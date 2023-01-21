ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fair Lawn, NJ

HS Basketball: Fair Lawn Outlasts Paramus, Extends Winning Streak to Eleven

TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

FAIR LAWN, NJ – The Fair Lawn Cutters (11-1) defeated the Paramus Spartans (6-8) 63-59 on Thursday, January 19.

The win extended Fair Lawn’s winning streak to 11 straight games.

After stringing together most of their wins in blowout fashion, the Cutters were battled test against the Spartans and came out on top.

Senior Brandon Barker led the way with 21 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds in the win.

Junior Tim Smith recorded a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds, serving as Fair Lawn’s second leading-scorer.

Junior Jianni Moran scored 10 points and added 8 assists as well for the Cutters.

Fair Lawn trailed 32-28 at the half, but went on to outscore the Spartans 35-27 in the second half.

The Cutters fed off an electric home crowd, scoring 21 fourth quarter points to secure the narrow victory.

Fair Lawn will look ahead towards a road contest with Bergenfield on Saturday, January 21 at 7 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lBzUL_0kMLg2Bz00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42x9dt_0kMLg2Bz00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DOnLm_0kMLg2Bz00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Cedar Grove Loses to West Caldwell Tech, 58-47

CEDAR GROVE, NJ -- West Caldwell Tech outscored Cedar Grove by 10 points in the second quarter and went on to a 58-47 boys basketball victory over the Panthers on Tuesday. Aziz Sutton-Shorter scored 25 points for West Caldwell Tech (13-6), which outscored Cedar Grove, 20-10, in the second quarter to take a 28-18 lead. Nick Russo hit four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points for the Panthers (8-8).
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Basketball: Paramus Falls to Ridgewood in Double Overtime

PARAMUS, NJ – The Paramus Spartans (7-9) were defeated by the Ridgewood Maroons (9-6) 79-75 in double overtime on Monday, January 23.  Junior Mateen Aminyar scored a career-high 32 points in the loss for the Spartans. It was a tremendous scoring performance by Aminyar, that unfortunately came in a losing effort due to a lack of execution in crunch time by Paramus.  The Spartans twice had the ball with the game tied and a chance to win, but failed to capitalize in the final seconds of the fourth quarter and the first overtime period. Paramus struggled to get a shot off coming out of a timeout both times and both shots were unceremoniously blocked as time expired.  Ridgewood started the second overtime period on a 6-0 run and never looked back, holding on to win a game that was there for the taking for Paramus.  A win would have pushed the Spartans back to .500 before the final stretch run of the season.  Paramus will look ahead towards a home matchup with Ramapo (16-2) on Tuesday, February 2 with tip-off set for 7 p.m.
PARAMUS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Livingston Advances in ECT with 46-31 Win Over West Caldwell Tech

LIVINGSTON, NJ -- The Livingston boys basketball team advanced in the preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament with a 46-31 victory over West Caldwell Tech Monday night. The Lancers (9-6) will play at 10th-seeded Payne Tech in Newark in the next round on Thursday. Dylan Perlstein scored 14 points for Livingston, which went on a 14-5 run in the second quarter to open an 11-point lead. Luke Cohen, who finished with 12 points, banked in a 3-pointer to give Livingston a 9-4 lead and ignite the spurt. Two free throws by Nate Nussbaum made it 11-5, a fastbreak layup by Cohen gave Livingston a 13-5 lead and then Nussbaum drained a 3-pointet for a 16-5 Lancer lead. Perlstein, Nussbaum and Cohen had five points apiece in the second quarter. Livingston went into the half with a 21-13 lead. Aziz Sutton-Shorter of West Caldwell Tech (12-6) led all scorers with 19 points.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Newton Girls Basketball Team Sweeps Past Sussex Tech

NEWTON, NJ—Newton High School girls basketball team ran over Sussex Tech on Monday, 47-11 playing on the Braves' court. Catherine Vena put up 17 points, pulled down five rebounds.  She was credited with one assist, and three steals. Caitlyn Pokrywa had 11 points, along with two rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Sophia Brondo put up another eight points. Samantha Sutton added six points, grabbing four rebounds, one assist and one steal, while Jennifer Ellsworth added three points, and Sophia May contributed another two. From the start Newton dominated putting up 23 points in the first half holding Sussex Tech to six. The Braves kept the pressure on through the third with another 16.  They finished the fourth quarter with eight points before the final buzzer. The Newton High School girls basketball team’s overall record is 7-6 and their NJAC-Colonia Division record is 6-2. They will play away against Lenape Valley on Wednesday, January 25 beginning at 4 p.m.
NEWTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Newton Boys Basketball Loses to Hackettstown

NEWTON, NJ—The Newton High School boys basketball lost to Hackettstown, when they played them away on Monday, 59-45. Jake Benitz put up 27 points and Maxwell Maslowski added another nine. But it was not enough to get past the Tigers.  Fabian Specht, Dom Ferdenzi and Domenic Lotruglio each contributed as well. The Braves and the Tigers were neck and neck for in the first quarter but Newton fell off in the second frame held to just six points while Hackettstown put up 17.  In the second half, the tables turned with the Braves going up by 13 while holding the Tigers to five. Hackettstown exploded in the fourth quarter with 23 points to secure the win. The Newton High School boys basketball team’s overall record is 4-10 and their NJAC-Freedom record is 2-6. They will host Lenape Valley on Wednesday, January 25, beginning at 7 p.m.
NEWTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: West Essex Surges Past Nutley, 47-42

NORTH CALDWELL, NJ -- The West Essex girls basketball team rallied for a 47-42 victory over Nutley on Tuesday. Olivia Weiss scored 14 points and pulled down seven rebounds for West Essex (10-5), which outscored Nutley, 18-10, in the fourth quarter after trailing, 32-29, after three quarters. Sasha Resnick totaled 13 points and 11 rebounds and Jordan Cohen scored 11 points for the Lady Knights.
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: East Brunswick Falls to St. Thomas Aquinas, 74-52

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ -- The East Brunswick girls basketball team faced Middlesex County's top team Tuesday night, and St. Thomas Aquinas came out on top, 74-52. Tamea El led the Bears (6-9) with 13 points and Julianna DelosSantos-Branson finished with 11 points. Brooke Motusesky scored 10 points for East Brunswick. Leah Crosby finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds for St. Thomas Aquinas (13-3), which led, 18-9, after a quarter and 36-15 at halftime.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Seeds Announced for Morris County Boys Basketball Tournament

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ -- The Morris County boys basketball tournament (MCT) begins this week with preliminary round games. The top four seeds are West Morris, Delbarton, Chatham and Pequannock. Locally, Hanover Park has been seeded 13th and will host (20) Mountain Lakes in a preliminary round game on Saturday, Jan. 28. Parsippany is the 16th seed and will host (17) Montville in a preliminary round game Saturday, Jan. 28. Parsippany is the 23rd seed and will play at (10) Morris Hills Saturday afternoon, Jan. 28 in a preliminary round game. The quarterfinals of the MCT will be Feb. 4 at Randolph High School. The semifinals are Feb. 11 at County College of Morris in Randolph, and the Feb. 18 final will also be at CCM.   LOCAL MCT MATCHUPS 24-Whippany Park at 9-Madison 20-Mountain Lakes at 13-Hanover Park; winner at 4-Pequannock 17-Montville at 16-Parsippany Hills; winner at 1-West Morris 23-Parsippany at 10-Morris Hills
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Bowling: Bergen Tech Splits With Passaic County Tech

HACKENSACK, NJ - The Bergen Tech bowling team split with Passaic Tech in a matchup of two of the top teams in the Big North bowling conference.  Passaic County Tech captured the boys match by a 5-2 score, while the Bergen Tech girls captured their match with the 5-2 score. Hunter Louie rolled a 654 series for the Knights in the loss, while Theo Zamora rolled a 665 series.   On the girls side, McKenzie Flynn led the Knights, and her 265 score in game three was the high game for all Bergen Tech bowlers on the day,  Samantha Serenes rolled a 508 series in support. 
HACKENSACK, NJ
TAPinto.net

'Just Cheer': Bloomfield High Cheerleaders Capture a Title at Montville High

The athleticism which comes from being a high school cheerleader can sometimes be overlooked. And it shouldn't. Most of the routines the cheerleaders perform during an athletic event requires skill and tremendous conditioning. At Bloomfield High, a talented group of cheerleaders is led by the team's coach, Danielle Christiano. And recently, Christiano's team was victorious in an intermediate small all-music division at the 23rd annual 'Just Cheer' Competition, at Montville High School. It's been a good winter campaign for the Bengals. The team, after a good fall campaign cheering for the football team and competing in the wildly popular 'Cheer For a Cure', has...
MONTVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Union Catholic Beats Scotch Plains-Fanwood in Town Matchup

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ -- Union Catholic (7-7) defeated Scotch Plains-Fanwood (8-5), 62-52, behind the efforts of three double-digit scorers at home on Saturday afternoon, as Matt Nervi deposited a career-high 25 points off six three-point baskets for the Raiders on the losing end. Scotch Plains-Fanwood had won its previous four games entering the matchup but was unable to keep their streak against the Vikings. Despite the loss, the Raiders still hold a 7-0 division record, leading the UCC-Mountain division by three games. Khadar Jackson was the other Raider to finish in double-figures for scoring, registering 10 points. Keyshawn Winchester led Union Catholic with...
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Wrestling Recap: The Phillipsburg Pit Re-Opened for Hanover Park and Lived Up to the Hype

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – It just wouldn’t be right to recap with anything other than, Welcome to the PIT.   The Stateliner fans and opponents returned to what is now the Phillipsburg Middle School’s notorious “PIT” for the first match at the PIT since 2019. The new high school setting has given Phillipsburg fans what they asked for years, a larger venue, hosting HWS, hosting districts, regions, and even state tournaments. But, it still isn’t the PIT.   The intensity delivered, like P’Burg fans do, with a rowdy crowd standing from the floor to the ceiling, ready to cheer, jeer and chant. It ended as...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Memorial Middle School Wrestling Team Shines at Small School Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament

HIGHLAND PARK, NJ - The Memorial Middle School wrestling team wrapped up its 2022-23 season on Saturday. Memorial's Colts participated in the Small School Greater Middlesex Conference Championship at Highland Park High School. The Colts are coached by Spotswood High School Physical Education teacher Daniel Kranski. Memorial finished in seventh place and had four wrestlers finish in first place in their respective weight class. The team also had second, third and fourth place finishers in the championship tournament that featured small middle schools throughout Middlesex County.  The finals for the 80-pound weight class featured two Colts. Sixth graders Sebastian Guzman and Erik Williams went...
HIGHLAND PARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Vinny's Pizza & Pasta Cranford Athletes of the Week: Hope Williams & Shane Kanterman

CRANFORD, NJ - Congratulations to this week's Athletes of the Week, Hope Williams and Shane Kanterman.  Hope is a junior on the varsity bowling team. She had a cumulative total of 962 at the Union County Tournament last week, placing fourth overall in the County Individual Tournament.    Shane is a senior on the varsity wrestling team. He is the 190-pound Union County Champion and helped lead the Cougars to their eighth straight Union County title.   TAPinto Cranford's Athletes of the Week section is sponsored by Vinny's Pizza & Pasta. Vinny's is located at 28 Eastman Street in Cranford. To order online or check out their menu, click here!
CRANFORD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Swimming: Kent Place Defeats Scotch Plains-Fanwood, 92-78

SCOTCH PLAINS/FANWOOD, NJ - In their first meet after the Union County championships, Scotch Plains-Fanwood didn't have enough to overtake Kent Place, which won, 92-78, at the Fanwood-Scotch Plains YMCA on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Lizzie Washburn of Kent Place, who was the champion at the Union County tournament in the 100 butterfly on Sunday, won the 100 fly and the 200 IM on Tuesday. She also anchored the winning 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay, giving her four victories for the afternoon. Scotch Plains-Fanwood's Billie Sherratt won the 200 freestyle, for which she is this year's Union County champion, and the...
SUMMIT, NJ
WGAU

Funeral set for Devin Willock, Bulldog lineman killed in crash

Georgia Bulldog football players were among those who gathered for a private weekend memorial service for Devin Willock, the 20 year-old killed in a January 15 car crash on Barnett Shoals Road in Athens. A funeral will be held in his native New Jersey this coming Friday. Willock and 24 year-old Chandler LeCroy died in the wreck that happened just hours after a public celebration of the Dogs latest national championship. Two other people were injured.
ATHENS, GA
TAPinto.net

Applications Being Accepted for The 2023 Tri-Morris Junior Police Academy

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ -  Applications are now being accepted for the 2023 Tri-Morris Junior Police Academy, announced the Morris Township Police Department. The  Annual Junior Police Academy will take place during the summer for residents of Morris Township, Morris Plains and Morristown. The two week camp focuses on educating junior recruits on different agencies and familiarizing recruits with the criminal justice system and internal departments. The 2023 dates are: Week 1- Monday July 10 - Friday July 14 Week 2 - Monday July 17 - Friday July 21 Graduation - July 21 at 12pm Recruits learn physical training, fire rescue, CPR & First aid, DWI Detection and crowd management. Campers will watch demonstrations by the Special Operations Unit, The Bomb Squad Unit and the K-9 Unit The camp takes place at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy, 500 West Hanover Avenue, Parsippany Applications are due April 4, 2023.  For more information and the application click HERE
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

It's a Snow Day for Phillipsburg School District Wednesday 01/25/2023

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – Put away the backpacks. It’s an official snow day for the Phillipsburg School District.  The Phillipsburg School district announced an official Snow Day for Wednesday, January 25, 2023 by text message and email to parents and guardians. A winter weather advisory is in effect beginning 7:00 AM Wednesday and as of 9:10 PM January 24, 2023, should last until 7:00 PM EST Thursday evening. Issued by the Philadelphia, PA, US National Weather Service, the affected areas are Warren and Morris County, as well as Northampton County. According to weather.com, one to three inches of snow are expected, with winds gusting up to 35 miles per hour. “A burst of snow with snowfall rates potentially exceeding one inch per hour is expected early in the day. The snow will continue through late morning before changing perhaps briefly to a wintry mix then to plain rain into the afternoon” says the winter weather advisory. Do you have a delay or cancelation? Send us a tip to be included in our announcements and closings, as well as our APP push notifications. 
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy