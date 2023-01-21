ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County (AL) Sheriff: New Mental Health Care Center a ‘Game Changer’

State and local leaders on Tuesday cut the ribbon at the Craig Crisis Care Center in Birmingham which will offer assistance for mental health and substance use disorders. The center will be open 24/7 year-round and features 32 temporary observation beds and 16 extended observation beds. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, 240 people are taken to jails in the County every month for mental illness or substance use.
It’s official: Graymont Avenue in Birmingham will be repaved

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you plan on going to the Magic City Classic, the ride in will be smoother in the years ahead. Graymont Avenue will soon be repaved in its entirety. It won’t cost the city a dime - all the funding will stem from ALDOT’s Rebuild Alabama...
Alexis Vance: Birmingham Native Excels as Autism Advocate, Scholar, Model

Inspired by her younger brother who has non-verbal autism and her desire to better communicate with him, Alexis Vance, a Birmingham native has devoted her studies and career to advocate for awareness, communication, and self-expression among people with autism. Vance, 28, a Birmingham native and a graduate of the Alabama...
Woodfin appoints Mashonda Taylor to replace Birmingham Water Works Board member who resigned

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced Tuesday the appointment of Mashonda Taylor, executive director of Woodlawn United, to the Birmingham Water Works Board. Taylor replaces Chris Rice, the former BWWB board chairman, who resigned in September following months of public scrutiny related to the billing issues and criticism on social media from Woodfin and others.
These 3 Alabama spas were named some of America’s favorite spas

You’ll catch me road-tripping to Birmingham, Florence and Opelika because I’m in need of a spa day. Read on to learn all about Spas of America’s favorite Alabama spas. Alabama is filled with the best of the best including spas. Spas of America just released a list of their favorite spas in the country by state. Here are the three that came out on top in Alabama:
Jefferson County Commision approves deputy county manager, finance & revenue directors

The Jefferson County Commission recently approved the promotion of a new deputy county manager, finance director and revenue director. Daren Lanier was promoted to be the deputy county manager over human and community services. He will oversee the coroner and medical examiner’s office, Board of Registrars, youth detention, workforce development and community services, and Family Court, according to the county’s website.
Work-from-home jobs in high demand

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Studies show lots of people of all ages want to work from home now, especially here in Central Alabama. Research from Indeed and Glassdoor shows .10% of online job searches in September mentioned “remote work,” an increase before the COVID-19 pandemic. Assistant Professor and...
Community leaders gather to discuss violence intervention strategies

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Community leaders, both near and far, gathered at the Western Health Department in Bessemer Monday to discuss a topic we’ve become all too familiar with recently: gun violence. This two-day event is designed to give community leaders strategies to develop a holistic vision of what...
Things to Do in Birmingham, Alabama

Places to visit in Birmingham, AL. Aside from its famous Civil Rights history, Birmingham is a city that is rich in culture, sports, and outdoor activities. With its abundance of parks, nightclubs, and restaurants, there is no lack of things to do in Birmingham. To make the most of your...
Birmingham-area Chick-fil-A restaurants offering free nuggets

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - How do free Chick-fil-A nuggets sound?. Participating Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Birmingham area are offering a free 5-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets entrée via the Chick-fil-A app now through Saturday, Jan. 28. Simply open the Chick-fil-A app and you will see a popup for the reward. Click...
Birmingham Consignment Sales, Spring 2023

It’s time again to score some deals or clean out those closets, consignment season is upon us! Here’s your Ultimate Guide to all of the Consignment Sales happening in and around Birmingham this Spring!. Birmingham Area Children’s Consignment Sales Spring 2023. Alabaster:. Renewed Threads. Alabaster First United...
3 of Birmingham’s must see vintage clothing shops

Shopping vintage is a great way to explore originality. As a response to fast fashion—vintage clothing stores allow shoppers to find unique pieces to identify their style and find their individuality through fashion. Birmingham has an up-and-coming market for vintage clothing that we are excited to see flourish. Keep reading for three of our recommendations for all your vintage clothing needs.
Jefferson County principals now trained to administer Narcan

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Schools principals participated in Naloxone training at their latest principals meeting. The Jefferson County Department of Health hosted the training, teaching leaders how to administer Narcan and when. Hueytown High School Principal, Ryan Howard, said the training is adding another layer of safety to...
