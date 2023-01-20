Read full article on original website
IGN
Wolf Pack - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Wolf Pack, an upcoming series starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rodrigo Santoro, Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, and Tyler Lawrence Gray. When a raging wildfire descends on California, a mysterious creature hiding out in the forest is awoken and a group of teenagers find their lives changed forever.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nia Long & Terrence J Link Up After Beyoncé’s Concert In Dubai
Several social media users have been clowning Ime Udoka as the “You People” actress continues to get her lick back following his cheating scandal. Nia Long’s recent heartbreak isn’t stopping her from living her best life. In the latter half of 2022, the 52-year-old uncovered the truth about her ex-fiancé, Ime Udoka’s infidelities in their relationship. Much to the pleasure of several famous figures, she left the basketball coach behind in wake of all the drama.
The Shumpert Clan Fashionably Support Teyana Taylor For The Premiere Of ‘A Thousand And One’ At The Sundance Film Festival
A family that slays together, stays together, just ask Teyana Taylor and the Shumpert clan.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock Socks Former Stylist At “Baddies West” Red Carpet Premiere
Chrisean Rock gets into it with a woman on the red carpet of “Baddies West.”. After announcing her pregnancy and subsequently getting into an altercation, Chrisean Rock got into another scuffle on Sunday night. This time, she swung on someone at the red carpet premiere of Baddies West. Chrisean...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Hit With Another Release Date Change
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is dropping next month. If you love the Air Jordan 6, then you have seen some amazing colorways hit the market over the past few years. The Jordan 6 is one of those shoes that has proven itself to be an all-time classic that cannot be stopped. Overall, it is easy to see why considering MJ won his first title in these.
thedigitalfix.com
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes release date, cast, plot, and more
What is the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes release date, and what else do we know about the new Planet of the Apes movie? The Planet of the Apes is one of the longest running movie series in cinema, and the famous original movie debuted to audiences back in 1968.
Mo’Nique To Play A Haunted Widow In Lee Daniels Produced Horror Film ‘The Reading’
Mo'Nique and Lee Daniels are continuing their collaborative partnership with a new film set to debut via BET+ next month.
IGN
DC Head James Gunn Offers Update on Casting Decisions That Might See Marvel Actors Join Him in the New Universe
DC Universe is all set to undergo some major changes, with co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran sharing details about their plans soon. So far, we know that Jason Momoa will play a key role, as his recent videos seem to point towards a new future, where he might play two characters including the King of Atlantis, Aquaman. Many rumours have suggested that Momoa might play popular anti-hero, Lobo.
IGN
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Directors Reveal Secrets From the New Trailer
The new trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves shows all manner of new creatures, spells, and character moments, so listen as writer-directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein breakdown everything you need to know. The Game Night filmmakers point out and explain the locations, monsters and enchantments, while dishing details about Edgin (Chris Pine), Holga (Michelle Rodriguez), Xenk (Regé-Jean Page), Simon (Justice Smith), Doric (Sophia Lillis), Forge (Hugh Grant), and more.
IGN
Air: Ben Affleck's New Nike Movie Gets April Release Date
Amazon Studios and actor-director Ben Affleck have announced a theatrical release date for their joint project, Air, which chronicles the early days of NBA star Michael Jordan's budding partnership with Nike. Affleck, Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports, and Mandalay Pictures have confirmed Air will make its global theatrical debut this year...
IGN
Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire - Official Release Date Trailer
Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire is an action-farming rogue-like about Voltaire, the newfound vegan and youngest son of the legendary vampire Dracula. Prove vampires can survive with ethically-sourced food, raise crops in the daytime, and embrace the night by defending plantations from Dracula’s hordes of monstrous minions. Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire is releasing on February 27, 2023 for PC Steam Early Access.
IGN
Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham Official Trailer
Batman’s rational mind and unparalleled fighting skills are put to the ultimate test when an ancient force threatens his world and everyone he holds dear in Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham, available to purchase Digitally and on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack and Blu-ray on March 28, 2023 from Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment. The all-new, feature-length DC Animated Movie puts Batman up against Lovecraftian supernatural forces threatening the sheer existence of Gotham as he’s aided and confronted along the way by reimagined versions of his well-known allies and enemies, including Green Arrow, Ra’s al Ghul, Mr. Freeze, Killer Croc, Two-Face, James Gordon and more.
IGN
The Super Mario Bros. Movie: Jakks Pacific Reveals New Toy Line
Get ready for The Super Mario Bros. Movie with our exclusive reveal of a new official toy line from Jakks Pacific. Jakks Pacific is first showing off toys for the movie renditions of Mario, Luigi, Peach, and Toad. Take a look at the toys below, which include Mario holding a plunger, Luigi channeling his ghost hunting days with a flashlight, Peach with her iconic parasol, and Toad wearing his backpack and holding a frying pan.
IGN
The 10 Best Dragon Movies of All Time
Dragons are and always have been a universal symbol in mythology and fantasy throughout most cultures around the world. Though each culture has their own version of what a dragon is, it is non-verbally agreed that a dragon is a large, serpent-like creature typically known for destruction, power, and often great wisdom. There are many adaptations of such folklore between games, shows, plays, and movies.
IGN
The Lord of the Rings Returns to Netflix Next Month
Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy is finally coming back to Netflix in the U.S. on February 1. As reported by GameSpot, Netflix announced the return of all three films on Twitter (below), meaning The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King will once again be available to watch.
IGN
The Last of Us: Episode 2 Review
This review contains full spoilers for episode two of The Last of Us, now available to view on HBO Max. To stay spoiler-free, check out our The Last of Us Season 1 Review. Episode 2 of The Last of Us greets us with yet another cold open that further displays Neil Druckmann’s desire to expand this world beyond that of his original game. Although not essential to Joel and Ellie's journey, it offers compelling information that acts as an explainer of how the fungus works for newcomers, as well as fascinating new context for those familiar. Thrown into 2003 Jakarta, we bear witness to the very start of the pandemic that will soon sweep the globe in a chilling sequence that sees all hope drained from Professor Ratna thanks to a fantastically nuanced performance. A scene filled with quiet dread, it ends with the loudest of suggestions - the bombing of an entire city. It’s deeply effective and an ominous foreshadowing of the show’s hopeless present day as we're transported back to a bombed-out Boston.
