103.5 KISSFM

Major Country Artist Announced for Idaho Fair Performance

It's that time of year when, even despite the cold, everyone has sunshine and summer on their minds. Here in the Treasure Valley, looking forward to summer is kind of "the next best thing" that we have to look forward to. Often times in Boise, summer is when some of the greatest concerts of the year take place because of our awesome outdoor venues and events.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Five Places in Idaho that Look Like Another World

Idaho is unique and has a lot to see for one state. From the panhandle to the southern boarder the gem state varies greatly in landscape and visuals. Check out some of the most unique, beautiful, awe inspiring landscapes and places that look like they are in another world entirely.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Surprise! Award Winning Lobster Rolls Are Coming to Boise After All

Typically when something is put on indefinite hold, that's business speak for "ain't gonna happen." But that's how Lorin Smaha, the owner of Freshies Lobster Co., described the highly anticipated Freshies location that was supposed to open in The Warehouse Food Hall in Downtown Boise. It was a HUGE letdown for seafood lovers waiting to try the best lobster roll in the world. (They earned the honor by participating in the Down East Lobster Roll Festival in Maine in 2017.)
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

These Are the 50 Biggest Retailers in America; 2 Are Based in Idaho

Idaho may be growing at a rapid rate, but to many of us living in the state’s capital city, it still feels more like a small town than a bustling metro. According to driver’s license migration data available through the Idaho Department of Transportation, more than 27,000 people moved into Ada and Canyon County in 2021. That number sounds enormous, but the truth is it still feels like Boise has six degrees of separation. Everyone knows someone who knows you.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Oscar Mayer Is Looking For Idahoans Who Want to Drive the Wienermobile

A few years ago, we wrote about a hypothetical situation where your kid graduated from Boise State and was struggling to visualize what their next step in life looked like. They had a degree but didn’t know what they wanted to do with it. They were weighing the pros and cons of jumping right into the workforce or taking time to travel and discover who they really were as an adult.
BOISE, ID
KOOL 96.5

Tragedy Strikes Idaho’s Finest Burger Joint

I live two and a half hours drive from the Garage Café in Notus and, yet. When I mention it to many people in Twin Falls, they know the place. They’ll share memories of meals there. Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury liked to stop there for breakfast when he served as Chief of Police in Nampa. The late Coach Pete Coulson considered it a favorite stop.
TWIN FALLS, ID
104.3 WOW Country

5 Beers That Can Technically Land You In Jail In Idaho

Ah yes, beer - the official drink of "freedom o'clock." There is nothing quite like polishing down an ice-cold beer after a long day of anything. Shoot, beer is suitable for any occasion: mowing the lawn, capping off a long day of work, while enjoying the game, etc. But what if having literally "just one beer" could land you in an Idaho jail?
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Raul Labrador: “Caldwell Policy Appears To Violate Idaho Law”

The era of Raul Labrador's stewardship has begun in Idaho with another significant announcement. A few weeks ago, the attorney general announced that he would move to dismiss the trespassing charge against Meridian mom Sara Brady. As we've covered here, the Caldwell School District is currently embroiled in a controversy over implementing a 'woke' agenda upon students, parents, and teachers.
CALDWELL, ID
98.3 The Snake

The Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls Needs Some Safety Updates

The Perrine Bridge is a historical landmark and is a major part of Twin Falls and its history. It is a beautiful bridge, that allows residents to travel over the canyon directly from Twin Falls, and makes for some amazing pictures as well. The bridge is where many base jumpers come from all over the country and world to jump from, and is also where you can see some amazing views of the canyon. Some people get anxious driving or walking over it, but most people enjoy the bridge. While the bridge is a beautiful structure, it has seen its share of tragedies as well. There are a few ways to help prevent these moments from happening and that is by upgrading and making the bridge a little safer.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Opinion: All aboard passenger rail for Southern Idaho?

Momentum is building to bring back passenger rail service between Boise and Salt Lake City with potential stops in between, including Pocatello. Last week, local, state and federal leaders, including Idaho Gov. Brad Little, attended the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce annual Legislative Forum to discuss the issue. Also present for a panel discussion was the executive director of the Utah Transit Authority and a government affairs official from Amtrak. Basically, all of the big-wigs. At stake is restoring a portion of the old “Pioneer Line” which connected Seattle with Salt Lake City with stops in Southern Idaho.
