Dad allegedly didn't intervene in the 'torture' and death of a 9-year-old child in Idaho, according to stepmom.Majestic NewsMeridian, ID
Your Kids Will LOVE These Fun Things To Do In BoiseIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opens new location in IdahoKristen WaltersKuna, ID
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Major Country Artist Announced for Idaho Fair Performance
It's that time of year when, even despite the cold, everyone has sunshine and summer on their minds. Here in the Treasure Valley, looking forward to summer is kind of "the next best thing" that we have to look forward to. Often times in Boise, summer is when some of the greatest concerts of the year take place because of our awesome outdoor venues and events.
idahoednews.org
Statehouse roundup, 1.24.23: In a rocky presentation, Tromp leaves budget questions unanswered
Lawmakers grilled Boise State University President Marlene Tromp over a laundry list of budget items Tuesday. And in most cases, legislative budget-writers didn’t get the answers they were looking for. The tense exchanges came as the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee began its job of digging into the higher education budget...
Five Places in Idaho that Look Like Another World
Idaho is unique and has a lot to see for one state. From the panhandle to the southern boarder the gem state varies greatly in landscape and visuals. Check out some of the most unique, beautiful, awe inspiring landscapes and places that look like they are in another world entirely.
The Weinermobile is rolling into town piloted by Boise State alumni
The first BSU alums to pilot the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be rolling into Boise this week in hopes of recruiting next year's hotdoggers on the BSU campus.
Surprise! Award Winning Lobster Rolls Are Coming to Boise After All
Typically when something is put on indefinite hold, that's business speak for "ain't gonna happen." But that's how Lorin Smaha, the owner of Freshies Lobster Co., described the highly anticipated Freshies location that was supposed to open in The Warehouse Food Hall in Downtown Boise. It was a HUGE letdown for seafood lovers waiting to try the best lobster roll in the world. (They earned the honor by participating in the Down East Lobster Roll Festival in Maine in 2017.)
These Are the 50 Biggest Retailers in America; 2 Are Based in Idaho
Idaho may be growing at a rapid rate, but to many of us living in the state’s capital city, it still feels more like a small town than a bustling metro. According to driver’s license migration data available through the Idaho Department of Transportation, more than 27,000 people moved into Ada and Canyon County in 2021. That number sounds enormous, but the truth is it still feels like Boise has six degrees of separation. Everyone knows someone who knows you.
Oscar Mayer Is Looking For Idahoans Who Want to Drive the Wienermobile
A few years ago, we wrote about a hypothetical situation where your kid graduated from Boise State and was struggling to visualize what their next step in life looked like. They had a degree but didn’t know what they wanted to do with it. They were weighing the pros and cons of jumping right into the workforce or taking time to travel and discover who they really were as an adult.
Tragedy Strikes Idaho’s Finest Burger Joint
I live two and a half hours drive from the Garage Café in Notus and, yet. When I mention it to many people in Twin Falls, they know the place. They’ll share memories of meals there. Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury liked to stop there for breakfast when he served as Chief of Police in Nampa. The late Coach Pete Coulson considered it a favorite stop.
5 Beers That Can Technically Land You In Jail In Idaho
Ah yes, beer - the official drink of "freedom o'clock." There is nothing quite like polishing down an ice-cold beer after a long day of anything. Shoot, beer is suitable for any occasion: mowing the lawn, capping off a long day of work, while enjoying the game, etc. But what if having literally "just one beer" could land you in an Idaho jail?
idahoednews.org
“Everybody goes through tough times”: Community schools address basic needs so students can focus on learning
Even after the last bell chimes, schools seem to be constantly pulsing with activity — games, practices, performances, and other activities transform them into community hubs. Some Idaho schools have especially embraced that role, and are offering even more services — ranging from healthcare to food security to English...
39 Regal Cinemas Closing: Will We Lose Any in the Boise Area?
It was announced last week that Regal Cinemas may be filing for bankruptcy. With this announcement is also the word that 39 of their movie theaters throughout the country will be closing in February. It was said in a recent article about this, “The owner of Regal Cinemas confirmed Monday...
This Tiny Idaho Airport May Soon See Major Commercial Flights
If you've ever tried to fly out of the Treasure Valley to someplace further than Seattle, Portland, or Salt Lake City--then you understand it isn't always an easy task. In fact, some destinations require more than one stop and if you're trying to travel someplace fast--there's no options!. Boise, at...
Abandoned Eagle Mansion In New Luxury Resort Is Curious [Exclusive Pics!]
Eagle, Idaho. Prepare to explore a curious abandoned mansion discovered in Eagle's newest resort-style community. Sitting aside the quiet banks of the Boise River, the massive waterfront property features a mote, a bridge, stables, a taxidermy shed, and a basketball court!. - S N E A K P R E...
Raul Labrador: “Caldwell Policy Appears To Violate Idaho Law”
The era of Raul Labrador's stewardship has begun in Idaho with another significant announcement. A few weeks ago, the attorney general announced that he would move to dismiss the trespassing charge against Meridian mom Sara Brady. As we've covered here, the Caldwell School District is currently embroiled in a controversy over implementing a 'woke' agenda upon students, parents, and teachers.
The Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls Needs Some Safety Updates
The Perrine Bridge is a historical landmark and is a major part of Twin Falls and its history. It is a beautiful bridge, that allows residents to travel over the canyon directly from Twin Falls, and makes for some amazing pictures as well. The bridge is where many base jumpers come from all over the country and world to jump from, and is also where you can see some amazing views of the canyon. Some people get anxious driving or walking over it, but most people enjoy the bridge. While the bridge is a beautiful structure, it has seen its share of tragedies as well. There are a few ways to help prevent these moments from happening and that is by upgrading and making the bridge a little safer.
PODER launches campaign supporting legislation to allow a restricted driver's license for undocumented Idahoans
IDAHO, USA — PODER of Idaho, an organization that empowers the Latino and immigrant community and pushes for policy changes, just launched their Manejando Sin Miedo campaign to encourage the Idaho Legislature to allow a restricted driver's license for undocumented Idahoans. According to a press release from PODER, the...
Meridian Canine Rescue 'drowning' in dog surrender inquires
BOISE, Idaho — Meridian Canine Rescue is in need of help from dog fosters in the Treasure Valley, as they are "drowning" in the number of requests from people wanting to surrender their pups. Board President Karinna Lozano told KTVB Meridian Canine Rescue has seen roughly 30 to 40...
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: All aboard passenger rail for Southern Idaho?
Momentum is building to bring back passenger rail service between Boise and Salt Lake City with potential stops in between, including Pocatello. Last week, local, state and federal leaders, including Idaho Gov. Brad Little, attended the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce annual Legislative Forum to discuss the issue. Also present for a panel discussion was the executive director of the Utah Transit Authority and a government affairs official from Amtrak. Basically, all of the big-wigs. At stake is restoring a portion of the old “Pioneer Line” which connected Seattle with Salt Lake City with stops in Southern Idaho.
Experts Agree It’s Time To Go To These Proven Dive Bars In Boise
Wikipedia calls a dive bar "a dive bar is typically a small, unglamorous, eclectic, old-style drinking establishment with inexpensive drinks; it may feature dim lighting, shabby or dated decor, neon beer signs, packaged beer sales, cash-only service, and a local clientele." There's nothing better than walking into a dive bar,...
Proposed windmill project to double the wind energy produced in Idaho
TWIN FALLS - Wind energy in southern Idaho is nothing new. Wind turbines can be seen all along the Interstate 84 corridor from Boise to Pocatello. The Lava Ridge Wind Project, proposed by Magic Valley Energy and LS Power for public lands in Jerome, Lincoln and Shoshone counties, would dwarf south-central Idaho’s existing turbines in both number and height.
