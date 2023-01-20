ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
disneyfanatic.com

Disney Permanently Closing Animal Kingdom? Here’s the Truth

The internet is back at it again, and this time it’s Disney’s Animal Kingdom on the chopping block. Another video from TikTok has been making the rounds, teasing the removal of Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World in 2024. Earlier this year, a rumor swept the...
Inside the Magic

“Disney Adult” Climbs Into EPCOT Fountain, Bystanders Look on In Horror

In 2022, we reported numerous incidents of Guests climbing into restricted fountains at Hong Kong Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, Walt Disney World Resort, and more. Some Guests dipped their toes in the water, while others climbed all the way in for a photo op. Another disturbing 2022 trend saw Guests “cooling...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Disney World Preparing to Shut Down Major Animal Kingdom Ride

Parkgoers heading to Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom park now have one less attraction to add to their itinerary. The Orlando-based theme park on Monday, Jan. 9 officially closed the Kali River Rapids ride, sparking some fears that the closure could be permanent. News of the closure was first confirmed...
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Splash Mountain Closed, Completely Drained At Disney’s Magic Kingdom

Looks like Br’er Fox and Br’er Bear are causing some kind of commotion downstream. Splash Mountain is a beloved, yet problematic ride found at multiple Disney Parks and Resorts. One version can be found in Disneyland, another in Walt Disney World, and the third version can be found at the Tokyo Disney Resort.
disneyfanatic.com

Fire Breaks Out At Disney World Resort Hotel

On Monday evening, a fire broke out at Walt Disney World Resort’s Yacht Club Resort, and Guests needed to be moved to safety. Walt Disney World is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” With the myriad rides and attractions such as Cinderella Castle and Haunted Mansion in Magic Kingdom and lands like Pandora in Disney’s Animal Kingdom that have Guests from around the world flocking to each Disney Park, it’s more than understandable why. But, sometimes, hardship can strike even at this magical Disney Resort.
Deadline

Guests Wait In Record Lines For One Last Ride Before Disney World’s Splash Mountain Shuts Down For Revamp

It was the end of an era yesterday at Walt Disney World as the Florida theme park shut down its popular Splash Mountain attraction to star work on its replacement, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The Orlando-area revamp will open in late 2024, though an official date has not been set. At Walt Disney World yesterday, throngs of fans gathered before Splash Mountain was even open to get one last ride. When the velvet rope dropped , a wave of people moved toward the familiar clay-colored hillock. In fact, Splash Mountain saw a record wait time of 220 minutes yesterday, according to Thrill Data. That’s just above the...
ORLANDO, FL
msn.com

Hungry Traveler Evaluates Disney World's 'Worst' Restaurant

A crucial part of Disney World's magic is the incredible food served all throughout their parks and resorts. From street snacks to fine dining, Disney World has no shortage of out-of-this-world eats. But among all that amazing food, are there any options that fall short?. Many Disneygoers claim that Tony's...
disneyfanatic.com

Guests Notice Bizarre Discrepancies In Disney100 Decor

Even though Disney Parks and the team behind the Disney rides or shows (such as Imagineers from Walt Disney Imagineering) are known for their attention to detail, errors or mishaps can still occur — especially when Disney is rolling out a sweeping brand-new campaign for the 100th anniversary of Disneyland Resort in California!
CALIFORNIA STATE
disneyfanatic.com

Disney Celebrates the Upcoming Opening of TRON in This Unique Way

TRON’s upcoming opening has Disney fans on the edge of their seats for the long-awaited debut of the roller coaster; it seems like Disney is celebrating this opening in what might be an unexpected way, but one that many Disney fans will appreciate nonetheless!. The TRON franchise has seen...
disneytips.com

Disney Reveals When Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana Will Open at EPCOT

2023 is set to be a busy year at the Walt Disney World Resort! This year will bring with it new restaurant openings at Disney Resorts, as well as revamped shopping experiences, and upcoming attractions like TRON Lightcycle / Run in the Magic Kingdom and Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana in EPCOT.
disneyfanatic.com

Disney Ruins Iconic Walt Disney Quote

On January 27, The Walt Disney Company will begin celebrating its 100th anniversary. While Disney theme parks worldwide will be celebrating the milestone, most of the events will take place at Disneyland Resort. There will be two new nighttime spectaculars — Wondrous Journeys at Disneyland Park and World of Color – ONE at Disney California Adventure. There will also be specialty food available for a limited time, gorgeous merchandise, and decorations all throughout Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy