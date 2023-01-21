ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San Jose State University Spartans

Mazury and Milne Earn MPSF Weekly Honors

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Two San José State women's gymnasts won the weekly Mountain Pacific Sports Federation honors as Jada Mazury and Emma Milne were honored for their performances at last week's meet at Air Force. Won three event titles in the Spartans win at Air Force. Won the all-around...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

Spartans Flying High After 30-Point Win

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Omari Moore scored 26 points to lead the San José State men's basketball team to its biggest margin of victory in a Mountain West game as the Spartans won 82-52 over Air Force Tuesday night inside the Provident Credit Union Event Center. The Spartans (13-8, 4-4)...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

Gabby Spencer and Jeremiah Walker win MW Honors

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gabby Spencer and Jeremiah Walker have both earned MW Track and Field honors coming out of the Wesley A. Brown Invitational in which SJSU participated last weekend. Spencer won the Women's 200m Dash outright with a time of 24.35 while Walker took second place in the Men's 200m Dash with a time of 21.42 and helped the Men's 4x400 relay team to win their event.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

Spartans End Trip with 7-0 Win over Hawai'i Pacific

RESULTS (PDF) HONOLULU - Carolina Millan, Lara Marco Mas, Raquel Villan Pereira and Jovana Babic each won their singles and doubles matches to lead San José State (1-2) in a 7-0 win against Hawai'i Pacific (0-2) from the UH Tennis Complex Sunday afternoon to end their three dual match trip in Hawai'i.
SAN JOSE, CA
Stanford Daily

Scores of Stanford students used ChatGPT on final exams, survey suggests

Stanford students and professors alike are grappling with the rise of ChatGPT, a chatbot powered by artificial intelligence, and the technology’s implications for education. Some professors have already overhauled their courses in anticipation of how students might use the chatbot to complete assignments and exams. And according to an informal poll conducted by The Daily, a large number of students have already used ChatGPT on their final exams.
STANFORD, CA
Silicon Valley

San Jose: Northern California’s first Earl of Sandwich shop closes

Northern California’s first Earl of Sandwich has shut its doors. The San Jose shop had opened five years ago on Santa Clara Street downtown with such popular sandwiches as The Original 1762 (roast beef, cheddar, horseradish sauce) and the Holiday Turkey (turkey, cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce, turkey gravy), along with wraps, salads and new offerings like the Spicy BBQ Brisket and the Caribbean Jerk.
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley

Report: San Jose gun shop inspections by police have big holes

A newly released city report found major gaps in police inspections of San Jose’s gun shops, including failures to make required surprise visits and complete follow-up reviews of violators. “We’re seeing a lot of inconsistency” in police department’s inspections, City Auditor Joe Rois said. Key among...
SAN JOSE, CA
thediscoveriesof.com

20 Brilliant Day Trips from San Francisco

Looking for the best day trips from San Francisco? Make the most out of your vacation with these brilliant destinations that you can do in a day. It’s no secret that San Francisco has plenty of attractions and treasures to offer. But, if you’re there for a longer holiday, you might fancy venturing further afield in search of California’s other impressive things to do.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

Sale closed in Oakland: $3.5 million for a five-bedroom home

The spacious and recently built property located in the 13500 block of Campus Drive in Oakland was sold on Dec. 14, 2022 for $3,500,000, or $695 per square foot. The house built in 2016 has an interior space of 5,038 square feet. The property features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a garage, and three parking spaces. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

5 arrested in connection with 27 East Bay robberies

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — Five people linked to 27 robberies across the East Bay were arrested on Jan. 10, the San Leandro Police Department announced Tuesday. Police said the robberies happened in San Leandro, Hayward, Oakland, Berkeley and Alameda. The robberies were similar — suspects using weapons to rob convenience stores, targeting cigarettes and […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA

