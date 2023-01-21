Read full article on original website
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
Patrick Mahomes is practicing for the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday. As the Cincinnati Bengals and Chiefs prepare to play in the AFC championship game for the second straight year Sunday, everyone is wondering about the status of Mahomes, who suffered a high ankle sprain during the first quarter of the Chiefs' divisional round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last weekend.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — The Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes went through a morning walkthrough Wednesday and intends to practice as usual, raising expectations that the All-Pro quarterback will not be slowed by his sprained right ankle in this weekend's AFC title game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Mahomes...
