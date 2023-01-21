Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Killed In San Mateo Mass Shooting; Suspect In CustodyWestmont Community NewsSan Mateo, CA
5 Arrested For Nearly 30 Armed Robberies In San LeandroWestmont Community NewsSan Leandro, CA
California in Shock After Two Consecutive Mass Shootings Leave Multiple DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinCalifornia State
Tainted Trials, Tarnished Headlines and Stolen Justice, Part IRobert J HansenSan Jose, CA
Silicon Valley Youth launches two new academic enrichment initiatives for East Palo Alto studentsJustin GuEast Palo Alto, CA
Related
San Jose State University Spartans
Mazury and Milne Earn MPSF Weekly Honors
SAN JOSE, Calif.—Two San José State women's gymnasts won the weekly Mountain Pacific Sports Federation honors as Jada Mazury and Emma Milne were honored for their performances at last week's meet at Air Force. Won three event titles in the Spartans win at Air Force. Won the all-around...
San Jose State University Spartans
Spartans Flying High After 30-Point Win
SAN JOSE, Calif.—Omari Moore scored 26 points to lead the San José State men's basketball team to its biggest margin of victory in a Mountain West game as the Spartans won 82-52 over Air Force Tuesday night inside the Provident Credit Union Event Center. The Spartans (13-8, 4-4)...
San Jose State University Spartans
Gabby Spencer and Jeremiah Walker win MW Honors
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gabby Spencer and Jeremiah Walker have both earned MW Track and Field honors coming out of the Wesley A. Brown Invitational in which SJSU participated last weekend. Spencer won the Women's 200m Dash outright with a time of 24.35 while Walker took second place in the Men's 200m Dash with a time of 21.42 and helped the Men's 4x400 relay team to win their event.
San Jose State University Spartans
Spartans End Trip with 7-0 Win over Hawai'i Pacific
RESULTS (PDF) HONOLULU - Carolina Millan, Lara Marco Mas, Raquel Villan Pereira and Jovana Babic each won their singles and doubles matches to lead San José State (1-2) in a 7-0 win against Hawai'i Pacific (0-2) from the UH Tennis Complex Sunday afternoon to end their three dual match trip in Hawai'i.
Stanford Daily
Scores of Stanford students used ChatGPT on final exams, survey suggests
Stanford students and professors alike are grappling with the rise of ChatGPT, a chatbot powered by artificial intelligence, and the technology’s implications for education. Some professors have already overhauled their courses in anticipation of how students might use the chatbot to complete assignments and exams. And according to an informal poll conducted by The Daily, a large number of students have already used ChatGPT on their final exams.
San Jose middle schools students evaluated after skunk spray detected
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Several students at Sunrise Middle School in San Jose were evaluated and released on Monday after a “noxious outdoor odor” was reported at the school, according to the San Jose Fire Department. The school told KRON4 that the odor was skunk spray. The students are unharmed. Firefighters were at the […]
Silicon Valley
San Jose: Northern California’s first Earl of Sandwich shop closes
Northern California’s first Earl of Sandwich has shut its doors. The San Jose shop had opened five years ago on Santa Clara Street downtown with such popular sandwiches as The Original 1762 (roast beef, cheddar, horseradish sauce) and the Holiday Turkey (turkey, cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce, turkey gravy), along with wraps, salads and new offerings like the Spicy BBQ Brisket and the Caribbean Jerk.
Bay Area music festival returns for second year, announces lineup
The second-year festival is set to take place just north of San Francisco.
KTVU FOX 2
Video shows Richmond teacher slamming student to the ground in class, district says
RICHMOND, Calif., - The West Contra Costa Unified School District is investigating a video showing a substitute teacher throw a student to the ground and then shove him out of the classroom. The video was taken on Monday at Richmond High School, the district said. The district said the substitute...
Silicon Valley
Report: San Jose gun shop inspections by police have big holes
A newly released city report found major gaps in police inspections of San Jose’s gun shops, including failures to make required surprise visits and complete follow-up reviews of violators. “We’re seeing a lot of inconsistency” in police department’s inspections, City Auditor Joe Rois said. Key among...
KQED
How a Passion for Graffiti Led to the Opening of San José’s New Gallery, 1Culture
Just across the street from San José’s City Hall, the epicenter of local political power, real estate broker Andrew Espino has opened 1Culture, a new gallery with a vision that represents his lifelong love of hip-hop, the oldies and the graffiti scene of the late 1980s. During his...
KTVU FOX 2
Richmond High students protest use of racial slur after substitute teacher fired
RICHMOND, Calif. - Hundreds of students at Richmond High School participated in a peaceful protest on campus Tuesday, one day after a substitute teacher was fired for attacking a student. The sit out, led by the Black Student Union, was in protest of the use of the N-word on campus...
Bay Area rainfall totals are in after atmospheric rivers flooded California
Just how much precipitation did we get? Tons, according to the National Weather Service.
thediscoveriesof.com
20 Brilliant Day Trips from San Francisco
Looking for the best day trips from San Francisco? Make the most out of your vacation with these brilliant destinations that you can do in a day. It’s no secret that San Francisco has plenty of attractions and treasures to offer. But, if you’re there for a longer holiday, you might fancy venturing further afield in search of California’s other impressive things to do.
Silicon Valley
Here are the Bay Area’s most expensive ZIP codes to rent an apartment
The Bay Area is home to nine of the 100 most expensive U.S. ZIP codes to rent an apartment, according to a new report. But only one local neighborhood cracked the top 50, coming in behind high-society enclaves in Florida, New York, Colorado and Southern California. Los Gatos (95030) ranked...
Silicon Valley
Sale closed in Oakland: $3.5 million for a five-bedroom home
The spacious and recently built property located in the 13500 block of Campus Drive in Oakland was sold on Dec. 14, 2022 for $3,500,000, or $695 per square foot. The house built in 2016 has an interior space of 5,038 square feet. The property features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a garage, and three parking spaces. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
Photos shows WWII bunker on cliff's edge before it fell onto SF beach
The bunker that tumbled 200 feet onto a San Francisco beach was sitting on the edge of a rain-saturated cliff before it fell.
VIDEO: Richmond High substitute teacher fired after slamming student to ground
The video shows the substitute teacher exchanging words with the student before grabbing and slamming him on the ground. The school district says prior to the incident, the student had made a racial slur.
Silicon Valley
The 10 most expensive homes reported sold in San Jose in the week of Jan. 16
A house in San Jose that sold for $5.6 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in San Jose in the last week. In total, 15 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $2.3 million. The average price per square foot was $903.
5 arrested in connection with 27 East Bay robberies
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — Five people linked to 27 robberies across the East Bay were arrested on Jan. 10, the San Leandro Police Department announced Tuesday. Police said the robberies happened in San Leandro, Hayward, Oakland, Berkeley and Alameda. The robberies were similar — suspects using weapons to rob convenience stores, targeting cigarettes and […]
Comments / 0