered at the Western Health Department in Bessemer Monday to discuss a topic we’ve become all too familiar with recently: gun violence. This two-day event is designed to give community leaders strategies to develop a holistic vision of what...
BESSEMER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

City of Birmingham to host free mom’s night out event

From The Tribune staff reports Birmingham – The City of Birmingham and The Penny Foundation announced that they will be hosting a free event called “Embrace Mothers Mom’s Night Out” to celebrate the resiliency and tenacity of mothers. On Monday, Jan. 30, area mothers are invited to attend an evening featuring a film screening and fellowship at the Sidewalk Film […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

