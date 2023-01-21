Read full article on original website
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
Shoplifting Alert! New Release January 19, 2023 - Hoover Police Department Looking for Person Of Interest InvolvingThe World Around Jae and BeyondHoover, AL
Calera to Welcome First of Its Kind: The Comfort Inn & Suites HotelBryan DijkhuizenCalera, AL
Restaurant News- Culver's in Hoover and All Other Alabama Locations Have Made a Change To The MenuThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
EPA Officially Took Over the Environmental Landfill Fire 15 Miles Northeast of Birmingham that Continues to SmokeZack LoveBirmingham, AL
comebacktown.com
Local entrepreneur sells company for $1.2 billion—big win for Birmingham
When you read this column, you may think it’s about a successful entrepreneur selling his business and making a lot of money. He did make a lot of money, but the real story is that this man plans to build multiple businesses that will create many much needed high paying jobs.
birminghamtimes.com
January 2023
THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,. TO: MOORING TAX ASSET GROUP, LLC; RICHARD GREGORY COX; CLARKE COX; ESTATE OF NORMA JEAN WILLIAMS COX; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,
birminghamtimes.com
Jefferson County (AL) Sheriff: New Mental Health Care Center a ‘Game Changer’
State and local leaders on Tuesday cut the ribbon at the Craig Crisis Care Center in Birmingham which will offer assistance for mental health and substance use disorders. The center will be open 24/7 year-round and features 32 temporary observation beds and 16 extended observation beds. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, 240 people are taken to jails in the County every month for mental illness or substance use.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham increasing the number of firefighters with hiring incentives
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Fire & Rescue is increasing the number of firefighters. Currently, there are 78 recruits in the fire academy. Just last week, 49 of them passed certification for Firefighter I and II. Demand has steadily increased for the department in the last 20 years, according to...
wbrc.com
It’s official: Graymont Avenue in Birmingham will be repaved
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you plan on going to the Magic City Classic, the ride in will be smoother in the years ahead. Graymont Avenue will soon be repaved in its entirety. It won’t cost the city a dime - all the funding will stem from ALDOT’s Rebuild Alabama...
wvtm13.com
Grand opening for Craig Crisis Care Center bringing mental health services to Central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — There will be a ribbon cutting for the Craig Crisis Care Center, a state funded mental health facility in Birmingham, on Tuesday. The state began awarding funding for crisis centers across Alabama in 2021. In October of 2021, Birmingham was chosen as one of the locations.
birminghamtimes.com
Alexis Vance: Birmingham Native Excels as Autism Advocate, Scholar, Model
Inspired by her younger brother who has non-verbal autism and her desire to better communicate with him, Alexis Vance, a Birmingham native has devoted her studies and career to advocate for awareness, communication, and self-expression among people with autism. Vance, 28, a Birmingham native and a graduate of the Alabama...
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham Hosts its First Training Camp for Activists, Organizers and Peacemakers
Onoyemi Williams, Deputy Director of Faith in Action Alabama’s Birmingham chapter, on Tuesday stood before nearly 50 attendees gathered at the Western Health Center in Midfield for Peacemaker Boot Camp Training and explained the difference between an activist and an organizer. “You can become an activist by accident,” said...
Woodfin appoints Mashonda Taylor to replace Birmingham Water Works Board member who resigned
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced Tuesday the appointment of Mashonda Taylor, executive director of Woodlawn United, to the Birmingham Water Works Board. Taylor replaces Chris Rice, the former BWWB board chairman, who resigned in September following months of public scrutiny related to the billing issues and criticism on social media from Woodfin and others.
thebamabuzz.com
These 3 Alabama spas were named some of America’s favorite spas
You’ll catch me road-tripping to Birmingham, Florence and Opelika because I’m in need of a spa day. Read on to learn all about Spas of America’s favorite Alabama spas. Alabama is filled with the best of the best including spas. Spas of America just released a list of their favorite spas in the country by state. Here are the three that came out on top in Alabama:
Bham Now
Pet Paradise– a boarding, grooming, & vet care facility opening first Alabama location in Hoover
Pet Paradise will be opening a new grooming, boarding and veterinary care facility in 2023. The company currently has 50 locations across nine states but the Tattersall Park project will be their first location in Alabama. Pet Paradise journey to Hoover. In 2021, the Hoover City Council gave approval for...
hooversun.com
Jefferson County Commision approves deputy county manager, finance & revenue directors
The Jefferson County Commission recently approved the promotion of a new deputy county manager, finance director and revenue director. Daren Lanier was promoted to be the deputy county manager over human and community services. He will oversee the coroner and medical examiner’s office, Board of Registrars, youth detention, workforce development and community services, and Family Court, according to the county’s website.
Birmingham-Southern president reaches out to HBCU peers while pursuing $37.5 million to save school
This is an opinion column. Topple the wall. Figuratively. Literally, too. As they did in Berlin just over 33 years ago. The Peaceful Revolution is what they called it when the Berlin wall (literally) separating East Berlin/East Germany from West Berlin/West Germany and the Iron Curtain (figuratively) toppled into ignominious history.
wvtm13.com
Work-from-home jobs in high demand
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Studies show lots of people of all ages want to work from home now, especially here in Central Alabama. Research from Indeed and Glassdoor shows .10% of online job searches in September mentioned “remote work,” an increase before the COVID-19 pandemic. Assistant Professor and...
wbrc.com
Community leaders gather to discuss violence intervention strategies
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Community leaders, both near and far, gathered at the Western Health Department in Bessemer Monday to discuss a topic we’ve become all too familiar with recently: gun violence. This two-day event is designed to give community leaders strategies to develop a holistic vision of what...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Birmingham, Alabama
Places to visit in Birmingham, AL. Aside from its famous Civil Rights history, Birmingham is a city that is rich in culture, sports, and outdoor activities. With its abundance of parks, nightclubs, and restaurants, there is no lack of things to do in Birmingham. To make the most of your...
wbrc.com
Birmingham-area Chick-fil-A restaurants offering free nuggets
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - How do free Chick-fil-A nuggets sound?. Participating Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Birmingham area are offering a free 5-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets entrée via the Chick-fil-A app now through Saturday, Jan. 28. Simply open the Chick-fil-A app and you will see a popup for the reward. Click...
birminghammommy.com
Birmingham Consignment Sales, Spring 2023
It’s time again to score some deals or clean out those closets, consignment season is upon us! Here’s your Ultimate Guide to all of the Consignment Sales happening in and around Birmingham this Spring!. Birmingham Area Children’s Consignment Sales Spring 2023. Alabaster:. Renewed Threads. Alabaster First United...
Bham Now
3 of Birmingham’s must see vintage clothing shops
Shopping vintage is a great way to explore originality. As a response to fast fashion—vintage clothing stores allow shoppers to find unique pieces to identify their style and find their individuality through fashion. Birmingham has an up-and-coming market for vintage clothing that we are excited to see flourish. Keep reading for three of our recommendations for all your vintage clothing needs.
wbrc.com
Jefferson County principals now trained to administer Narcan
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Schools principals participated in Naloxone training at their latest principals meeting. The Jefferson County Department of Health hosted the training, teaching leaders how to administer Narcan and when. Hueytown High School Principal, Ryan Howard, said the training is adding another layer of safety to...
