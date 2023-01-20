Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023
The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you. Here's why WM...
NASDAQ
3 Reasons to Buy and Hold This High-Yield Dividend Stock
Investing in established companies with generous dividend policies can be a great strategy for investors seeking rising passive income. That's because such an investment philosophy can help investors sleep easier at night, knowing that their cash flow isn't subject to the whims of the fickle stock market. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:...
NASDAQ
Is McCormick an Excellent Dividend Stock to Buy Now?
McCormick (NYSE: MKC) got a boost during the pandemic when millions more people started cooking at home. In this video, I'll determine whether McCormick is an excellent dividend stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 17, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 19, 2023.
Dollar General Register Gives Customer Cherry Tomatoes As Change For Her Bill - "Currency Of The Future"
Dollar General's self-checkout machine gave the strangest "change" while low on funds. The machine paid out a shopper with cherry tomatoes. Every store has a different way of reimbursing customers when they do not have change. Most people expect a gift card or reward points.
Kellogg Makes Morningstar List of Undervalued Dividend Stocks
With the equity market facing great volatility over the past year, now may be the time to look at dividend stocks.
1 Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Retire on Later
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) continued its business momentum in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, driven by steady demand for its products and innovative, advancing portfolio and pipeline. Moreover, the...
3 Best-Performing REITs With Dividend Yields Above 8%
One of the best things about real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the diversity of property types, which allows investors to choose subindustries as well as the ability to choose an investment based on its dividend income or recent momentum. Some income investors buy REITs strictly for high-yielding dividends. Other...
“Temporarily Closed” Red Lobster Location Now Permanently Closed, While a Second Location Also Shutters
One location has been confirmed by the company as no longer planned for a reopen, while an unrelated location has also permanently shuttered. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Syracuse.com, ScrapeHero.com, and CBS19News.com.
NASDAQ
3 Dow 30 Stocks To Watch In January 2023
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, also known as the Dow 30, is a stock market index that tracks the performance of 30 large, publicly traded companies in the United States. These companies are considered to be leaders in their respective industries and are considered to be a good representation of the overall health of the U.S. economy. Investing in Dow 30 stocks can be a great way for retail investors to gain exposure to some of the most well-established and financially sound companies in the country. These stocks tend to be relatively stable and have a history of steady growth, making them a popular choice for long-term investors.
NASDAQ
Despite What Headlines Say, Long-Term Investors Should be Buying Bonds at These Levels
Regency bias, giving too much weight to recent occurrences and ignoring historical trends, is almost inevitable in investing. We pay attention to headlines over a few months, and we look at short-term charts to find highs and lows and likely levels of support and resistance. But often, when you stretch out your view, the picture changes. Even as much as a year’s price action then often looks more like a blip in a long-term trend, or maybe a significant level that you missed before is revealed, and the headlines seem less important when viewed in the light of that level and that trend.
NASDAQ
Daily Dividend Report: ED,PAYX,NRG,TRGP,TXN
Consolidated Edison declared a quarterly dividend of 81 cents a share on its common stock, payable March 15, 2023 to stockholders of record as of February 15, 2023, an annualized increase of 8 cents over the previous annualized dividend of $3.16 a share. "The 49th consecutive annual increase for stockholders, the longest period of consecutive annual dividend increases of any utility in the S&P 500 index, reflects our continued emphasis on providing a return to our investors while meeting the needs of our customers during the clean energy transition," said Robert Hoglund, Con Edison's senior vice president and chief financial officer. The company continues to target a dividend payout ratio of between 60% and 70% of its adjusted earnings.
NASDAQ
Interesting BGS Put And Call Options For March 17th
Investors in B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS) saw new options begin trading this week, for the March 17th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the BGS options chain for the new March 17th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for FCX - 1/23/2023
Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC (FCX). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, FCX rates highest using our P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.
NASDAQ
Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.58 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.37 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 17.91%. A...
NASDAQ
AXSM April 21st Options Begin Trading
Investors in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM) saw new options begin trading today, for the April 21st expiration. One of the key inputs that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 88 days until expiration the newly trading contracts represent a potential opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the AXSM options chain for the new April 21st contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
Stock Market Recovery: These 4 Stocks Have Been on the Rise in 2023
After economic headwinds triggered a stock market sell-off in 2022, countless companies started 2023 with their shares at lower-than-optimal valuations. Many of the biggest names in tech and entertainment have suffered double-digit percentage declines over the last 12 months. However, investors seem to be feeling optimistic as the new year...
NASDAQ
Walgreens Boots (WBA) Benefits From Innovation Amid Margin Woe
Walgreens Boots’ WBA various strategic partnerships are expected to benefit the business over the long run. Yet, persistent reimbursement pressure and competitive market offer tough challenges for the company. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Walgreens Boots exited first-quarter fiscal 2023, with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The...
Analysts See PPG's Price, Cost Tailwinds Driving Margins With Additional Tailwinds From Auto Business Post 4Q Beat
BMO Capital analyst John P. McNulty had an Outperform on PPG Industries, Inc PPG with a $151.00 price target. PPG posted a solid 4Q beat, exceeding most expectations with stronger-than-expected pricing and volume that, while down, was likely to be modestly better than feared. The 1Q guide was modestly below...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Deckers (DECK) Stock Seems a Promising Bet Now
Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK stock has been doing well on bourses, thanks to its efforts related to product innovations, store expansion and enhancement of e-commerce capabilities. DECK’s focus on expanding its brand assortments, bringing a more innovative line of products and optimizing omnichannel distribution bode well. Buoyed by the...
NASDAQ
Is It Too Late to Buy Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's Stock?
If you were hoping for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) stock to fall after offering up weak guidance for the coming first quarter, you were likely disappointed when the stock of the leading manufacturer of semiconductor chips instead took off. It now trades about 10% higher than it did before its report.
Comments / 0