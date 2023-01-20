ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Do Vermont sheriffs need more oversight? What a new bill would change

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Are Vermont sheriffs in for more oversight? Lawmakers are considering it. “As a lot of Vermonters know, there have been some issues with sheriffs across our state,” said Sen. Ruth Hardy, D-Addison County. Bill S.17 was introduced to reform oversight of Vermont sheriffs’ departments and...
State Holding Public Hearings On Title Five Changes

FALMOUTH – The state is hosting two virtual public hearings this week as the deadline for public comment on the proposed changes to laws regulating septic systems draws near. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection is holding one session on Tuesday, January 24 at 6pm and the other is...
Bill would allow New Hampshire cities and towns to pass rent controls

New Hampshire cities and towns would be allowed to set their own rent controls on large developments – including limitations on how quickly rents could rise – under a bill proposed in the House this year.  House Bill 95 would allow municipalities to cap the amount that certain landlords can increase rents and allow the […] The post Bill would allow New Hampshire cities and towns to pass rent controls appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Thousands of Vermonters expected to lose Medicaid following program change

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Millions of low-income Americans -- including thousands of Vermonters -- could lose their Medicaid benefits at the end of March as a pandemic policy known as “continuous enrollment” ends. Now, state officials are redetermining who is eligible, and some Vermonters will have to make difficult choices.
CloseUp: Manchester NAACP President says state law is chilling anti-racism efforts

By the numbers, New Hampshire is not the most diverse state. That is changing and in the process, the state seems to be evolving in different directions at the same time, from the Attorney General's Office standing up to hate groups by charging civil rights violations to the ongoing debate over what kind of concepts and ideas are acceptable in public school classrooms.
NH Business: Priorities in the NH legislature

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire legislature is back to work at the State House in Concord, and many are keeping a watchful eye on legislation that could hurt or enhance businesses in New Hampshire. With that in mind, the Business and Industry Association of NH has now made a list of priorities that they hope are addressed in the state's legislature.
Committee weighs returning firearm rights to ex-felons

CONCORD, N.H. – On Friday, the New Hampshire House of Representatives’ Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety met to hear testimony on several bills. Here is a recap of what they heard. The first bill of the day sought to curb potential corruption by local government officials...
MHT gets $2.8 million for terminal canopy

WASHINGTON – New Hampshire’s congressional delegation announced on Monday that Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) has received $2,821,120 to support modifications and rehabilitations for its terminal building. This award was allocated through the Department of Transportation (DOT) using Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) funds. The award will be used to...
New Hampshire Humane Society

Mission Statement: New Hampshire Humane Society is all about second chances. We are dedicated to finding loving families for homeless pets and providing temporary shelter and care for lost or abandoned pets. We advocate for the humane and kind treatment of animals, each other and the environment. We offer educational programs, provide community services, promote responsible pet care, and we honor the human-animal bond. We work tirelessly to prevent cruelty to animals and work to forge a more humane and kind community.Top Funding Sources:The Lewyt Family Foundation, The Cleary Family, New Hampshire Municipal Partnerships, Eastern Propane & Oil, and Bank of New Hampshire.
Drive Free or Die? NH considers restricting pets in cars

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire is the only state that allows adults to drive without wearing seatbelts. Want to use your dog instead? Go for it, for now. While the state currently has no lapdog-related laws, the Legislature is considering a bill that would make it illegal for someone to drive with “an animal of any size on their person.” The proposal is likely a longshot in the “Live Free or Die” state, but it’s generating plenty of debate.
New Hampshire families participate in National School Choice Week

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire families were checking out all their options Saturday for where to go to school. Fifty education providers were in Manchester for a National School Choice Week event. About 1,500 families came out to hear from charter schools, home school co-ops, micro schools and online...
