Yardbarker

What could the Avalanche do at the trade deadline?

On Wednesday’s edition of "Daily Faceoff Live," Tyler Yaremchuk and Mike McKenna were joined by The Athletics’ Peter Baugh who covers the Colorado Avalanche. Peter gives some insight on what trade targets the Avs’ and general manager Joe Sakic might have ahead of the trade deadline. Mike...
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

Revisiting Capitals’ Trade for Anthony Mantha

On April 12, 2021, the Washington Capitals acquired forward Anthony Mantha from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for Jakub Vrana, Richard Panik, a 2021 first-round draft pick, and a 2022 second-round draft pick. The trade deadline acquisition was a shock to many fans, as Vrana was having a solid season with the Capitals, and seemed to be the stronger player compared to Mantha. Trading away Panik was solely to free up money, but giving up one of the team’s core future pieces with two high-level draft selections seemed mind-boggling at the time.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils and Boston Bruins

Devils Want To Be Buyers At The Deadline And Should Target Timo Meier. Ryan Novozinsky of NJ Advance Media for NJ.com: Claude Lemieux, the agent for Timo Meier, said they have not been in touch about an extension to this point. “I’m sorry but I don’t have any indications one...
NEWARK, NJ
Yardbarker

3 Capitals Most Likely to Be Traded Ahead of 2023 Deadline

The Washington Capitals currently sit in a Stanley Cup Playoff position in the Eastern Conference and general manager (GM) Brian MacLellan won’t be looking back any time soon. It’s go time for the Capitals as management confirmed, if Alex Ovechkin is still on the team, Washington is going all-in to win the Cup.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Wild’s Matt Dumba among trade deadline’s top boom/bust assets

Looking toward the trade deadline, let's focus on Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba, who moved up to No. 9 on last week’s latest Trade Targets board. He’s been in the news after coach Dean Evason made him a healthy scratch for two consecutive games last week before returning him to the lineup on Tuesday night in Tampa.
SAINT PAUL, MN

