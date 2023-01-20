Read full article on original website
Disney World Drops a Key Fee That Park Visitors Hated Paying
The theme park giant has made a lot of changes Disney World visitors do not like, but now it's listening to them in two key areas.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Permanently Closing Animal Kingdom? Here’s the Truth
The internet is back at it again, and this time it’s Disney’s Animal Kingdom on the chopping block. Another video from TikTok has been making the rounds, teasing the removal of Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World in 2024. Earlier this year, a rumor swept the...
Inside the Magic
“Disney Adult” Climbs Into EPCOT Fountain, Bystanders Look on In Horror
In 2022, we reported numerous incidents of Guests climbing into restricted fountains at Hong Kong Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, Walt Disney World Resort, and more. Some Guests dipped their toes in the water, while others climbed all the way in for a photo op. Another disturbing 2022 trend saw Guests “cooling...
Popculture
Disney World Preparing to Shut Down Major Animal Kingdom Ride
Parkgoers heading to Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom park now have one less attraction to add to their itinerary. The Orlando-based theme park on Monday, Jan. 9 officially closed the Kali River Rapids ride, sparking some fears that the closure could be permanent. News of the closure was first confirmed...
Universal Studios Theme Park Closer to Banning Popular Activity (Disney Already Has)
Theme parks have to balance the needs and wishes of their customers carefully. That's especially true when some people want to do something that's widely understood to be bad for them and those around them. But changing social standards are beginning to have an impact. Smoking is nowhere near as...
Inside the Magic
Splash Mountain Closed, Completely Drained At Disney’s Magic Kingdom
Looks like Br’er Fox and Br’er Bear are causing some kind of commotion downstream. Splash Mountain is a beloved, yet problematic ride found at multiple Disney Parks and Resorts. One version can be found in Disneyland, another in Walt Disney World, and the third version can be found at the Tokyo Disney Resort.
disneyfanatic.com
Fire Breaks Out At Disney World Resort Hotel
On Monday evening, a fire broke out at Walt Disney World Resort’s Yacht Club Resort, and Guests needed to be moved to safety. Walt Disney World is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” With the myriad rides and attractions such as Cinderella Castle and Haunted Mansion in Magic Kingdom and lands like Pandora in Disney’s Animal Kingdom that have Guests from around the world flocking to each Disney Park, it’s more than understandable why. But, sometimes, hardship can strike even at this magical Disney Resort.
Guests Wait In Record Lines For One Last Ride Before Disney World’s Splash Mountain Shuts Down For Revamp
It was the end of an era yesterday at Walt Disney World as the Florida theme park shut down its popular Splash Mountain attraction to star work on its replacement, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The Orlando-area revamp will open in late 2024, though an official date has not been set. At Walt Disney World yesterday, throngs of fans gathered before Splash Mountain was even open to get one last ride. When the velvet rope dropped , a wave of people moved toward the familiar clay-colored hillock. In fact, Splash Mountain saw a record wait time of 220 minutes yesterday, according to Thrill Data. That’s just above the...
Disney's Fort Wilderness is the best cheap place to stay on the property — it feels like a vacation of its own if you like the outdoors
I was skeptical but the woodsy stay was super affordable and spacious. Plus there were so many things to do on the massive, nature-filled property.
Walt Disney World’s Splash Mountain breaks a record ahead of closure date
Walt Disney World’s Splash Mountain broke a park record ahead of its closure date on Monday. Thrill Data, a website that monitors wait times at theme parks, recorded that Splash Mountain hit a wait time of 220 minutes, which is over three hours long, on its final day of operation. A previous record of 210 […]
Disney World Shares Details On Its Next Major Ride Addition
A much-anticipated new ride at Disney World is set for opening.
msn.com
Hungry Traveler Evaluates Disney World's 'Worst' Restaurant
A crucial part of Disney World's magic is the incredible food served all throughout their parks and resorts. From street snacks to fine dining, Disney World has no shortage of out-of-this-world eats. But among all that amazing food, are there any options that fall short?. Many Disneygoers claim that Tony's...
‘Authentic’ Splash Mountain water sells on eBay after ride closes at Walt Disney World
While Disney fans enjoyed one last ride aboard Splash Mountain ahead of its closure at Walt Disney World Monday, some eBay sellers aimed to cash in on the somber moment by claiming to have water from the famous log ride. Multiple sellers on the e-commerce website are selling small quantities of “genuine Splash Mountain water” […]
How to eat at Disney World theme parks on a budget
Bring your own food and drinks. Buy discounted gift cards. Order kid's meals when you can. Annual Passholder discounts. Pay with a travel credit card and charge everything to the room.
disneyfanatic.com
Guests Notice Bizarre Discrepancies In Disney100 Decor
Even though Disney Parks and the team behind the Disney rides or shows (such as Imagineers from Walt Disney Imagineering) are known for their attention to detail, errors or mishaps can still occur — especially when Disney is rolling out a sweeping brand-new campaign for the 100th anniversary of Disneyland Resort in California!
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Celebrates the Upcoming Opening of TRON in This Unique Way
TRON’s upcoming opening has Disney fans on the edge of their seats for the long-awaited debut of the roller coaster; it seems like Disney is celebrating this opening in what might be an unexpected way, but one that many Disney fans will appreciate nonetheless!. The TRON franchise has seen...
disneytips.com
Disney Reveals When Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana Will Open at EPCOT
2023 is set to be a busy year at the Walt Disney World Resort! This year will bring with it new restaurant openings at Disney Resorts, as well as revamped shopping experiences, and upcoming attractions like TRON Lightcycle / Run in the Magic Kingdom and Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana in EPCOT.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Ruins Iconic Walt Disney Quote
On January 27, The Walt Disney Company will begin celebrating its 100th anniversary. While Disney theme parks worldwide will be celebrating the milestone, most of the events will take place at Disneyland Resort. There will be two new nighttime spectaculars — Wondrous Journeys at Disneyland Park and World of Color – ONE at Disney California Adventure. There will also be specialty food available for a limited time, gorgeous merchandise, and decorations all throughout Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District.
Disney World Reveals When Guests Can Preview New Ride Before Opening
Disney will give Cast Members and Annual Passholders the first chances at early ride previews before a new ride opens.
Disney World Has a Surprising Offer for 'Star Wars' Fans
The Mouse House has leaned heavily into Star Wars and it wants its fans to embrace the company and its theme parks.
