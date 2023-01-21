HS Basketball: Fair Lawn Outlasts Paramus, Extends Winning Streak to Eleven

FAIR LAWN, NJ – The Fair Lawn Cutters (11-1) defeated the Paramus Spartans (6-8) 63-59 on Thursday, January 19.

The win extended Fair Lawn’s winning streak to 11 straight games.

After stringing together most of their wins in blowout fashion, the Cutters were battled test against the Spartans and came out on top.

Senior Brandon Barker led the way with 21 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds in the win.

Junior Tim Smith recorded a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds, serving as Fair Lawn’s second leading-scorer.

Junior Jianni Moran scored 10 points and added 8 assists as well for the Cutters.

Fair Lawn trailed 32-28 at the half, but went on to outscore the Spartans 35-27 in the second half.

The Cutters fed off an electric home crowd, scoring 21 fourth quarter points to secure the narrow victory.

Fair Lawn will look ahead towards a road contest with Bergenfield on Saturday, January 21 at 7 p.m.











