Leander, TX

Student-Athlete of the Week: Jan. 23, 2023

Eighth grader Stella Marek from Canyon Ridge Middle School is the Leander ISD Student-Athlete of the Week. Stella participates in cross country, volleyball, basketball, track and soccer. Stella is also a member of the National Junior Honor Society (NJHS) and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA). Canyon Ridge Girls Athletic...
